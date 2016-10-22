Sudan’s Bashir gives Juba two months to expel armed groups

October 21, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Friday said he would give Juba two months to implement the Cooperation Agreement signed four years ago, and threatened to reconsider the deal.

Speaking before a meeting of the National Congress Party (NCP) Shura Council in Khartoum, President Omer al-Bashir pointed to his government’s keenness to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan and to establish good relations the new neighbour after its secession in 2011.

"We are keen to relationship and peace with the Republic of South Sudan. But they must also implement what they are committed to," he said.

"We have been patient long enough, but the next December will be the accounting date, either we agree on the implementation or we will turn the page," he warned.

Bashir statements come after a statement by the U.S. Department of State saying it has received "credible reports" that Juba continues to support and harbour the Sudanese rebel movements.

The statement further urged the South Sudanese government to meets its commitments towards Khartoum, stressing that the presence of Sudanese armed groups in South Sudan, "and their involvement in South Sudan’s internal conflicts, destabilizes both Sudan and South Sudan".

The Sudanese foreign ministry welcomed the American statement and called on Juba government to fulfill its recent commitments to prevent Sudanese rebels from carrying attacks from its territory and to expel them in line with the Cooperation Agreement of September 2012.

Also, the head of Darfur Peace Office, Amin Hassan Omer hailed the American statement describing it as an important step and constitutes additional pressure on the South Sudanese government to stop its support and to expel the rebel groups.

"It’s the first time that the United States express their position (on the presence of Sudanese rebels) publicly through the media, which is a kind of pressure on the government of South Sudan to compel to international agreements calling for non-interference in the internal affairs of other states," Omer said.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, in the past, mentioned the participation of Sudanese rebel groups in the fight between the government and armed opposition groups in the Unity region. The SPLM-IO, also accused the sudanese groups of attacking their positions.

Juba support to the Sudanese armed groups constitutes "a violation of the terms of the Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan," said the Department of State.

South Sudanese Presidential Advisor for Security Affairs, Gatluak, criticised Washington saying it undermines the ongoing efforts to handle the presence of Sudanese rebels in South Sudan.

(ST)