Sudan’s Bashir gives Juba two months to expel armed groups

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir speaks, during a meeting of the NCP Shura Council in Khartoum on October 21, 2016 (ST Photo)

October 21, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Friday said he would give Juba two months to implement the Cooperation Agreement signed four years ago, and threatened to reconsider the deal.

Speaking before a meeting of the National Congress Party (NCP) Shura Council in Khartoum, President Omer al-Bashir pointed to his government’s keenness to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan and to establish good relations the new neighbour after its secession in 2011.

"We are keen to relationship and peace with the Republic of South Sudan. But they must also implement what they are committed to," he said.

"We have been patient long enough, but the next December will be the accounting date, either we agree on the implementation or we will turn the page," he warned.

Bashir statements come after a statement by the U.S. Department of State saying it has received "credible reports" that Juba continues to support and harbour the Sudanese rebel movements.

The statement further urged the South Sudanese government to meets its commitments towards Khartoum, stressing that the presence of Sudanese armed groups in South Sudan, "and their involvement in South Sudan’s internal conflicts, destabilizes both Sudan and South Sudan".

The Sudanese foreign ministry welcomed the American statement and called on Juba government to fulfill its recent commitments to prevent Sudanese rebels from carrying attacks from its territory and to expel them in line with the Cooperation Agreement of September 2012.

Also, the head of Darfur Peace Office, Amin Hassan Omer hailed the American statement describing it as an important step and constitutes additional pressure on the South Sudanese government to stop its support and to expel the rebel groups.

"It’s the first time that the United States express their position (on the presence of Sudanese rebels) publicly through the media, which is a kind of pressure on the government of South Sudan to compel to international agreements calling for non-interference in the internal affairs of other states," Omer said.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, in the past, mentioned the participation of Sudanese rebel groups in the fight between the government and armed opposition groups in the Unity region. The SPLM-IO, also accused the sudanese groups of attacking their positions.

Juba support to the Sudanese armed groups constitutes "a violation of the terms of the Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan," said the Department of State.

South Sudanese Presidential Advisor for Security Affairs, Gatluak, criticised Washington saying it undermines the ongoing efforts to handle the presence of Sudanese rebels in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 22 October 11:10, by Kalo

    alBashir!you and your ally America,go to South Sudan and expel them if you know where they were,baseless and ridiculous allegations! with all this,America will never lifting the sanctions on you.

    • 22 October 20:14, by jubaone

      Kalo,
      The US is trying to help Kiir help himself by removing all foreign mercenaries and hirelings from South Sudan. This is a very good move in the right direction and is part of the ARCISS peace deal. Kiir must comply to agreed commitments till December. That is fine.

    • 23 October 04:45, by Hardlinner

      kalo, america as already become south sudan enemy like back in 80s. if the source isn’t coming from Russian or china how would it make sense. americans are know for double standard n north sudan knows that better. who were responsible heglig war?. off course unite states and british. so the game is still on. north sudan shld also chase out Riek and his rebels in Sudan and sign peace with it rebels

  • 22 October 11:39, by Ssam

    Funny, how some ppl now call Sudan and US allies. The Americans are pragmatic and see what a waste SSudan leaders are. They wanted smart warlords, like M7 or Kabela - not moron like Kiir. Its probably cheaper & profitable to work with Sudan, then try and rebuild S Sudan !

    • 22 October 12:40, by Kalo

      S Sam, welcome on line,America ally with Sudan for tactical not strategic,America interesting on Sudan oil investment,Sudan struggling to use Janjaweed of Himiti to stop human tracking/smuggling to Europe,cheating America are fighting against ISIS so that to lifting sanction on them, it is just the dirty games,non of them can work.

  • 22 October 13:23, by Eastern

    SPLM-N and JEM out of South Sudan. All the Nuba people who helped Kiir and his Dinka people to ascend to power must now return to Sudan or lay down their weapons and go to refugee camps in Ajuon Thok, Yusuf Batil and other refugee camps in South Sudan. This message also applies to Kalo!

    • 22 October 20:42, by Kalo

      Eastern,weak and coward Ugandan-Equatoria,you did not answer my question,where were the location of SPLM-N in South Sudan,you and your American agents proof and give the evident show the presence of SPLM-N in South Sudan and we will give you the evident show the presence of SPLA-IO in Sudan territories,idiot

    • 23 October 04:51, by Hardlinner

      Eastern, Nuba people are on the same par as majority dinka that liberated south sudan from NIF. i don’t even know why kiir can’t grant people of nuba mount and blue nile free citizenship. they deserve to have dual citizenship. north sudan knows what to do with it rebels. just given their rights and war will cease to exist in north sudan.

      • 23 October 09:54, by Mopedi

        Hardliner you are out of Ur senses, Dinka left their home Khartoum to Mudukurat, coz of beads, when Nyuon started fighting for liberation, Garang had to join the rebellion coz future and settlement of Dinka become uncertain. U do not understand the meaning of liberation. that is why u still talk uselessly,Liberate yourself from the yolk of illiteracy and ethnocentrism.

  • 22 October 15:17, by William Atak Garang.

    I have seen issue of supporting rebels become a problem nowadays, while the Government of S.Sudan is keeping silent. Where is Dr. Riak & his rebel groups? are they not in Sudan ? The weakness of Warlords in the Country should not be explored by the enemies of our region. President Bashir is the one harbouring S.Sudan rebels in Khartoum.

    • 22 October 16:14, by Redeemer

      Sudan is making another mistake like what Riek did when he declared his rebellion by saying he is rebelling to fight Dinka instead of saying government which made Dinka to fallback from joining the rebellion. Bashir would have said we are giving ourselves 2 months to expel both rebels. you are concerned because the rebels you support are useless they don’t perform no matter how much you give them

    • 22 October 16:17, by jubaone

      William,
      Riak was there for humanitarian reasons on invitation from Bashir and the SPLA-IO has no basis in Sudan. Kiir is a congenital liar as most jienges are and the US prefers to work with Bashir cos Kiir has proved worthless. He just doesn’t follow agreed rules.

    • 22 October 19:24, by Mr Point

      Why did South Sudan make a commitment and not keep it?

      If South Sudan is not keeping sworn commitments why do the ministers deny it / remain silent?

      Are there any other commitments South Sudan has made and not kept?

      Who will trust South Sudan’s commitments in future?

      • 23 October 05:12, by Hardlinner

        i have never seen any sudan rebels conducting meeting in juba but Riek and his rebels have been conducting meetings in khartoum and declaring war on south sudan government. who is now harboring rebels?. USA is simply creating lies out of nowhere. if they are using satellite evident, then china and Russia would have to verified their claims since they have their satellites hovering over head too.

        • 23 October 06:36, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

          There’s nothing new in that,it is and was what we have been hearing from Khartoum since,we are going to defeat you again should you dare to come to s.Sudan with your proxies as we did in 90s,when u were with Riak and EDF militias in Upper Nile and Equatoria region respectively.

          • 23 October 10:05, by Mopedi

            Dinka Aliap
            Where is the armies ready to defeat gallant forces of IOs, Kiir made it clear that himself is going to commands the battle in Yei since the rest of 63 tribes has refused to join and fight for the nation. meaning there’s no national army at present Can u Mathiang Anyoor made it through? certainly not.preach repentance than creating messages of evils against ur own tribes,u will be finis

        • 23 October 10:12, by Mopedi

          Hardliner.

          JCE is a rebel group within Juba, Malong is a Rebel leader against Kiir leadership,Kiir and his allies,STD,Kuol Manyan, Wani and the rest are all rebels who is the government in SS no body at all.they created the rumours of Kiir’s death without fear coz they r rebels.

          • 23 October 11:04, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

            Good question.#mopedi

            We will always be winners because it’s our determination and resolve that make us succeeded in circumstances, Jalaba,Riak militias,Eqf,tongtong and the rest of criminals were fighting on one side against SPLA those days and what happened, Jalaba signed peace with us and all criminal come to join us again, this is what will happen again as history is repeating itself. Believe

