IOM says training South Sudanese immigration officers

October 21, 2016 (JUBA) – The International Organization for Immigration (IOM) said it has provided training to dozens of South Sudanese officers working for immigration authorities in the country.

JPEG - 62 kb
IOM and partners help Jamam camp residents board buses to Kaya (photo credit: IOM)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, IOM said up to 30 South Sudanese immigration officers working at South Sudan’s airports and border posts took part in two separate 3-day trainings in Juba from 12 to 19 October. The training aimed to improve border control and increase South Sudanese migration management capacity.

“Thirty immigration officers – 10 of them women – from South Sudan’s Directorate for Nationality, Passports and Immigration (DNPI) participated in the roll-out, which was led by DNPI officers who attended a “training of trainers” session at IOM’s Africa Capacity Building Center (ACBC) in September in Moshi, Tanzania,” the statement reads.

The trainers, it said, learned to operate the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), which was developed by IOM in 1997. MIDAS has been adopted in 19 countries in Africa and Central and South America. South Sudan began using MIDAS at the Juba airport in 2013 and at border posts in 2015.

MIDAS, it said, has proved essential to improving the government’s border management processes, including building the capacity of immigration officers and reducing illegal exit and entry through the collection of travelers’ biometric data.

“With their MIDAS skills in hand, eight trainers conducted the roll-out course on the installation, administration and maintenance of MIDAS in Juba. Officers participating in the training work at Juba International Airport, the Nimule border crossing with Uganda and immigration offices in Juba,” it said.

With support from Japan, IOM has worked with the government since 2012 to build the capacity of the country’s immigration service and operations in line with international standards.

Improving border management, it said, is particularly crucial following South Sudan’s recent entrance to the East African Community, which “brings increased opportunities for trade, but also raises the risk of transnational crime.”

The organization has conducted MIDAS trainings in Juba since 2011, but the October trainings were the first conducted independently by DNPI officials.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

