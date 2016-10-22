SPLM-N suspends "political engagement" with Sudanese government

 
 
 
October 21, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement -North (SPLM-N) Friday announced the suspension of negotiations with the Sudanese government over political settlement, and called for an international investigation of the use of chemical weapons in the war affected areas in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

JPEG - 39.9 kb
SPLM-N leader Malik Agar (C) his deputy Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (L) and SG Yasir Arman pose for a picture in undisclosed location in the rebel controlled areas in March 2014 (AFP/Getty Photo)

However, the SPLM-N expressed readiness to continue talks for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access agreement with the Sudanese government under the African Union brokered process.

Following a report by Amnesty International accusing the Sudanese government of using chemical weapons in Jebel Marra, SPLM-N Secretary General Yasir Arman said his movement is considering to stop talks with Khartoum and demand the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council to conduct an inquiry on the use of chemical weapons in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

The SPLM-N leadership on Friday said that the report of Amnesty International " uncovered the appalling horrors befalling innocent civilians caught in the grip of a genocidal war". The group further said that a doctor working in the rebel held areas in South Kordofan, Tom Catena, " had testified that he cared for victims who suffered paralysis, blurred vision, vomiting and some with diarrhoea."

Based on these reasons, the rebel group decided to freeze the political process brokered by the African Union High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) led by Thabo Mbeki for a political solution to end war and to pave the way for a comprehensive and inclusive constitutional conference.

"The SPLM-N leadership after internal consultations resolved the following: 1. An immediate suspension of political engagement with the Sudan government on all political matters, including national dialogue and peace political track negotiations.
2. The SPLM-N will be ready only to negotiate a humanitarian cession of hostilities that would address the humanitarian crisis and provide civilian protection," says the statement.

The armed groups in the Two Areas and Darfur and the National Umma Party (NUP) signed last August a plan for peace proposed by the African mediation but they failed to strike a deal on the humanitarian truce.

The SPLM-N’s decision on the suspension of the political engagement comes after the failure of an informal meeting with the Sudanese government in Addis Ababa facilitated by the Ugandan government.

Also, it comes as the second term of U.S. President Barak Obama is coming to an end. The American administration has been actively backing the AUHIP in order to settle armed conflicts in Sudan and to consider the lift of sanctions.

Amnesty’s report says that the Sudanese army had carried at least 30 chemical weapons attacks in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur since January 2016. Also it estimates that some 250 people were killed during these assaults.

The SPLM-N leadership urged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the use of chemical weapons in three areas of Darfur, Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile; and called on the international community to support "this just demand".

On Wednesday 19 October, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour denied the allegations, and said his government is not concerned by calls to probe the use of chemical weapons in Darfur.

Ghandour further said that these accusations aim only to sabotage Khartoum’s efforts to improve relations with the international community.

(ST)

  • 22 October 10:21, by Kalo

    Bravo!! suspend it,the NCP regime is not serious for peace ,just the game to buy time in order to prepare for coming summer offensive war,let us go to prepare for repulse and attacked by NCP regime,this time we need also to attack the big towns where they live,international community expert should investigate for chemical weapons used by NCP militants in 3 areas.

    • 22 October 11:34, by Ssam

      just more excuses for the SPLM-N to continue profiting from War. They know, just like in SSudan, if war stop their money flow stops. What do they gain from peace - nothing!

  • 22 October 12:44, by Kalo

    S Sam,you are lair,you don,t know how civilians of 3 areas were suffering but we don,t want peace of so.called Doho type ,time for cheating is over,fruitful peace will come whether you like or not.
    Son of Nuba

    • 23 October 01:51, by Ssam

      Kalo- so i prove my point & your racist view - what does Kalo mean by he wants peace. Pls explain to me what you a Nuba wants, that thousands of Nubas in S.Kordofan and Khartoum dont have. You chairman Arman to be president? To have independent state - what ? So we can all laugh.

    • 23 October 01:54, by Ssam

      Funny how no one in darfur or Nuba mountains claims chemical weapons until 2 weeks ago and AI report (which by the way no one believes) - look at images of Syria war and chemical weapons and compare to AI report - a Joke. Al Nur, Arman and You are nothing but liers, you get one doctor in Nuba mountains to say he thinks one person had chemical burns 10 yrs ago - seriously. Now you want Intr. report

      • 23 October 09:49, by Kalo

        S Sam,in respond to your questions,first tell me how many minsters in National government are from the marginalized areas?tell me the identity of Sudan,are we all Arabs or Muslims? is South Kordofan the same like Kosti,Khartoum? why are you confiscated,demolished the churches in Khartoum? tell me the statement of albashir in Gedarif and Almujulad? why are you calling non Arabs slaves/abab?

        • 23 October 13:59, by Ssam

          Kalo - If you actually listen to what the national dialogue in Khartoum is about, all those questions are talked about. But you only want to listen to racist arman, hilu and iliterate Agar. Sudan is 97% Muslim, yet there are many churches in Krt, Coptics & Nuba in Sudan hold many posts. No place in Sudan is like Krt, we know thats a problem.

        • 23 October 14:03, by Ssam

          But go to any country in africa or developing world. Capitals usually more developed because thats economics, not against you personally. 1 church demolished & another has legal issues over land, so dont make it like Christians are running for their lives. Tell those lies to americans evangelicals who believe them. There are 35mil ppl in sudan, you and your gang make up what 500 thousand.

        • 23 October 14:06, by Ssam

          Yes there is racisim is sudan, like in America, Uk, france or anywhere. But you can say all Sudanese are racist. Again generalising statements like that is good to use in media, but sudanese are a proud ppl, who know they are a mix of tribes and ppls for thousands of years. But you need to respect the majority instead of insulting everyone for them to respect you. Talk, dont just repeat Armans lies

        • 23 October 14:10, by Ssam

          Last point - you didnt answer my question about Chemical weapons. You know it is made up for one reason. America has put into effect lifting sanctions from sudan in 6 months, this takes effect in 2017 - So SPLMN, JEM, SLA and helpers are trying to stop this as hard as possible. This is why Arman suspend talks - so he didnt know 2 weeks ago there were Chem Weapons. No much of an army then SPLMN !

          • 24 October 14:25, by Kalo

            S Sam,you make no point that can convince me,for Chemical used,it was proof by expertise DR here,one patient has the same problem of Chemical used,therefore tell me why did you arrest the pastors in Khartoum,why did you demolished the churches instead of Mosques,you called all Christians and non Muslim pagans,is it no true?
            Son of Nuba

