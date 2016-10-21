 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 21 October 2016

U.S. calls on South Sudan to stop supporting Sudanese rebels

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 21, 2016 (JUBA) – United States government has called on South Sudan to cease harbouring and providing military support to Sudanese rebels fighting against President Omer el-Bashir’s government.

JPEG - 21.7 kb
Darfur rebel forces gather as they guard during the visit of Joint Special Representative (JSR) Ibrahim Gambari at Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra (West Darfur), 88 km from Tawilla March 18, 2011 (Reuters)

The U.S. State Department released a statement on Thursday, urging the world’s youngest nation to immediately comply.

“The United States calls on the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to comply with its commitments to cease harboring or providing support for Sudanese armed opposition groups, as required by UN Security Council Resolution 2046 (2012). Despite its obligations under international law and repeated agreements between the Government of the Republic of South Sudan and the Government of Sudan to end such support, credible reports continue to indicate the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is harboring and providing assistance to armed Sudanese opposition groups,” partly reads the strongly worded statement issued by Mark C. Toner, Deputy Department Spokesperson.

The statement urged President Salva Kiir’s government to redouble their efforts to meet the commitments they recently reached with Sudan under which both sides agreed to end support for armed opposition groups on either side.

U.S. said it has got evidence that Juba is still harbouring and supporting the Sudanese rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashir in Khartoum.

Washington has also accused the Sudanese rebels of interfering in the internal conflict in South Sudan by fighting alongside President Kiir against opposition group led by former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

“The presence of Sudanese armed opposition forces in South Sudan, and their involvement in South Sudan’s internal conflicts, destabilizes both Sudan and South Sudan. It is, moreover, a violation of the terms of the Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,” said the statement.

“We call on the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to ensure Sudanese armed opposition groups are not in a position to conduct armed operations within South Sudan or across the border in Sudan.”

Washington also urged both Sudan and South Sudan to fully respect the 2012 Agreement on Security Arrangements, and withdraw their armed forces from the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone.

The two countries have been trading accusations that either side was supporting rebels against the other.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 October 12:27, by Mopedi

    Salva and his Government do not have ears on their heads may be else.USA has satellites in the space seeing every things going on in SS. then this poor Salva and his Dinka tribesmen with no technological knowledge except skills in looting people’ resources arrogantly denied. may be the course of funding rebels is they want to return to Khartoum coz is their home land

    repondre message

    • 21 October 12:36, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      This artcile isn’t from U.S! It is just sth concocted to draw President Beshir closer to stregthen his continuous support of South Sudan’s rebels led by Riek Machar than before.
      We all know Sudan is South Sudan enemy number one!

      repondre message

      • 21 October 13:37, by Midit Mitot

        Shard Nuer,
        Your name is now showing your non patriotic indeed, do you think non funding terrorist like US can support that nonsense act? Kiir/Malong Gov,t is terrorist as well, the whole world have known that.

        repondre message

      • 21 October 16:05, by Junubi

        Shadrack or Camrack,
        Everybody knows that, JCE always defense on foreign troop to fight the freedom fighters, that lead your Kiir government to support Sudan Rebel because they support him in 2013 together with UPDF that face a lesson that they will never ever forget in their life.

        repondre message

    • 21 October 14:07, by Akuma

      Mopedi,

      US government has no proved that South Sudan is supporting rebel unless they are trying to sabotage the implementation. The are trying something else not South Sudan government supporting rebels.

      repondre message

      • 21 October 14:39, by jubaone

        The battles in Bentiu and Raga recently were carried out by JEM hirelings and mercenaries. Kiir and his jienge regime have become a regional nuisance and must be removed immediately. Kiir doesn’t listen to close regional friends and M7, Kenyatta, Bashir and Zuma should support Riak a man of peace and intelligence.

        repondre message

      • 21 October 15:44, by Mopedi

        Yah Sukuma or Akuma
        The same stupid speech STD carried with him to UNGA is simply what ur arguing here. what prove do u want when evidence already in the USA security satellite’s department, better keep quiet thing has gone far than u thought.

        repondre message

    • 21 October 14:33, by Mapuor

      Mapodi

      You need to back to school and study English again. You seem to lack good vocabulary in English. Dinkas are humans who deserve respect like all other people. You at times behave as if you are the most civilized homo sapiens on earth when in fact you are only driven by barbaric stereotypes.Dinkas deserve to rule this country for they fought for it when all others refused to fight.

      repondre message

      • 21 October 15:27, by Mopedi

        Mapour
        It is good for u realizing importance of going to school which way do u choose to follow crawl or street coz u all go to school to acquire skills to loot rather that civilizing your JCE, coz of ur barbaric ideology made Kiir sick.....

        repondre message

    • 21 October 20:31, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Look at the way U.S want to collide the sisterly countries. when Sudan and S.Sudan want to cooperate, U.S jump in and separate them. What is the problem to you people of US? These fake US envoys will jeopardize the relations of US to more countries in the World.

      repondre message

  • 21 October 12:28, by Mopedi

    Salva and his Government do not have ears on their heads may be else.USA has satellites in the space seeing every things going on in SS. then this poor Salva and his Dinka tribesmen with no technological knowledge except skills in looting people’ resources arrogantly denied. may be the course of funding rebels is they want to return to Khartoum coz is their home land

    repondre message

  • 21 October 13:37, by Kalo

    So called confusion administration of USa- Obama, why did you Syrian rebels? That is the grantee?you did not condernm the chemical weapons used by Albashir in Darfur,cluster bombed in South Kordofan,why did not you Tell Albashir from supporting Risk,with all this, I see bias and interest of USA for certain goal

    repondre message

  • 21 October 13:51, by Mr Point

    Kali your comment is meaningless. It is just an alphabet soup.

    What were you trying to say?

    repondre message

    • 21 October 14:07, by Kalo

      My point, you are right, there was mistake before I sent the message,human is to erro,see the point below, can you I identify me the locations of Sudanese rebels in south Sudan?

      repondre message

  • 21 October 13:53, by Kalo

    Correction, I mean why did USA government was supporting Syia rebels,what was the different with other rebels, why not ask ed Putin to pullout from Syria?all allegations are baseless.
    Son of Nuba.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 14:49, by Eastern

      Kalo,

      The poor man from Nuba mountain! SPLA-Kiir used you people as a ladder to climb to where he is! Lick your wounds, poor man! Join Arnu Lodi Ngutulu in morning, slave!

      repondre message

      • 21 October 15:07, by Kalo

        Eastern, foolish Ugandan claimed to be Equatoria,first you were Ugandan, where were you when Nuba and Dinka liberating South Sudan? Can you tell the location where the SPLM.N are presence in South Sudan? If they were there, none of you would be in the bush,you knew us very well idiot.

        repondre message

  • 21 October 14:45, by Eastern

    South Sudan tribal government shouldn’t be requested but DIRECTED TO STOP SUPPORTING SUDANESE REBELS of SPLM-N, JEM and others. The Juba tribal regime led by Kiir is a shame to humanity!!

    repondre message

    • 21 October 18:11, by Kalo

      Eastern, if it happens we support Kiir government,let me assure you nyagsts,nyamnyam,tongtong,Aringa etc you Will never like it,io leaders are with in Khartoum, the are now mobilizing southerners in Sudan to go for military training to fight Juba government, they are training militants in Liri,Abujubai Kosti lol! Tell me where are they SPLA-N? You can not dream and guess.

      repondre message

  • 21 October 14:51, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    This statement if released by US then it has a plan for regime change in South Sudan because US should not opt for what can further destabilize RSS.In fact,no one may be suprised of US behaviours in issues related to RSS while it leaves a log on its own eye.It’s supporting rebels in many countries in the world but people don’t talk about that.The photo attached to article was not captured in RSS.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 15:30, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      ST is only belittling itself just because there are some criminals calling themselves Nuer,US is not that stupid to create that environment by backing Sudan position, because this could cause a deadly war which both would not wants.We even feel bad when govt is not backing them because they’re true fighters who shoulder to shoulder in liberating this country, Nyigat of Riak and Nyamnyam did opp.

      repondre message

  • 22 October 12:14, by thongbany

    This is not a suprise at all, considering the fact that US heavily rely on Sudan to destablise South Sudan, this should be regarded as unfair ’cause in fair perspective both countries must be ask to STOP supporting rebels and actualy expel them back to their teritory for the interest of peace and fairness for the two neighbours

    repondre message

  • 23 October 06:09, by Angelo Achuil

    Many do not understand USA is not just a moral agent whose support is to be taken for granted. It also has her own strategic interests which determine who, where and when a nation can be considered worthy of their efforts. South Sudan apparently by any standards had failed her very own.USA is saying first put ur house in order b4 pretending to be helping ur brothers -if not ur are both coming down

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.