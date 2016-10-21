Sudanese security interrogates journalist covering TRACKS trial

October 20, 2016 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) have interrogated a journalist covering trial of civil society activists affiliated with the Khartoum-based Centre for Training and Human Development (TRACKS), Sudanese Journalist Network (SJN) disclosed on Thursday.

SJN said one of the NISS members summoned the journalist Adil Ibrahim, who works for Al-Ayam daily newspaper, from inside of the courtroom before the session on Thursday, pointing out the NISS member seized Ibrahim’s press card after his interrogation.

TRACKS employees were arrested by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on May 22 and they have been charged with counts that could lead to the death sentence and life imprisonment.

They have also been accused of undermining the constitutional order, provoking war against the state, criminal complicity, instigating an insurgency against the regime, and disseminating false news.

SJN denounced preventing journalists from performing their professional duty and the seizure of their card, underscoring the importance to respect the press and allow journalists to carry out their work.

“The journalist was subjected to psychological terror and verbal questioning in the courtroom, the right granted to the judge only.

Last week, security agents at the courtroom barred some journalists and an American diplomat from entering the courtroom.

(ST)