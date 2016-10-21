 
 
 
Friday 21 October 2016

South Sudan rejects new peace deal with Machar’s faction

October 20, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan government under President Salva Kiir has reiterated objection to any political initiative aiming at striking a new peace deal with a group allied to the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, claiming the current deal is "not dead."

JPEG - 27.9 kb
First Vice-President Riek Machar (L) and President Salva Kiir (R) listen to the national anthem following a ceremony during which Machar was sworn in on April 26, 2016. (Phot AFP/Samir Bol)

Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak, told Sudan Tribune Thursday that there was no reason to negotiate a new peace deal while the current peace agreement is being implemented..

“When people talk of a new initiative, they talk of new process it means the parties have failed to implement the first agreement, which is not the case here. The agreement is being implemented fully and moving at an exceptional speed,” said Gatluak.

The top presidential aide cited the appointment of the first vice president, appointment of the cabinet ministers, reconstitution of the parliament, acceptance of the establishment of cantonment sites for armed opposition forces and reinstatement of the former civil servants who either abandoned or rebelled in 2013 when conflict broke out, as commitment to implementing the agreement.

Gatluak said even the international community and peace guarantors do not accept the peace agreement has collapsed.

Presidential Spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny, also said the government will not accept any initiative with the SPLM-IO faction loyal to Riek Machar. Ateny claimed Machar’s forces will be defeated once cantonment areas have been created according to what the presidency, involving president Kiir, Taban Deng Gai and James Wani, had agreed. 

“The government would not go back to zero point. It will only continue to implement the current peace agreement. Those who will remain and choose to remain outside the cantonment sites will be defeated. All the military operations in different parts of the country by armed opposition led by Riek Machar will be defeated if they refuse to go the cantonment sites,” said Ateny on Thursday.

Meanwhile government’s spokesman doubling as the minister of information, Michael Makuei Lueth, however told reporters earlier on Wednesday that the government was ready to dialogue with any armed dissident on the condition that they denounce violence. 

“The government is ready for inclusivity and by inclusivity here means bringing in those who feel that they are outside. The government is ready to negotiate with anybody provided that, that person denounces violence, because it is violence which is problematic,” explained Lueth, in a comment which contradicted those of Gatluak and Ateny.

Lueth said any aggrieved person in the country needs to present his or her case in a peaceful manner.

“If you are aggrieved, you don’t need to resort to violence, but you come forward and present your case and it will be listened to. We are not saying that we don’t want anybody. We are calling upon everybody to denounce violence and move forward so that we sit and talk as South Sudanese,” he said. 

He continued: “If Riek Machar denounces violence and he wants to come, he is welcome. He is a South Sudanese; I said he is a South Sudanese. He has the right to come back to South Sudan provided that he denounces violence,” the minister said.

Speaking at the same function, the head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae, asserted that the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCISS) was “still alive” and must be implemented.

 "The agreement is alive and well, and has to be implemented. What makes the agreement alive is that there are representatives of the opposition who are involved and there are others who are currently not taking part, but they have not said they would not take part,” Mogae told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are still awaiting their arrival, I don’t need to mention names, but there were several groups who ought to have been in the meeting but who were not, but have not said they were boycotting the meeting. And so, we have said the agreement is alive because we are not giving up on the peace because there is no option anyway,” he explained.

Machar, in his response this week said both the peace agreement and the transitional government of national unity had collapsed, saying only one faction of president Kiir without his opposition faction’s party and army, have formed a new “regime” in Juba.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 October 22:33, by Mr Point

    The peace agreement was dead when one of the parties who signed it, the President, started his insane and obsessive attempt to murder the other party who signed the peace agreement.

    There is a sign in that attempted murder that indicated the peace agreement is dead as a stone.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 11:36, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      Do you guys still confusing the whole world that there is peace in South Sudan? Peace with the power hungry or STD call Stephen Taban Deng will not yield any fruit at all, your rejection of Dr Machar to the original peace as signatory will cause your running to East Africa.

      repondre message

      • 21 October 14:03, by Akuma

        Midit,

        If you don’t believed in this peace agreement implementation then begin your own peace implementation and South Sudan under President Kiir and Taban Deng are implement peace agreement in good spirit.

        repondre message

  • 20 October 22:35, by Mr Point

    There is no sign as yet that the government , which carried out a tribal massacre of civilians in Juba in December 2013, has renounced violence.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 07:25, by Akuma

      Mr. Point,

      Peace agreement is dead that is you but it is very alive to south Sudanese people. Ask JMEC to confirm the status of the peace agreement to understand better than spreading lies that peace is dead.Go and look that living peace of yours somewhere not in South Sudan

      repondre message

      • 21 October 08:10, by Junubi

        Mr Akuma,
        There is no peace in South Sudan JMEC was brive by JCE and Drank-ad Mr President Kiir, because if he allow peace to come back to the country he will not be able to loot the properties of the Country by signing alot of documents to JCE went he over dose himself with Alcohol, because Dr Riek will tell him that this are the Country properties not Dinka properties.

        repondre message

        • 21 October 08:26, by Akuma

          Junubi,

          Frankly speak, Peace is there and the president has issue executive order creating cantonments areas in Greater Equatoria and Bar El Ghazal some days and all SPLM-IO were required to report to their cantonment areas allocated to them. Could that not be sign of peace? and where do you really think President when arrays from Peace agreement not being implemented.

          repondre message

          • 21 October 09:24, by jubaone

            Akuma,
            Can you please tell Taban Gai perhaps with Ezekiel Lol that they should report to Pagak immediately cos the SPLA-IO soldiers are expecting a debriefing on the peace whether it dead or not. They have been waiting since July till now. Kiir should provide for food and transport and is also welcome if he wishes to come.

            repondre message

          • 21 October 09:44, by Active man

            President Kiir isn’t SPLA I O commander in chief, let him talk to his peace partner Riek Machar to call his forces for cantonment sites rather issued order to people u don’t command, am seeing it as joke "that won’t materialize. Gen Taban Deng has no ground support either from army nor community, just keep him in name of fake peace

            repondre message

          • 21 October 10:26, by Junubi

            Akuma,
            Thank for the question,the president when array because he is the one who can control any thing in our country because he the head of the Nation, why he fail to maintain peace and he claim that he want his country to be in Peace? What happen in J1 is the one that make many people to rebel from the government people are dying every now and than.

            repondre message

          • 21 October 13:26, by Junubi

            Dear Akuma,
            I have to ensure you that, i love our Country to be in Peace, but the way i see our Stupid President he will not allow our country to be in Peace, due to his foolishness by giving the powers to JCE that are tribal advisers, their mind are always on Dinka interest not the Country interest.

            repondre message

  • 21 October 00:32, by Akol Liai Mager

    You missed the point Mr Point. President Mayardit has used all his power and humanity to protect Riek Machar to the extent of using his own dear body as a shield to protect Riek Machar, gave him his Bullet-proof Car and ordered special unit to scout him safely to his home. Then, Riek & UNMISS decided to go for hiding in a clear attempt deny Mayardit’s of being safe heaven to Riek.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 01:04, by Akol Liai Mager

      The point that Riek’s supporters must understand is that; he is dead politically and there is no way for his political resurrection. He must come home alive, live as normal citizen or else, he will come by other means because he is not going to live forever.

      repondre message

      • 21 October 10:11, by Active man

        Akoldit I don’t see any reason conducive to Riek Machar death politically when he command a significant support on ground, on what bases did Machar dead when u see people joining him from other tribes. However make a comparison of before 2013 n after 2013 " if so how can you call strong element dead politically when wider communities supporting his political ideals.

        repondre message

      • 21 October 14:19, by Junubi

        Mr Akol,
        No body will live forever including yourself, If your so call President Kiir is alive politically why he did not manage to bring our country back to peace? Kiir will not reunite the people of South Sudan because he is more tribal person in Nature. Kiir regime will finish all idiot Dinkas who didnot think for their future.

        repondre message

    • 21 October 02:04, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mr Akol,
      It is you has missed the point. The peace agreement is not only about Machar. It is about those murdered by your tribal militia. SPLA/IO Gismalla and others murdered in broad day light in Juba. Riek followed to be exterminated. What peace deal are talking about? Local w and foreign women raped by your people. What a hell are talking about?

      repondre message

    • 21 October 14:14, by Mapuor

      Peace is already being implemented in the coutry.Dr Riek Machar is already defeated by his own SPLA IO when they replaced him with Gen Taban Deng Gai .We don’t want to hear of another peace talks. Amnesty to bandits may be allowed but no negotiations any more. President Kiir Mayardit Oyeeee

      repondre message

      • 21 October 14:27, by Junubi

        Mr Mapuor,
        Let me ask you something, Is peace being implemented by Raping, Murdering, and looting of the Country properties by the so call Government forces that support to proect the Nation, is that the peace implementation? Shame on you Stupid Dinka like his Corruption President.

        repondre message

  • 21 October 04:50, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan is not Kiir and the likes of Akol!! South Sudan people need peace whether Kiir wants it or not. By persuasion or by war peace has to be enforced by the people in order for ti to be owned by them. Peace means Justice, Liberty and Freedom and silence of gunfire. Those are the conditions our people have longed for FEDERAL, LIBERAL DEMOCRACY to be implemented in the country.

    repondre message

  • 21 October 06:04, by Eastern

    Fellow South Sudanese, this African elder by the names of Festus Mogae is another obstacle to peace and stability in our country. The UN Security Council is speaking a differnt thing while Mr. Mogae is playing politics into the bloody hands of SPLA. #FestusMogaeMustGo!

    repondre message

    • 21 October 09:40, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Eastern,

      What would you expect from a job seeker? They are in South Sudan for the dollar. Since Jiengs think about their stomachs at the cost of a country, you can see how they are deceived by leaders of neighbouring countries to fight country men so that they get money from international community as well as stupid J1 leaders.

      repondre message

  • 21 October 07:56, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    There’s no room for faction under Machar when Taban is in the TGONU as FVP in replacement of Riek according to the article in peace accord.Which name should be given to Riek faction when SPLM/A IO is implementing peace in Juba?

    repondre message

    • 21 October 08:01, by Whortti Bor Manza

      Presidential adviser , Tut Kew a grade four drop out. How will the country progress?

      repondre message

      • 21 October 08:21, by Joyuma John

        Mr.Machar, peace agreement has not collapsed, we are aware that what is revolving arroud your rebellion since 1991 upto date is about power greedy, we know you believe in any agreement that make you a leader in south sudan, may be a good agreement for you but this is a big no.

        repondre message

    • 21 October 08:28, by Junubi

      Mr Lei Watchdog,
      Let me assure that, Mr STD is not recognize by IO government and all the people who are supporting it. If am not right why Mr Taban did not visit his headquarter Pagak since he was appoint by Mr Drunken Master to replace the Legitimate FVP Dr Riek Machar? and again if STD is an IO leader why fighting still going on in the Country?

      repondre message

    • 21 October 09:14, by Mopedi

      THERE IS NO NEED FOR NEGOTIATION WITH DINKA WHILE THE 63 TRIBES ARE ALL ON THEIR WAY FOR REGIME CHANGE, THE FEW REMAINING WITH GOVERNMENT ARE ALL SPIES,YOU ARE WITNESSING THE DEFECTION RATE-DO NOT LET USA, RUSSIA,CHINA AND MUSEVENI DECEIVE U THAT U WILL WIN THE WAR-COME WITH US U ’LL SEE PEACE AND HAVE YOUR PLACE DEVELOPED

      repondre message

  • 21 October 08:52, by Dengda

    Peace agreement is not dead but collapsed. The tension started when Riek want cantonment for IO forces, issue of parliament and speaker. Finally Kiir accepted all those Riek were proposing. Taban step-down and Riek restated and all guns fill silences. Like 21 proposed and Kiir 28 state afterward. The Kiir fear Riek and that all.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 11:15, by Eastern

      Dengda,

      Kiir wants to "implement" the ARCISS with his friend Taban Deng who has accepted to work with Kiir by selectively implementing the agreement. Dr Riek asked for cantonment sites, reconstitution of the parliament, election of speaker, etc all was rejected by Kiir. Lastly Kiir called Paul Malong to come to J1 to chase Dr Machar out of Juba. The rest as you know is history.....Kiir is unfit!

      repondre message

      • 21 October 12:11, by Dengda

        @ Eastern, i always concurred with you, Mr Point, khent and Miidit whom i never see his comment for sometime now. What was the point of killing and disrupted development e.g freedom bridge if that was the sticking point which Kiir and Riek fallout and later implemented. Yes Kiir want Taban as he is Riekphobia because Riek is educated and can do well at international stage, that’s all about.

        repondre message

        • 21 October 12:18, by Dengda

          ACRSS being implemented without Riek, i doubt it will bring peace and stability to the country. It just like half cooked cake. It’s not too let though to rescue ACRSS from completely collapsing. Deployed 4,000 RPF, Taban to step down and Restate Riek into position. IO have to sit and chose whoever will lead them, but not Kiir to decide who should on other opposite side. Bashir would have done that

          repondre message

          • 21 October 18:10, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

            To all IOs war wing;
            Riak has no forces in Equatoria, the ones we have there are thugs,robbers and other grievances driven persons,but Riak just wants to takes advantage of such situations and promote himself which so absurd and shame to person of his age.

            repondre message

            • 21 October 20:20, by Akeen Mangarthon

              It is very true that Riek Machar do not have forces in Equatoria. The fool arrow boys and armed youths are the one disturbing with no objectives for fighting. They will soon be in Congo and Uganda refugee camps as they usually do.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
