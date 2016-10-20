 
 
 
S. Sudan president threatens personal military operation in Equatoria

October 20, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan president, Salva Kiir has threatened to personally lead and direct military operations in Equatoria region, particularly in Yei county, vowing to relocate to the area if armed groups continue causing insecurity.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

“We will not just sit in Juba. We will go out. I will relocate to go and stay in Yei and all the operations that will go out will go out under my directives and my supervision”, an emotionally Kiir said Tuesday during an occasion marking official reception of the registration of one the factions of the divided Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) under his leadership in government controlled areas.

He said those who have taken up arms in the region to cause havoc were sons of the area; hence the leaders from the region ought to them so that they stop carrying out hostile activities. This message, he said, was delivered by two of his advisors whom had recently dispatched to the area to calm down the situation after reports shows that insecurity has been deteriorating in Central, Western Equatoria state.

“And I said the other time when I sent my advisors to Yei, I told them you go to Yei and tell the people that those who are now disturbing them are their own sons. If they don’t call them back, I will go to Yei myself," he said.

Kiir warned of more violence in the region if targeted killings do not stop.

“These targeted killings, if they are not stopped by the people who are actually engineering them, how long do you think people will remain patient?” stressed Kiir.

He added, "There is a need to urgently return peace to the country".

Observers have expressed concern that such remarks may be interpreted by members of the victims in the army predominantly his ethnic Dinka to mean a directive to carry out military operations in the Equatoria, which if not properly commanded and guided, may affect innocent civilians as a punishment for not cooperating with the army in identifying and exposing armed dissident youth in the region.

(ST)

  • 20 October 09:33, by jubaone

    Bla..bla..black goat
    You didn’t relocate your operations hdqs to Bor or Malakal when Riak nearly flushed you out in 2013. You come and meet the Equatorians ya aryan jienge. These are empty threats of losers and may be you meet your friend Riak.

    • 20 October 10:01, by Midit Mitot

      I hope his bottles of Tuskers and red labels were very many last night, this order will disappear like smoke later on after few minutes.

      • 20 October 11:05, by Akuma

        Midit,

        Military operation will soon get you from your hideout. Government soldiers will soon wipe you out and declare South Sudan from those terrorists along roads. Dinka people are also human being like you and also bleed like you

        • 20 October 12:20, by Junubi

          Akuma,
          You are really stupid, how do you support incompetent President, who has no strong forces that will defend his looting government? if you are you really strong enough as government let Salva Kiir go to Yei on road and you will see what will happen to him. Don’t go there bro because nobody will loot the properties of our country and give them to your family.

          • 20 October 15:36, by Hardlinner

            junubi, u are coward like your militias that attack innocence dinka civilians along the high way. u know where government troops live. why can’t you attack them if you are men enough?. imagine if government seat back and allow gelweng to match to places in equatoria where dinka civilians get attacked at. remember there is no more uganda or kenya to run to. respect others and ur land is assured.

    • 20 October 10:22, by Ajongtar

      Juba1, Let KIIR MAYARDIT travale by road to lounch hus military opeerations in Yei and see what I will do for him......

      This MTN with those arrows in his face will be archived in the soils of Yei for ever.

      TRY AND SEE YA

    • 20 October 13:52, by Nyesi Ta

      Kiir al Awiir should relocate his ass to Yei ASAP so that he is barried there. Mr. stupid president if you are going to Yei please travel by land, but if you try to fly in we will shoot your ass down. You better believe me that Museveni is already on our side although he still pretends to be a friend of your stupid as "killer".

    • 20 October 15:24, by Hardlinner

      jubaone, you need to separate government from tribe. there is no justification in killing of innocern dinka civilians in yei river state and madi area simply because kiir is dinka. unless you want to be depose in your own land by people you’r attacking. remember where dinka, nuer and shilluk live was not empty place but inhabited by people who were deposed to equatoria, uganda and kenya.

      • 21 October 02:55, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Hardlinner,

        How do you separate a tribal civilian who carries arms to kill and tribal militia who bears gun to kill too? The answer is being given in the jungles of freedom fighters. After all they are not doing so in Bor, Gogrial , Rumbek or Aweil. They are doing so on llands of their great grand parents. The spirits of their ancestors are with them. Dinkas graveyards is Equatoria.

    • 21 October 03:08, by Paul

      Hmm.for those beating their chests and calling Dinka cowards, should ask their fellow equatorians soldiers and commanders who participated alongside Dinka soldiers during liberation war. Or we are dealing with equatorians kids who grew up mostly inside Juba or neighboring countries during struggles. Dinka don’t want Rwanda saga replicated or else patience will eventually run out...bad luck 4 Yei

      • 21 October 10:25, by Mopedi

        Mr.Paul
        If Kiir relocated to Yei to launch attack on IOs, then Juba will be more worse than Yei. tell him to attempt that. And are with Kiir government because you know how brave Dinka were? Brave doesn’t mean wining and winning is all about mental ability explore against Ur opponent. we loves our Country that is why is a peace a priority

        • 21 October 15:11, by Paul

          Mopedit, a IO strategist...hahaha!!!! LMAO!

    • 21 October 19:58, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Thank you Mr.President for such remark and directives. The people have taken advantage of your patient and they have forgotten that you were the field commander and now commander in chief of SPLA forces. Though dinka will not revenge, you have calm them down of this special warning.

  • 20 October 09:46, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    President Kiir stressed for not revenging the lost ones by their people.So,the statement might be kind of concoction and you Jubaone should not talk as such for you will gain if implemented as in the article above.Worldwide,such problems can be addressed through accountability on perpetrators not to forgive like you think because it may create lawlessness in the country.

  • 20 October 10:25, by Ajongtar

    MR. KIIR MAYARDIT dont even use traet wards, just travale by road to lounch your military opeerations in Yei and see what I will do for you......

    those MTN networks arrows your carring in your face will be archived in the soils of Yei for ever.

    TRY AND SEE ya MAN-ABAL.

  • 20 October 10:32, by fear only God

    we Dinkas had contributed more than bla bla bla.. who are you fooling here? Daniel awet AKOT you are talking of signed truce with jalaba in 1987 that give jalaba passage to reach equatoria easily .. if you can not defend yourself from murahilin that sent you out of your land to equatoria for safety, how can you fight jalaba with tanks and aerial bombatment plan? a question is. what is making you n

  • 20 October 10:35, by Eastern

    Welcome to the war theater, chief of Mathiang Anyoor!

    • 20 October 11:09, by Akuma

      Eastern,

      It’s what you called for. Don’t cry when those terrorists found out from your areas. SPLA General Headquarters will soon give directives of that operations before Christmas holiday eve so that all roads are cleared

      • 20 October 15:03, by Eastern

        Akuma,

        Did you see me crying? I am welcoming Kiir, the chief of Mathiang Anyoor, into the theater of war; please Akuma, join Kiir! Kiir continues to believe in the fallacy that SPLA-IO and other forces rebelling against him can be beaten militarily. Kiir has a house in Yei, so let him and those who support him come!

        • 20 October 15:55, by Hardlinner

          eastern don’t let you balls fool you. jalaba raped your mothers, sisters, wives and even some of your men but what did you do them?. it is your right to fight against government troops but not killing dinka civilians in cold blood simply because Kiir is dinka. we can loose government but our people so watch out. Riek failure is directly due to his killing of dinka civilians in 1991. so take note

          • 20 October 18:13, by Active man

            What about Kiir failure isn’t the massacre of Nuer people in 2013?? Who failed definitely Kiir let down our country n turn it into tribal govt,let Dr Machar be an issue to you guys though Riek leave rebellion still fighting wouldn’t stop believe me, we require reform in the nation n Kiir must step aside for reform progression.

          • 21 October 03:06, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

            Hardliner,

            Those Dinkas are not supposed to be on Equatorian roads in the first place? Where were they are they coming from? Why are they forcefully living with their cattle on equatorian farmlands? Advise them to go home ya haiwan!! As long as they continue to cause havoc on our lands we will continue to play the game of balls. Equatoria will eventually be your grave yard if you do not change.

        • 21 October 10:29, by Mopedi

          Bro Estern, Let Akuma or Sukuma join Kiir and kill Kiir for one people one nation have meaning.

    • 20 October 15:46, by Hardlinner

      look coward, if white armies can’t handle mathiang anyor, would u people whose land was occupied by dinka, nuer n shilluk 400 years ago have gut to fight the same people that defeat n kicked you out of ur land in greater bahr el ghazal and greater upper Nile. remember this well, nuer n dinka white armies n event mundari need free land for their cattle. only government is holding them back not u

      • 21 October 09:35, by jubaone

        Hardliner,
        Bla..bla..those are statements of jellaba bastards from Aweil most of whom were taken as domestic slaves during the war. Hardliner, fact is every one in 5 jienges have jellaba blood, jellaba-jienge all start with "j".

  • 20 October 10:42, by Mr Point

    This seems to be a clear threat by the millionaire war criminal, Salva Kiir , to carry out penal atrocities against civilian populations.

    As the person responsible for starting the violence in December 2013 and July of this year, Kiir must take the blame for destabilising the country.

    • 20 October 11:01, by Akuma

      Mr. Pointless,

      People should not just sit in Juba when they are funding rebellion by allowing single tribe to killed along the road. President Kiir has spoken and i will follow him now

      • 20 October 13:52, by jubaone

        Equatorians must not be bothered by such empty jienge bullshit unless of course they have 3 testicles as the rest. All Equatorians still remaining in the SPLA should rebel or make urban frontlines and go for war. The jienges are cowards except that they are using state resources to terrorize the rest and pretend that they are brave fighters.

      • 20 October 16:50, by jubaone

        Does Kiir really care for jienges killed on the roads if he can’t care for those jienges in Warrap who starve to death? No, he feels he is"jienge ta Yei" and has a very large piece of land given to him by Gov. Lokonga. Now the rightful owners want it back and so Kiir is scared stiff cos he can’t go back to Warrap.

        • 20 October 16:57, by jubaone

          Kiir and the jienges are being hunted down in Equatoria like bush rats. As a show of strength Kiir must prove to his jienges that he is tough and can protect them. Bullshit jienges kill themselves everyday did he care? No. So he won’t care at all. Equatorians must continue to hunt them down until they quit. Simple.

        • 21 October 02:40, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Jubaone,

          Let me assure you Lokon’ga will have to relocate his home from Lasu to Akon. Lokon’ga is no longer one of us. He has done a lot of damage to great Bari speaking community of Equatoria. He was respected but not now.

          • 21 October 10:42, by Mopedi

            Not only Lokanga, Elia Lomoro, Wani Igga who participated in drafting the plan of 200 years Dinka rule proposal should relocate themselves to Awiel or else, they have betrayed Equatorian. our loves of peace should not be rewarded by enslaving us and depriving our rights. they sold us to Jienges NOT ALLOW THIS TIME they are cursed forever.

      • 21 October 02:47, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Akuma,

        Come on ya haiwan. We will meet at Bungu. You should think of going back to your luak instea otherwise you will lose your revered cattle. Wherever you come from think of that or else you will perish in our jungles. Bor, Rumbek, Aweil and Gogrial is where your stupidity belong.

    • 20 October 16:11, by Hardlinner

      mr point get your facts right. madi, and people of yei started the mess and must face it. i’m not including peace loving people among those groups but the people that attacked people on highway and target killing of innocent dinka civilians. stay out of nuer-dinka problem. we r cousins after all and will settle our difference once we stop supporting kiir and Riek.

  • 20 October 10:46, by Mr Point

    Where the country has problems with inflation, corruption, food insecurity, refugees and political instability that he caused, Kiir only has one idea: to start military operations to punish civilians.

    Was this the psychotic monster that we elected in 2011?

  • 20 October 10:55, by Philosopherking

    Kiir needs to understand that his out of control militia are the one who are perpetuating violence in equatoria. For too long equatorians have been insulted, oppressed, marginalised, their lands taken, their women raped and their young men arrested and killed! How long does he think we shall continue tolerating his failures? People lost trust in his ability to lead and he has lost legitimacy!

    • 20 October 11:14, by Akuma

      Philosopher,
      You need to differentiate politics and tribes, President Kiir is not there for Dinka and he is not representing Dinka in his gov’t. If you don’t want him, just vote him out and that is what we call democracy. You are killing innocent civilians who don’t have connection with Kiir gov’t. Why don’t you killed wani Igga Tribe, Lomoro Tribe, Mamur Tribe if you are against Kiir gov’t.

      • 20 October 12:07, by fear only God

        Akuma

        he is not voted in to be the president of as. that was sudan election .. 2 many ppl were killed in the hands of kiir till they brought the name of unknown gunmen but no single gvmnt official condemn the terror act 3 in this risen back fire from those who lost their beloved one in the hands of Dinkas kiir, he condemned to the extend of going out to retaliate. is he now a national figure? he

        • 20 October 12:34, by Whortti Bor Manza

          What’s specific about killing Dinkas? The Dinkas had a very unfair advantage of arms over the other tribes. Now the equation is changing. MTN is yet to see more killings. People should not listen to this rubbish from a bankrupt criminal called the president of South Sudan.

          • 21 October 09:43, by jubaone

            Whorrti,
            Honestly I see nothing bad in hunting down these devils and tailless monkeys. They add no human values to Equatorian, they are not intelligent enough e.g. No Engineers, doctors, technicians or farmers at least to get food from. They are parasites that live on others only waiting for what is ready. Kick them out period.

  • 20 October 13:05, by Tambura

    Kiir is blind to look around himself to know the fact that there is no peace will come to south Sudan as long he remain as president. he and his friend Dr.Reik failed the country. Let him go to Yei it will not solve the problem. He is already war criminal. Prophet of south Sudan

  • 20 October 14:43, by hunter boy

    Glory be to God.
    will kiir leave juba?

    hahaha, this stupid urgly craeture, ya long mouth jienge.
    try and you see wagwaan. dont lift your ass through the air. just use road transport.

  • 20 October 14:58, by hunter boy

    akuma
    just log out from this site. otherwise, your ass and your thinking capacity will be blown off.
    i have realised that you like suporting dinka. why cant you agree on the truth?
    you want all the dinka’s (aryan jienge) in yei to be castrated?

  • 20 October 15:10, by Angelo Achuil

    I don’t have a logical doubt if president Kiir can go to Yei by road or by air -he is a soldier, but I have serious doubt if he can bring peace to Yei for citizens to love one another-. This is because he is ever copying Omar Bashir’s style - using the hammer (Military) and money (positions) to solve political problems which always backfire on him.

    • 20 October 16:04, by Hardlinner

      can i get some clarity here, do you people of yei think you can take one dinka?. i hope the fools on the internet do not represent the view on people on yei river state. remember south sudan stand because of dinka, nuer shilluk and rest of cattle keepers in equatoria. you are not wariors so shut the fucker up. the only people with balls in equatoria are mundari/bari, taposa, lotuho, and dingdinga

  • 20 October 15:37, by Cobbz

    The predo is showing concerns of what is happening in Yei. he has no ill intensions as him himself. its unfortunate that he commands an illiterate army. Its a pity Presdo.

  • 20 October 15:59, by Garang Ngong Dut

    Equatorian are bastard people and they deserve to be wipe out completwely.

    • 20 October 17:43, by jubaone

      Garang,
      First learn how to wipe your filthy ass, ya aryan jienges, wa wisik

  • 20 October 16:01, by Naath

    South Sudanese,

    Please do not honor Salva Kiir with the title "President" anymore because he has proved beyond doubt that is not a president of South Sudan but the Dinka’s tribal chief. He always gives speeches like tribal men in a village. Salva Kiir is the smarter Dinka on the planet but he is the most foolish, war criminals and visionless leader on the earth.

  • 20 October 21:37, by Kuac Akechak Jok Aleu

    Yes,they are saying that president Salva is not strong because he always forgive them,now they have to listen carefully to his message about two River State.
    President Salva Oyeee

    • 21 October 02:34, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Kuac,

      Your uncle is warmly wel come to Greater Yei. Equatoria is going to be Jieng grave yard if by now you have not realised. With bows and arrows we resisted Jallaba. The offspring of the then warriors are ready to carry on with liberation of the people and land. You should instead think of going back to your Dinkaland. No to colonialism.

      • 21 October 03:00, by Paul

        Hmm....for those beating their chests and calling Dinka cowards, should ask their fellow equatorians soldiers and commanders who participated alongside Dinka soldiers during liberation war. Or we are dealing here equatorians kids who grew up mostly inside Juba or neighboring countries during struggles. Dinka don’t want Rwanda saga replicated or else patience will eventually run out...bad luck fo

  • 21 October 07:20, by Tilo

    Stop that childish nonsense, which military operation, you don’t even have enough soldiers to protect yourself.
    Do you really need to wag war in equatoria your safe heaven, where else can jiang stay. Where can you get the reinforcement from no more dinka in Awiel, and now the dinka youth are not willing to go to frontline for they know they will be dead. You started, it’s now hunting you

    • 21 October 17:13, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Tilo, first, you have to know how Dinkas think, evaluate, operate, disagree, and take action before you come to conclusion. Dinkas disagree, but they come together to fight their enemies so don’t celebrate disagreement between Dinkas and President Kiir. For instance, I disagree with the President Kiir all the times, but I will never overthrow him from power.

      • 21 October 17:19, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Tilo, I told you last time. Please don’t push Dinkas over the edge because you will eventually react and it will be bad for Yei citizens. Also if my 2,800 soldiers got to Yei, rebels or bandits will have no place to eat or operate. These-so-called liberators targeting only civilians not soldiers or soldiers who are not prepare. Just to come to my headquarter and I will call you men.

        • 21 October 17:27, by Dinka-Defender-General

          Jubaone, you will cry if Dinkas react to your action some days which is not too far. Just keep pushing and you will see the results. You don’t know what families of decease are planning for Yei. Let me tell you some things you don’t know about Dinkas. Dinkas are great, loyal people, but if you play with them too much, you will be crying to Refuge camps in Uganda. Believe me. They are bad as..peopl

          • 21 October 18:40, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

            We absorbed many tribes and if we absorbs u u’ll Neva thinks of going to your own tribe because of values, respect, slow in reactions, analyst, caring but are the worst people to fight with if the accepts to fights u believe me,they’re ignoring Equatorians because they’re not powerful as Nuer, so we just ignore them but after urs has been given ago let wait, its gonna be a disaster to Equatorians

            • 21 October 19:24, by fear only God

              equatorian you are talking of is your master in war.

              murahilin ( mesiria) and hunger sent bhrgzl to Khartoum and Uganda

              Nuer white army erase bor to equatoria and Uganda

              It was equatorian... nuba mountain...blue Nile and 600 national mobile from bhr elgzl that fought SPLA war

              muor muor deserted together with khoryom in1987

              most of Dinkas are shot from black running from battle

            • 21 October 19:26, by fear only God

              equatorian you are talking of is your master in war.

              murahilin ( mesiria) and hunger sent bhrgzl to Khartoum and Uganda

              Nuer white army erase bor to equatoria and Uganda

              It was equatorian... nuba mountain...blue Nile and 600 national mobile from bhr elgzl that fought SPLA war

              muor muor deserted together with khoryom in1987

              most of Dinkas are shot from back running from battle

