ICRC envisages support to disabled persons in Yambio

October 19, 2016 (YAMBIO) - The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) said it is extending support to nearly 50 disabled people in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly-created state.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

ICRC’s wheel chair specialist, Geoffrey Bilal is in the state capital, Yambio to screen the disabled people who will be flown to the South Sudan capital.

“I came here for physical rehabilitation program activities. We have people with disabilities here who are not able to reach where they could get services,” he said, adding that the screening was being done to identify beneficiaries of the program ICRC is supporting.

“Based on their assessment, there are many people living with disability in Western Equatoria state and most of them don’t get support which could help them live better among the community and to cater for their needs independently,” further said Bilal.

“This is because the headquarters of the ICRC in Juba where they have resources and facility is far to be accessed due to the conflict and no one to support the patients to reach Juba,” he added.

The process involves screening polio victims, amputees and war victims.

ICRC, Bilal said, will provide proteases for amputees, hothouses for those paralysed and wheel chairs for those who cannot completely walk.

The state minister for education, Simon Alkangelo Anibiko said they have started registering disabled people across the state as they await ICRC’s screening process.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

