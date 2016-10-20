Sudan’s dialogue must focus on political reforms

October 19, 2016 (KHARTOUM) –The head of Opposition’s Reform Now Party (RNP) Ghazi Salah al-Din al-Attabani Wednesday said the national dialogue should prioritize political reforms before to discus other reforms.

RNM leader Ghazi Salah Eddin Attabani speaks in a press conference held in Khartoum on 30 August 2015 (Photo ST)

On 10 October, the government parties and several political forces participating in the national dialogue process approved the national document which constitutes the basis for drafting a permanent constitution.

The RNP and its allied parties of the Future Forces of Change (FFC) which was not part of the process attended the National Dialogue Conference and vowed to narrow the gaps between the dialogue forces and the holdout groups.

Speaking at a symposium organised by the Youth’s Secretariat of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Attabani said that the dialogue must focus on reforming the political environment before to discuss reforms of civil service, judiciary, or economic policy.

He said that the dialogue is held to achieve political reforms and to reform the state. He also urged to include the reform of political movements in the process.

Attabani who is also the leader of FFC alliance said his party would carefully study the recommendations of the dialogue conference, adding that "there is no alternative to dialogue".

He further said that it should begin by basic requirements and not to be founded on injustice or political settlement. But it should leads to a fair outcome.

The RNP was part of the national dialogue but suspended its participation in the process in response to what it described as a series of setbacks to political freedoms in the country.

The political and armed opposition groups refuse to join the process saying to release political freedoms, and to free political prisoners.

They also call to consider the dialogue conference as the first phase, pointing that its recommendations would represent the position of the ruling party and the dailogue groups.

(ST)