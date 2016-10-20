 
 
 
Four S. Sudanese MPs join armed opposition movement

October 19, 2016 (JUBA) - Four South Sudanese lawmakers in the country’s national assembly have announced their defection to the armed opposition faction led by former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

The lawmakers represent Maridi, Nasir, Nagero and Rubktna constituencies.

They include, Lam Puoch, from Nasir of the Upper Nile, Pasquale Clement Batali representing Nagero in Western Equatoria, Justin Joseph Marona of Maridi in Western Equatoria, and Martin Mabil Kong, from Rubktna in Unity region.

In a joint statement Sudan Tribune obtained, the defectors said recent waves of violence have watered down hopes and expectations from the people they represent in various constituencies, who, they say, are yearning for sustainable peace.

"Sadly, the breakout of the dog fight at presidential palace on July 8th 2016 marked the beginning of another era of senseless war. The fingers pointed largely on president [Salva] Kiir, and his JCE [Jieng Council of Elders] as primary instigators of the uncalled for violent", partly reads the statement.

However, the lawmakers said the renewed violence in the national capital, Juba in July was a coordinated attack to assassinate the first vice president Riek Machar to abrogate the 2015 peace accord.

The legislators condemned the violation of peace agreement, alleging president Kiir was responsible after replacement of his peace partner, Machar with former rebel chief negotiator, Taban Deng Gai.

"We have witnessed the apparent lack of political will to implement peace and absence of meaningful role of the government in providing services, security and space of freedom of expressions in all spheres of lives", the lawmakers further said in their joint statement.

The current Parliament, they claimed, does not function independently due to restrictions on lawmaker during debates, thus weakening legislators’ abilities to freely oppose any given motion.

(ST)

  • 20 October 06:54, by Malakal county Simon

    The isolations of unwanted Salva kiir is coming to light slowly.... Anyway, we welcome those MPs to people’s moment with open arms under the visionary leadership of Dr Machar....

    repondre message

    • 20 October 07:16, by Akuma

      Malakal,

      Do your movement have objectives since. I think it is time for you to relinquish your dumb modular mind of rebellion into rest and joint government in building peaceful nation. South Sudanese people are tired of your rebellions if you don’t know.

      repondre message

      • 20 October 07:39, by Whortti Bor Manza

        Bravo Hon. Gatwet Lam, Hon. Pasquale Clement, Hon. Justin Marona and Hon. Martin Mabil. I know all of you personally, your capabilities and honesty. The IO is now lucky to have people like you sirs. This has dispelled the lies and fabrications by Kiir’s cabals that the IO is purely Nuers’ movement . God bless you to serve your people. Money is not everything .

        repondre message

      • 20 October 08:11, by Junubi

        Dear Akuma,
        The lawmakers have right to defect to IO because there is no right of being Lawmaker where the President has another lawmakers outside the parliament which JCE, how will parliament work? How do you call that such a corruption regime government? It is because you are thinking as Dinka if not you can know that Kiir is going mess.

        repondre message

      • 20 October 08:27, by Joseph Canada

        Akuma, The movement have the objectives. To take the one tribe rule out of the lead and replace it with the ALL The 64TRIBES of South Sudan Dinka included. We don’t need ONE TRIBE COUNCIL. In fact we don’t need the council. See How Dinka kill other tribes in the name of Unknown gunmen? They started it just to protect one person who is enriching himself. Now unknown gunmen are everywhere.

        repondre message

        • 20 October 09:40, by Akuma

          Joseph Canada,
          Do you really following what is happening in South Sudan? Dinka tribe is being single out along all roads in South Sudan by equatorians and Nuer tribes, but time will come when Dinka tribe will wipe you all out because some of these never even participate in South Sudan liberation. Look what happen yesterday when Bus was stop and all Dinka were killed, Is that what you want? We wil

          repondre message

        • 20 October 14:31, by Hardlinner

          joseph canada, were u borned after 2005, be reminded that Riek is traitor no.1 since 1991. he is a mad man whose sole purpose is to get power by all means. i know kiir is failure but atleast he did not rebelled against the rebel movement that brought us south sudan. if khartoum had won war, what democracy would riek be left to talk about. Malik agar as more right to be S.S president than Riek.

          repondre message

      • 20 October 14:21, by Hardlinner

        south sudan does not want war but peace. those joining Riek camp are equally at fault like kiir government. all the unwant people will only by push out through peaceful vote. i’m not supporter of kiir but when you impose mass murderer like Riek on people, you would leave me without option but to fight those murderous rebels. the more u rebelled the more kiir stayed on power.

        repondre message

    • 20 October 07:52, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      if you had never dream that your traitor Gov,t will not reach April 2017 on power, please take note of it from today that, your tribal Government is almost out of power, believe it, all South Sudanese have known your stupidity.

      repondre message

      • 20 October 09:30, by Akuma

        Midit,

        There is no tribal government in South Sudan and the prove is that FVP Taban is from Nuer, Wani VP from Equatoria, Lomoro from Equatoria, and all other government officials are from different tribes. You think that President Kiir will not allow that to happen. We will adapt that policy if you continue with that process to work in South Sudan

        repondre message

        • 20 October 11:55, by White Nation

          Akuma,
          All others Tribes in South Sudan are unwanted Dinkia, because of their dirty politics and remarks the words of those four MPs, very soon Dinkia will be kill every where leave roadside killing, because every party are organized themselves and they will kill you even those who are in Bar el garazel region.

          repondre message

          • 20 October 14:30, by Akuma

            Black Nation,

            That is broad daylight dream war, it will never happen because some of you are just food lovers and when they are given, they will forget and join government forces and crash you. Do you have person who will led that war? just asking.

            Waging war to Dinka Tribe is not like eating food bro

            repondre message

        • 20 October 14:38, by Hardlinner

          Akuma, ask midit as to how many dinkas are in Riek rebellion compare to nuer in kiir government. dinka constitute 40% of south sudan population. so if Riek rebellion doesn’t win dinka and their allies which constitute 90% of south sudan population, how would it work. those fighting for Riek are traitor like him.

          repondre message

  • 20 October 08:12, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This should be a call for every true South sudanese not Jallabas in Dinka skins. We need to rescue our country from being torn by wolves.

    repondre message

    • 20 October 14:44, by Hardlinner

      jur, you can’t talk about salvation when you are led by a traitor. Riek is traitor and whatever he claimed would only be considered by dumb Nuer and position seekers. the man that hijacked movement in 1991 is nothing but a traitor. Kiir is corrupt but corrupt and traitor Riek is by no mean a kiir replacement.

      repondre message

  • 20 October 08:13, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This should be a call for every true South sudanese and not to Jallabas in Dinka skins. We need to rescue our country from being torn by wolves.

    repondre message

  • 20 October 08:25, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I am so sorry for lack of professions from lawmakers. I think rubbish is getting cleared out.Lawmakers’re most people causing failure in this country because they legislate unimplementable laws or even sleep on sofas in offices. Saying wave of the violence has watered down people’s hope for peace is nonsense.If I’m in-convince in ruling system,I can resign at stay with my people not to rebel.

    repondre message

  • 20 October 08:29, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    People’re not serious walai.You rebel, mobilise people for arm resistance as it’s your shortest choice and people will die for no reason while they elected you to the parliament in which you have done nothing for them.Don’t people have a little spirit of conscience and be ashamed? You have become a stumbling blocks to people’s success.Alas!

    repondre message

    • 21 October 19:01, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Miidit! Stayed your finger straight and I will definitely remind in April,but what I know is that Riak rebels will be pushed out completly by that time believe me, its only remained execution of plans that is remaining now.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



