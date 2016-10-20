Two people killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur

October 19, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Two people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen in the town of Mulagat in Kutum locality, some 100 kilometers west of North Darfur capital, El-Fasher.

Pro-government janjaweed militiamen on top of a heavily armed pickup patrol the main road out of the Kirinding-2 refugee camp at the outskirts of Al-Geneina, April 24,07 (Reuters)

A resident from Mulagat named Adam Sulieman told Sudan Tribune that five gunmen riding motorcycles attacked the town and opened fire on the residents killing two people and wounding three others, saying they stole 350 heads of sheep.

Gunmen commonly use vehicles and motorcycles that don’t hold license plates to carry out killing and looting crimes.

Sulieman added that the killed persons are Musa and Ahmed and the injured are Adam Marrain, Aisha Ibrahim and Halima Abdalla.

He pointed that they notified the police in the locality of Kutum, saying that the injured were rushed to Kutum Hospital while the perpetrators fled the area following the incident.

It is noteworthy that the police station and attorney office reopened in Kutum locality in November last year for the first time since the outbreak of violence in September 2012.

The Sudanese army pacified the area after tense clashes with an Arab militia that sparked violence in Kutum to revenge the murder of the commissioner of Al-Waha locality by unknown gunmen.

Earlier this month, the commissioner of Kutum locality had resigned following disagreements with North Darfur governor over lack of personnel and equipment to maintain security in the area.

Last June, North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef accused unnamed parties of seeking to keep the “insecurity and instability” situation in Darfur, pointing to “hidden hands that prompt the security chaos in all Darfur’s five states not only North Darfur”.

He declared a state of maximum readiness among regular forces to control the lawlessness situation in the state and prevented riding of motorcycles, wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) and holding arms inside the capital, El-Fasher.