 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 20 October 2016

Sudan, Romania agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Romanian Secretary of State Daniela Gîtman, poses for picture with the visiting Sudanese Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Na'im in Bucharest on 18 October 2016 (ST Photo)

October 19, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The political consultation committee between Sudan and Romania has held its first meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the two sides agreed to work jointly during the coming period to revive bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.

According to the press release, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Na’im has discussed with his Romanian counterpart Daniela Grigore Gîtman ways to promote bilateral relations in the political, economic, cultural and scientific domains besides mutual support in internationals forums.

It added the committee also agreed to activate agreements between the two countries in areas of higher education, health, agriculture and livestock besides the economic and cultural cooperation.

They agreed to hold the Sudanese economic forum in Bucharest during the spring in order to encourage businessmen from both countries to enhance trade and investment cooperation.

According to the press release, Gîtman said that her country is keen to promote cooperation with Sudan, expressing appreciation to Sudan’s pivotal role in the fight against illegal migration and terrorism.

She pointed out that several bilateral agreements and joint projects would be launched during the coming period.

The two sides further agreed to exchange visits at the foreign ministers level during the coming period.

Sudan’s foreign relations have recently witnessed a remarkable rapprochement with several European nations particularly with regard to joint cooperation in the fight against illegal migration and human trafficking.

The East African nation also suffers from a two-decade economic embargo imposed upon it by the United States in response to its alleged connection to terror networks and human rights abuses.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.