Sudan, Romania agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

October 19, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The political consultation committee between Sudan and Romania has held its first meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the two sides agreed to work jointly during the coming period to revive bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.

According to the press release, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Na’im has discussed with his Romanian counterpart Daniela Grigore Gîtman ways to promote bilateral relations in the political, economic, cultural and scientific domains besides mutual support in internationals forums.

It added the committee also agreed to activate agreements between the two countries in areas of higher education, health, agriculture and livestock besides the economic and cultural cooperation.

They agreed to hold the Sudanese economic forum in Bucharest during the spring in order to encourage businessmen from both countries to enhance trade and investment cooperation.

According to the press release, Gîtman said that her country is keen to promote cooperation with Sudan, expressing appreciation to Sudan’s pivotal role in the fight against illegal migration and terrorism.

She pointed out that several bilateral agreements and joint projects would be launched during the coming period.

The two sides further agreed to exchange visits at the foreign ministers level during the coming period.

Sudan’s foreign relations have recently witnessed a remarkable rapprochement with several European nations particularly with regard to joint cooperation in the fight against illegal migration and human trafficking.

The East African nation also suffers from a two-decade economic embargo imposed upon it by the United States in response to its alleged connection to terror networks and human rights abuses.

(ST)