South Sudan Peace is "alive", says JMEC monitors

October 19, 2016 (JUBA) – The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), the body overseeing implementation of the shaky South Sudan’s peace agreement signed in August last year insisted that the peace deal is still “alive” and warned against suggestion that it has collapsed, although it has been “compromised” and “derailed’ by the July’s renewal of violence in the country.

JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

JMEC chairman and former President of Botswana, Festus Mogae, told a meeting in Juba on Wednesday that an inclusive Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) is needed and urged for accommodating of political rivals of Juba government.

“The [August] 2015 Peace Agreement, which I hold here in my hand, is still alive. No one Party can unilaterally dissolve or renegotiate this Agreement,” said Mogae, speaking to JMEC meeting attended by government officials, peace guarantors and the media.

Eruption of fighting in Juba in July that forced SPLM in Opposition (SPLM-IO) leader and then First Vice President, Riek Machar, to flee Juba threatened the implementation of the peace agreement.

The SPLM-IO faction in Juba selected Taban Deng Gai to replace Machar, a move Machar has denounced as “illegal.” The former first vice president, who is now in South Africa for medical check-ups declared the agreement “dead” and pledged to revive it through another political process or using all means – including armed resistance against what he calls “fascist” regime of President Salva Kiir.

President Kiir, on the other hand, has warned Machar against returning to South Sudan’s politics, claiming that his working relationship with the new first vice president, Gai, will restore peace.

JMEC chairman said “we do not make peace with our friends; we reconcile with those with whom we disagree” without referring to President Kiir.

“For the Peace Agreement to have legitimacy, it must be inclusive and representative and I am concerned that, whereas we welcome the commitment demonstrated by the TGoNU, regional guarantors and the international community to the continued implementation of the ARCSS, it is clear that not all Parties are currently included or fully represented,” he noted.

He acknowledged that the implementation of the peace agreement is “undoubtedly compromised and partially derailed” but remain optimistic for the future.

Mogae demanded end to violations of the permanent ceasefire and condemned both the government and the SPLM-IO forces for “hostility.”

“We are reporting an increase in offensive operations by both Government Forces and Opposition Forces, specifically in and around Yei, Leer, Jezeera and Nassir. The situation in Equatoria states is of particular concern, where we are deeply concerned about the unacceptable targeting of civilians,” he added.

He also encouraged the government to expedite the deployment of Regional Protection Force to Juba as authorized by the UN Security Council in August this year. He said the force “remains a prerequisite for a secure, peaceful and stable environment within which political inclusion can be pursued.”

(ST)

  • 19 October 22:58, by rossbelongstoall

    Mr Mogae is yet again talking nonsense. He is the most useless and hypocrite person in JMEC. He should just resign.

    • 20 October 11:30, by Midit Mitot

      Magae is the one leading this country to be swoop,what peace are you talking ayaaaaa othiek!

  • 19 October 22:58, by Mr Point

    Mogae is naive to believe the 2015 Peace Agreement is still alive. It was put to death by Kiir’s insane obsession with trying to murder Machar in July when he sent 7 planes after Riek.
    It’s clear that Kiir also planned to murder Taban in February to break the peace.
    Of course the RPF 4,000 will never see Juba.

    • 20 October 02:38, by Augustino

      Yestaday, you heard president mentioned it clearly that Riek was inside with pistols, Riek was driven to his house in Kiir’s car because his was destroyed, also his 400 guards, never returned but end up in cemetery. World now believe Riek is a lier and will die lier. Killing of Taban was planned by Nuers and reveal by Nuers alone, no Monyjang person was involved if you could read it again.

      • 20 October 08:38, by Junubi

        Augustino,
        I know you are born from Fool community that is why you can not realize that you so call president kiir is driving the country with the rear gear, if you are some body who think positive like the rest of people that are not giving achance by Kiir Kuethping for betterment of our county you can know that Dinka are dead in SS. JMEC was given money by JCE not to object their decisions.

  • 20 October 05:36, by Eyez

    Augistino
    It’s only Kiir, the JCE and shallow thinking MTNs (Ariyan jenge) like you are the ones believing thinking the peace agreement is still alive, but all Southerners know that’s a pile of bullshit (or cow dunk)

    You teeth-less animals needs to wake up and see the fact that, every tribe hates Jenge and your stupidity will wipe out your kind very soon.

    Equatorian defence is now a reality.
    X1

  • 20 October 05:48, by Eastern

    I like this African elder, mzee Festus Mogae for skirting around issues. African elders are known for using a lot of words when driving their points home. The ARCISS may be alive on paper but it’s not being implemented by its real parties; it’s now being selectively implemented by one party to it. SPLM/A is not involved. Kiir is now thinking of creating more states instead!!!

    • 20 October 09:23, by Junubi

      JMEC is not seeing his job because he violating the agreement by allowing Kiir to create more states that was not in the agreement and he did not even condemn the fighting that erupted in J1, that was cause by Kiir and his JCE forces, i really surprise by hear that peace is alive from JMEC, while they fail to protect it. they was the one who push Dr Riek to come to Juba with only 1300 Soldiers.

  • 20 October 07:48, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The old man might be dreaming. With mad people slaughtered, women raped, property taken by force, and a large section of population molested and murdered I do not know where peace is in South Sudan. Mogae might be thinking he is in Botswana. War is absence of peace. Right now people are fleeing for refuge due to Dinka slaughter of civilians.

  • 20 October 09:44, by jubaone

    Mogae is old and forgetful. I even don’t know how he was president of Botswana, if you can’t measure your success. JMEC has timelines and most have not been implemented. With presidential integrity he would simply resign cos he has failed his functions. Perhaps he has nothing better to do except get some free dollars and food.

  • 20 October 10:54, by Mr Point

    Mogae will not be able to keep that view if and when Kiir leads his thugs and killers to carry out atrocities in Equatorial.

    Kiir only understands how to use military force against civilians. He has no clue about establishing the organisations and institutions and laws that foster peace. Does he have a partner in peace agreement he has not tried to imprison or murder?

  • 21 October 13:29, by Dengda

    You guys to read this line and analyse it critically before you put insult on JMEC chairman "JMEC chairman said “we do not make peace with our friends; we reconcile with those with whom we disagree” without referring to President Kiir". he is not problem to my understanding. He play it smartly and professional. Also read his reports to UNSC.

