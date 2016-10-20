 
 
 
South Sudan President sets to further increase number of states

October 19, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, will soon issue another controversial order to increase the number of states from 28 states to undisclosed number, according to his second deputy and longtime ally.

JPEG - 38.2 kb
South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, delivers a speech in the capital, Juba, on 10 June 2013 (Reuters)

Speaking after Tuesday’s meeting, Vice President, James Wani Igga, flanked by the controversially newly appointed First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, said the presidency has agreed to increase the number of states but will soon start with the issue of Malakal and Lol state as the first priority.

Malakal, is a contested capital between West Nile and East Nile states, but which was given to the East Nile by the presidential decree in October last year. Lol is another controversial state in Bahr el Ghazal region.

The two places, according to the Vice President in a statement broadcast by the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), are where communities have protested either splits, asserting the order had divided their communities or have been annexed to communities with whom they share nothing in common in that they would prefer to remain alone.

"We have resolved and agreed to increase the number of states but the first thing is the issue of Raja and Malakal. A committee has been formed under the First Vice President and this committee will have to complete their work and report back to the President within seven days,” revealed Vice President, Igga.

He did not say how many more states will be added to the already controversial 28 states.

The two issues the presidency had discussed and resolved, he further added, were the reinstatement of the civil servants who either abandoned their positions or rebelled, either in Juba or in the states, when the conflict erupted in 2013.

The other issue was the issue of cantonment sites for the opposition forces of the SPLA-IO. Two cantonment sites, he said, will be in central Equatoria, one in Eastern Equatoria and another in Western Equatoria.

(ST)

  • 19 October 21:25, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Message to President Kiir, please wait. Don’t create more problems. We alread got more problems because of 28 states. Just tell the people who request more states to wait until everything is stable. We don’t want to see more blood or break away. Your loyal concerning General, DDG.

    • 20 October 02:49, by Augustino

      I do not see a problem by giving people their rights, if the president decide to give Shilluk a state that belong to them, what is a problem there? if the president gives Paratit a state that belongs to them, what is wrong with that? so people fought for freedom, if first vic President Hon. General Taban Deng Gai would come up with recommendation giving solutions to these issues, who will refused?

      • 20 October 14:53, by Hardlinner

        pertits are only around 50,000 or less. the can’t have state but be merge with western bahr el ghazal.

    • 20 October 05:40, by Eastern

      Recipe for more disaster. Who’s fooling Kiir that by appeasing thr Fertit and the Shilluk with states, they will call off the rebellion against his tribal government. Is the rebellion against Kiir in Equatoria about states? Is the rebellion in Unity state about states? Kiir is being fooled by naive advisors!

      • 20 October 07:12, by Akuma

        Easrtern,

        President Kiir don’t have native advisors, Clement, Nyadak, Korbandy, Gai Yol and other rest of Advisors come from different tribes. So your jealous against President Kiir government will not take you anywhere. I wish am one of President kiir advisor, there will be no more rebellions just within 24 hours.

        • 20 October 09:20, by Eastern

          Akuma,

          I love your comprehension of the English language, lol!!

          I was saying Kiir’s advisers are naive not native! These are two and different words. They are all natives of South Sudan who are naive to modern politics and democracy!!

    • 20 October 08:30, by Midit Mitot

      If rabies dog bite you, you can even running rabies as well, these two blind and illiterate Vices have caught too,and they have agreed on what they don,t know. South Sudanese are suffering from hunger, diseases, violent etc, and yet your vision-less government is still creating non fruitful states.

  • 19 October 22:51, by Mr Point

    If you got a problem with what has been decided on the number of states by The elected President then you should follow the usual South Sudan process to make sure that your views are noticed and the Presidents actions are modified.

    • 20 October 02:40, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Mr.Point, I’m holding the government of South Sudan together. Therefore, I cannot go against my people wills by rebelling or breaking away from the government. Rebellion is not the only solution to our problem and that’s why I stay with the federal government. I believe Coup is not the solution neither. Thus, I am waiting for the election and people including rebels should wait for an election.

      • 20 October 02:49, by Dinka-Defender-General

        I believe there are two ways to solve our current situation. First, early election. Second, mass citizens uprising all over the country. Then, we, the frustrate or loyal generals can help out citizens to secure their rights. I never see non-violent uprising in South Sudan since we got our independent from Sudan. Where are the citizens who cry at day, night, and everyday? Where are they?

        • 20 October 02:58, by Dinka-Defender-General

          Just force the President Kiir out of the office by uprising or don’t vote for him. Two ways. The world must see you on the street uprising similar to Egypt and many other countries who force president out the office with non-violent uprisings. Just do these two things and your loyal generals will stand with you all the way to gain your rights and freedoms. I’m waiting.

          • 20 October 08:14, by Mr Point

            @DDG
            Follow the peaceful way of protesting against more states.
            Argue your point in the media and on TV. Get your elected representatives to support you.
            Make a legal challenge on the basis of the constitution.
            If you succeed you would, of course, expect the government to respond peacefully.

        • 20 October 07:10, by Malakal county Simon

          Uprising as the one of the solution to get-rid of unwanted president Kiir you said?? Did you witness what happened in Wau 2012 peaceful demonstations?? If Yes, don’t you think the same could happen if people’s decides today to go street, and start peaceful demonstrations?? If no, please forget about uprising because is not a solution and can turn deadly as it’s as been witnessed in Wau 2012!!!!

  • 20 October 02:45, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    It will not be a good Ideas from Kiir to be confused by Taban, Collo politicians, Ngok-Padang people who are for interest for position only. East Nile State,should be left for traditional elders of Collo and Jieng Ngok to deal with it. Nile River is the border with Collo. Behind the West Nile still, will still get Ngok of Ruweng there. uncle kiir should stay away from Upper Nile.

  • 20 October 07:32, by Angelo Achuil

    We as people of South Sudan will one day graduate from this University of Hard-knock. There will be many here to tell how crazy way of doing government - that a group of few friends once tried to govern this country by force instead of consent only to realize that "No one is able to govern another man without his consent".

  • 20 October 08:03, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Increasing the number of states isn’t more necessary because people should fully establish what are existing and then think for others.Lol State is coalescence of Aweil West,Aweil North and Raja counties.Aweil West and North were part of NBGS and Raja was in WBGS but Raja was once part of Aweil before 1996.Here I won’t talk about Malakal because Dinka and Shiluk are the natives there.

  • 20 October 08:11, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Giving state to people as problem mitigating mechanism is not correct and this will let other states fragment in extent that counties will be states which is quite ridiculous.Enlightenment and even sensitization of citizenry on the binding bonds between them regardless of their ethnic affiliations and that they should accept staying together as citizens is better.Otherwise,division is inevitable.

    • 20 October 08:20, by Mr Point

      @True Watchdog
      Your argument is not clear. What are you arguing for?
      Are you saying that South Sudan wants more states and they must be created?
      Are you saying there is no need for more states? Are you saying the public don’t want more states?

  • 20 October 08:31, by Joyuma John

    creation of more states is not a problem so long as malakal town still under Dinka upper Nile, but if kiir could make any mistake by appeasing shilluk for his political gain, then kiir political future is at risk.

  • 20 October 09:19, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    #Mr.Point

    My statement is concise and decipherable as confined on denouncement to further fragmentation(Division into many parts/pieces) of states.I suppose for vanquishable,successful and benign measure which may bring people together and stay peacefully regardless of their ethnic affiliations.

  • 20 October 10:09, by Padiet Deng Alony

    we Eastern Nile State do not need any more division or redivision in our state. we do not need more trouble again be with those paraside that do not stand on themselves. any wrong decision again president will regreted let taban not lured you in to problem with Padang Dinka. Padang will fight this time up to the last man.

  • 20 October 10:28, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    There’re 2 points 2 take out this disaster.

    1. 7 days time frame 4 consultation 2 establish a State is breathtaking. This tells you about the dictatorship of this government and its lack of understanding of community engagement in modern governance.

    2. The country can’t even manage the current 28 States. There is no fund 2 even buy furniture’s 4 these States.

    That tells you this government suck

  • 20 October 13:09, by Tambura

    They are crazy, they wouldn t control ten states let him make it 100 states it will not help. move of failures
    prophet

  • 20 October 14:51, by Hardlinner

    Kiir need the merger not increasing number of states. Raja should go back to western bahr el ghazal. east and west nile since they have dispute of malakal should be made one with more counties. former western bahr el ghazal had population of little over 200,000 people. so they are good to have one state.

  • 20 October 15:25, by Cobbz

    Fragmenting the country into pieces wont solve the current crisis. its more than having a state. what are you gonna do with states empty of people? states are not meant to be tribal boundaries. its just like building walls. Please get us peace and you will have 64 states as you wish.

    • 20 October 16:25, by Akook

      More divisions cause chaos. More union promotes harmony. I don’t know the rationale in Juba and how do these old men makes decision? Division into 28 states already had created war. Why NOT try uniting these states?

