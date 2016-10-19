 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 19 October 2016

Two rival army generals dead after separate clashes in Upper Nile

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 19, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese rival army factions have lost at least two generals from their respective sides following the recent clashes around Malakal, the capital of the oil rich Upper Nile state, officials have confirmed.

JPEG - 23.5 kb
SPLA soldiers sit at the back of a pick-up truck in Malakal, Upper Nile state January 12, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

“Yes, we have lost one of our generals, actually he was supervising the operations in defence of our territories around Malakal when our forces came under attack from the Juba regime’s forces over the weekend,” James Gatdet Dak, spokesperson for the opposition leader, Riek Machar, confirmed to Sudan Tribune.

He said the general, named Mujahid Abiel, was initially wounded and succumbed to the wound hours later.

Dak said the general was killed when he was trying to inspect the area of Lelo, which they captured from the government’s forces after chasing back to Lelo government forces that attacked them in their positions around Lelo. He added a wounded government’s soldier who was left in Lelo shot at the general unaware as he was walking inspecting the area with his forces.

Lelo, which is only about 2km west of Malakal town, is inhabited by the ethnic Shilluk.

The opposition leader’s spokesperson also said a government’s army general was also killed in separate clashes in Jalhak, a strategic town, northeast of Renk town, close to the Sudanese border.

The government admitted having lost one of their senior generals around Renk, but could not disclose his name.

SELF-DEFENSE

Dak said their positions in different parts of the country have come under attacks by government’s forces.

He said that fighting has been going on in locations in Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria, in addition to the clashes in Upper Nile region and in Western Bhar el Ghazal.

He further said fighting has erupted in Mundri county in Western Equatoria, in Lainya county of Central Equatoria and in Magwi county in Eastern Equatoria.

“The ongoing fighting in many areas across the country is a result of the ongoing offensive against our positions by the regime’s forces ,” he added.

He stressed that their forces have resisted the attacks and controlled many areas in the recent clashes in Equatoria and Upper Nile regions.

Also, he dismissed as "propaganda" the recent statements by the government officials that they killed 56 of the opposition’s forces.

There are fears that the East African nation is on the brink of another catastrophic outbreak of violence between President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Machar, more than a year after a peace deal that has been violated repeatedly by fighting.

The civil war reignited on 8 July when rival forces clashed at the Presidential palace in Juba and forced the former deputy to Kiir to flee the capital with his small number of troops.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 October 10:23, by Paul Ongee

    Ya Dak,
    That’s why I always direct my comment to you and Riek Machar for lying too much to the media to entertain your sympathizers that IO forces are controlling different parts/areas of South Sudan. The sympathizers in Equatoria region in particular you’re talking about began to ally with IO due to “high military ranks” offered to them after the peace agreement was signed in August 2015.

    repondre message

    • 19 October 10:24, by Paul Ongee

      Where were those sympathizers when Bor, Malakal and Bentiu exchanged hands from December 2013 - 2014 until the SPLA gallant forces recaptured all these aforementioned towns from IO up to date? If there were really IO forces in Equatoria, why cantonment areas are not indicated in the August Agreement of 2015, besides the former states of Jonglei, Upper Nile & Unity?

      repondre message

      • 19 October 10:24, by Paul Ongee

        Let’s be realistic, the war has been concentrating in Upper Nile and Unity States because Riek Machar wanted to control the oil fields, which he believes it’s serving as the source of revenue to the government. That was the strategy of Riek, supported logistically by Khartoum to destroy oil facility. No any fighting has ever taken place in Equatoria region.

        repondre message

        • 19 October 10:25, by Paul Ongee

          That’s why you’re struggling to appeal to the media and sympathizers that there are IO forces in Equatoria region. Cantonment sites supposed to be identified in the three states only. For the sake of peace, IO sympathizers can be shown where to assemble but most of them resorted to highway robbery and killing passengers. In addition, they are not trained in using military tactics.

          repondre message

          • 19 October 10:26, by Paul Ongee

            They stay in their homes areas only. Unlike SPLA in those dark days, try to relocate them if you think they will agree to move. The same thing with your “White Army” whom Riek Machar used them twice since 1991. They cannot move outside Lou or Nuer area apart from those based in the North or along the N-S border waiting for logistical support from Khartoum to attack SPLA positions.

            repondre message

            • 19 October 10:28, by Paul Ongee

              The only alternative left to Riek Machar is to import his senseless war to peace-loving Equatorians and Fertit. That’s why you do hear that there are sporadic incidents, highway robbery and killing passengers in the states of Imotong, Jubek, Yei River, Mundri, Amadi, Gbudwe and Wau.

              repondre message

            • 19 October 10:28, by Paul Ongee

              The only alternative left to Riek Machar is to import his senseless war to peace-loving Equatorians and Fertit. That’s why you do hear that there are sporadic incidents, highway robbery and killing passengers in the states of Imotong, Jubek, Yei River, Mundri, Amadi, Gbudwe and Wau.

              repondre message

              • 19 October 10:31, by Paul Ongee

                In reality, when robbery happens on any Highways or soft targets robbed in a County Payam or Boma, IO Spokesperson is the first to rush to the media that their positions are attacked and they acted in self-defense. Why do you shamelessly talk of positions while there is no any position? What States or towns do you control that SPLA cannot not penetrate? Hey, tell the truth in this digital world.

                repondre message

                • 19 October 11:21, by Paul Ongee

                  If there is no news about activities, IO instructs its sympathizers to rob and kill innocent civilians or passengers on highways, and then later twist the story that their positions are attacked by SPLA to make headlines. IO is operating on wild propaganda and lies to maintain their sympathizers. They don’t realize that Khartoum is using Riek to keep South Sudan destabilized.

                  repondre message

    • 19 October 13:04, by Midit Mitot

      Nincompoop,
      James Gatdet Dak the professional journalist does not lie always compare to your lose talk Ateny Wek spoke person to Kiir, just try to inquiry the accurate information.

      repondre message

  • 19 October 11:35, by Augustino

    What I have learnt about Dak, is that he is not connected to their so called IO in the bush, Dak also did not value his own intellectuality that is why he still writing like street boys on face book. Dak did not know that what ever lie he tells mortgage him now and in the future in politics of our country. 56 dead bodies were counted by SPLA forces on the ground with witness of SSBC jounalist

    repondre message

    • 19 October 12:55, by Lango2010

      Tell Dak and Riak Machar,that what goes around come around, stop lies please. media is scaring but will not move our braveness and loyalty.
      BBC hard talks Told machar frankly that he is the problem, and now he is getting back of what he did. ’what goes around come around’

      repondre message

      • 19 October 13:48, by Mopedi

        Salva and his followers have identified power with greatness, thugs with statesmen, and propaganda with results; we have let moral and cultural relativism silence our outrage, while conceding the moral high ground to the utopian dreamers JCE; we have refused to recognize evil as evil; and we have ignored the catastrophic human cost of such confusions SPLA is responsible for failing the counry

        repondre message

  • 19 October 21:09, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Guys, Machar and his supporters are finished because Nuer youths realize they were used to fight a position and power war. Now, most of Nuer youths went back to school so they can sow and reap. If Machar wants to recruit youths, let him go to Refuge Camps and schools especially Uganda. Watch, they cannot capture Bentiu or MaLAKAL ANYMORE.

    repondre message

    • 19 October 21:16, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Furthermore, Machar tried to capture Malakal or Bentiu so he can sell oil in black market like he attempted to sell it to Russian billionaire last time. Good luck Machar and your supporters. You will never capture either city because they are well protected with heavy weapons. Sorry, to break this news to you in public. Just accept you had fail and need to exile or rest forever.

      repondre message

  • 20 October 04:22, by Eyez

    Paul Onge
    You’re a dirty mouthpiece and a shame to Equatoria, that’s if you’re a genuine Equatorian, which I doubt. Anyway, your dogged loyalty to the Jenge is almost religiously, which leaves one to think that you’re really an ’Ariyan Jenge’ who is badly trying to pass for an Equatorian.

    Your uncles will be evicted from Equatoria, like it or not.

    Eyes of Equatoria!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.