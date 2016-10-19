October 18, 2016 (JUBA) – The priest of Mundri West diocese in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria state, Rev. Lino Apollo has been killed.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

An armed opposition (SPLM-IO) official claimed the cleric was killed by South Sudanese government forces in the Greater Mundri, allegedly acting on the orders of the Amadi state governor, Joseph Ngere.

A number of civilians are also said to have been killed from their hide-outs, allegations Sudan Tribune could not immediately verify.

“Other civilians Killed by the government forces in Greater Mundri were, Peter Robert and Night Timon killed at Doro in Mundri East [and] Mary Elisapana in Medewu among others,” said Girma Apaya, who is attached to the SPLM-IO office in Western Equatoria state.

Government forces, further claimed the official, “looted” and “destroyed” several primary health care centers in Bari, Medwu, Bangolo, Koto’bi, and Karika in Mundri East and West counties.

“Such acts were barbaric and inhuman, aimed at nothing but international starvation of the civil population from accessing health facilities,” said Apaya.

He further claimed government forces were using the looted drugs to treat wounded soldiers while others were allegedly being sold.

“We condemn such barbaric act in strongest terms and demand the SPLA IG to refrain from such acts. It is worth mentioning that these are war crimes, violations of international humanitarian law, the law of armed conflicts, and violations of human rights,” said Apaya.

The army is yet to officially react to the armed opposition’s claims, despite reports of renewed clashes between the two rival factions in parts of South Sudan Upper Nile state and in the oil-rich Unity state.

At least 60 people were killed in clashes between the rival factions near the Upper Nile capital, Malakal last Saturday, the army disclosed.

(ST)