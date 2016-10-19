 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 19 October 2016

S. Sudan army accused of killing Mundri diocese priest

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 18, 2016 (JUBA) – The priest of Mundri West diocese in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria state, Rev. Lino Apollo has been killed.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

An armed opposition (SPLM-IO) official claimed the cleric was killed by South Sudanese government forces in the Greater Mundri, allegedly acting on the orders of the Amadi state governor, Joseph Ngere.

A number of civilians are also said to have been killed from their hide-outs, allegations Sudan Tribune could not immediately verify.

“Other civilians Killed by the government forces in Greater Mundri were, Peter Robert and Night Timon killed at Doro in Mundri East [and] Mary Elisapana in Medewu among others,” said Girma Apaya, who is attached to the SPLM-IO office in Western Equatoria state.

Government forces, further claimed the official, “looted” and “destroyed” several primary health care centers in Bari, Medwu, Bangolo, Koto’bi, and Karika in Mundri East and West counties.

“Such acts were barbaric and inhuman, aimed at nothing but international starvation of the civil population from accessing health facilities,” said Apaya.

He further claimed government forces were using the looted drugs to treat wounded soldiers while others were allegedly being sold.

“We condemn such barbaric act in strongest terms and demand the SPLA IG to refrain from such acts. It is worth mentioning that these are war crimes, violations of international humanitarian law, the law of armed conflicts, and violations of human rights,” said Apaya.

The army is yet to officially react to the armed opposition’s claims, despite reports of renewed clashes between the two rival factions in parts of South Sudan Upper Nile state and in the oil-rich Unity state.

At least 60 people were killed in clashes between the rival factions near the Upper Nile capital, Malakal last Saturday, the army disclosed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 October 07:30, by Equatoria1

    What do you expect from blood thirsty Anyoors. To date, SS does not have Army. We have MTN Militias who’re terorrising the country in the name of Army & they’re only capable of soft targets. They know how to jail non-MTN politicians, they enjoying killing Church leaders, shooting randomly on civilian when returning on lost battle, kill non-MTN youth, rape women & elderly,torching houses...

    repondre message

    • 19 October 09:08, by Mopedi

      If they killed a innocent priest is equivalent to the lamb of God, his blood shall be smeared at every doorstep of peace lovers for identification of mathiang anyoor from Israelite when the final day of the journey begin

      repondre message

    • 19 October 13:32, by Midit Mitot

      Look at these tribal Militia, do any one who knows God can kill child, women, pastor, or any elderly people? Yes Maithang Anyoor are doing that in every corner in this country.

      repondre message

  • 19 October 11:49, by Augustino

    My friends this is what we had been telling you that do not play with fire, killing innocent people on the road is a crime, harbouring criminals is a crime and supporting criminals is a crime. The Minister of Information and official spoke person for our government Micheal Makuei warned people of harbouring criminals and the consequences of doing so is more bitter. So take it as lesson now.

    repondre message

    • 19 October 12:14, by Equatoria1

      Augustino
      I agree with you. Harbouring criminal is not acceptable & that is why we want to send all the MTNs back to their Jenge land simply because they’re criminals. They rape women & kill Priests, understand now?? I can see u bossing around of killing a priest what u fail to know is that Equatorians are no longer intimidated by such killings. It motivate them more to target MTNs. Tit for tat.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 13:26, by Active man

        If you killed priest who hasn’t escape church believe that he can’t in a church n got kill what country ya jama. Rip

        repondre message

    • 19 October 13:23, by Mopedi

      Mr. Augustine From 2013 to 2016 this quasi Government a stateless Mathiang Anyoor have killed , democide (genocide, massacres, extrajudicial executions, as they like) based on ethnic, racial, and religious diversity, economic downwards, low levels of education, and cultural differences is witnessed during quasi government why killing civilian look for IOs boys

      repondre message

    • 19 October 14:22, by Junubi

      Augustino,
      That is really what i use to tell you that, Dinka always listen with their ass, because nobody can celebrate the death of the religious man, he is an innocent who doesnot even like the killing that is now happening in our Country that was cause to us by Kiir Kuerhping, by grapping the wealth of SS to Dinka only.

      repondre message

  • 20 October 15:30, by Cobbz

    it cant get more worse than this. even a Man of God? and who will stand on behalf of the nation before God?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.