President Kiir tells governors to control targeted killings

October 18, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, has directed state governors to control revenge killings by those whose family members have fallen victims of targeted killings, saying it was time to reconcile and move away from act of anger and bitterness.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

The President was referring to the recent reported killings in Equatoria region targeting members of the ethnic Dinka from where he hails.

“I want the state governors, particularly from the states whose people may have fallen victims of targeted killings to refrain from acts of revenge against fellow citizens. It is not time to revenge,” said President Kiir.

"The act of anger and bitterness will not take us anywhere. The people who have been targeted should remain calm because this is not the first time such thing have been done to them,” reminded president Kiir in a meeting with some of the state governors at his residence in Juba on Sunday.

The head of state specifically singled out targeted killings along highways in Central and Eastern Equatoria states.

He said the ambushes on innocent civilians on Juba-Yei and Juba-Nimule roads were the acts of enemies of peace who were seeking turmoil in the country.

“I said last time when I toured some of the areas in Juba town that it is not time for revenges, it is time for forgiveness, even if we get those who killed people, we still forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing,” he added.

The head of state also reiterated his earlier comments that the allegations that he gave orders to the Army Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan, and other Dinka army generals to declare war against Equatorian people for the recent targeted killings on the roads, was a creation of people who would like to take advantage of the situation.

“That is not true. These rumours are created by enemies of peace. There are people who want peace and there are people who want to cause a situation so that they create fear and confusion for the people. These are the people when traders in the market close down their shops because of the confusion they are causing, they then take advantage and go into people’s shops and take whatever is there,” he charged.

The situation, he said, cannot be allowed and the people responsible will have to be identified and find a way to handle them.

(ST)

  • 18 October 22:21, by Mr Point

    The President is completely right to remind all that peace and forgiveness are more important for national development than targeted killing of civilian.

    For the same reason it is important that those who are responsible for targeted killing of civilians are held to account by a hybrid court as provided in the Peace Agreement.

    Why not?

    repondre message

    • 19 October 04:40, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Pres. Kiir & his Eqauatorians must provide realistic & working solutions to stop Equatorians fro their final decision of "kill any Dinka." What do u expect from Dinka if Equatorians keep killing & govt keeps saying forgive? Take care soon be’4 patience runs short!

      repondre message

    • 19 October 06:54, by Akuma

      Mr.Point,

      Now I can agree with you on your above statement.
      We need move our country #Forward from target killing to living in harmony and peace loving citizenship.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 08:53, by Junubi

        Mr Akuma,
        All of us are in needs of peace in our country, but the problem our leaders specially the President Kiir is not interested for our people to leave in peace in the Country that is why he decided to start war again in the Country by trying to assassinate Dr Riek Machar in J1, that return our country to in War.

        repondre message

        • 19 October 10:22, by Akuma

          Junubi,

          For the case of J1 attack, ask James Gatdet Dak regarding the message that he share with Duop Lam, Lado Gore and Riek himself even read that message that "Our leader has been hostage in J1 Palace and we don’t know where they put him, So we are outside waiting what to happen read the statement of James Gatdet on July 8 2016. So ask Dak to explain who are the cause of J1 but not Kiir

          repondre message

          • 19 October 15:28, by White Nation

            Akuma you said the case of J1 attack is not plan by Kiir and why Dinkia Soldiers attacks IO base in Jebel in the follows days with Tanks, Gunship. Please tell the true and the true will site your free and the really problem, is because Dinkia leaders are not in true words. they just said words while they are not means it. please be take care if Kiir talk like that some will happen to others tribes

            repondre message

          • 19 October 15:35, by White Nation

            Akuma you said the case of J1 attack is not plan by Kiir and why Dinkia Soldiers attacks IO base in Jebel in the follows days with Tanks, Gunship. Please tell the true and the true will sit you free and the really problem, is because Dinkia leaders are not in true words.they just said words while they are not means it. please be take care if Kiir talk like that, killing will happen to other tribes

            repondre message

        • 19 October 15:05, by Hardlinner

          sincerely why are equatorians killing innocent dinka civilians. firstly government is not killing your civilians and so as dinka civilians, so why do kill dinka civilians?. you are not nuer white armies so why risk becoming a target. it is your right to fight the government troops but you have no right to kill dinka civilians. equatorians should know that we not fighting tribal wars.

          repondre message

    • 19 October 08:53, by Midit Mitot

      This is the first good order from Kiir since the war broke out in 2013 to presents hours.

      repondre message

    • 19 October 15:01, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Pres. Kiir, he is a really honest man and all DINKA’S in their respective hail they would have to take a serious revenge to all Equartorian in their states.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 15:14, by Hardlinner

        minorities hunting for extermination. that is exact what madi, those in yei river state, and few acholi are looking. acholi should know that they are not equatorians by culture. jurchol are your people are now part of dinka. so get that fact right. you are closer to dinka than any equatorian except pari and lulubo. remember our dinka civilians did not join war against nuer becos nuer r our cousins

        repondre message

  • 18 October 22:24, by Akeen Mangarthon

    I said last time when I toured some of the areas in Juba town that it is not time for revenges, it is time for forgiveness, even if we get those who killed people, we still forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing,” he added.

    So no rule of law? Is this jesus talking or President?

    repondre message

    • 18 October 22:54, by Lango2010

      You are right to say so because you lost no one at the high way robber and killing of one tribe ’Dinka or MTN’ this is not a Church. tell Mr President that one time you leave the chair and the Dinkas will do the same to any ruling tribe. you people mark that well. if we don’t separate tribe from politic. soon genocide will take place in this nation.

      repondre message

      • 18 October 23:00, by Lango2010

        one may think i am citing the problem.but no, i have moved many areas i saw how Dinkas are acting silently. Tit for Tat is looming at the next door. these are their saying ’why are we targeted?, what have we achieved after sacrificing our children? what if other tribe will rule this country? ...’ so let be prepared for the worst to come.

        repondre message

        • 19 October 06:46, by Equatoria1

          Lango2010
          Firstly, u need to change your name b’se that is not MTN name. Secondly, I would like to remain u that genocide has already been committed on 2013 when MTN killed thousands of Nuers in vain & now same MTNs are killing Equatorians. Funny, MTNs are trying to play VICTIM CARD while they’re the one killing & terrorising the rest of South Sudanese using State own resources. Cowards walah!

          repondre message

          • 19 October 10:16, by Akuma

            Another idiot @Equatoria1

            Some of Equatorians are terrorists and they will be deal with. Killing innocent civilians along highways because they are attached to President Kiir will not spare South Sudan when some of the victims are not even benefiting from that gov’t. It will be tit-for-tat when Tabanor Wani when become president of South Sudan

            repondre message

            • 19 October 12:54, by Equatoria1

              @Akuma
              Who told you that Equatorians are killing innocent civilians? Equatorians only kill Anyoors who are either caught on stealing food in our gardens or raping women. Your civilians are killed by unknown gunmen, the same unkown gunmen that have been killing our Equatorian youth, women, elders & politicians all this time. We Equatorians equally condemned those ’UNKNOWN GUNMEN.

              repondre message

              • 19 October 15:30, by Hardlinner

                equatoria1, you’ll learn when u find yourself out of south sudan. remember dinka and nuer are cousins irrespective of indifferences they are having now. they have lived side by side when they were in north and are still living side by side in south sudan. so don’t get between them. their allegiance is stronger than you think. you just another nyam nyam. acholi should stay out nyam nyam activities

                repondre message

              • 19 October 23:54, by Wani khooto

                Equatoria1
                you know I am also from Equatoria but rem such killing of civilian are not good.to be sincere there was no day that Dinka just kills any women or men from Equatoria as you said? our youths are fighting govt for no reason if we sit down and analysis why are we fighting the war.yes for Nuer the want their man to be president yet we Equatoria had got no agendas for war.what are we doing

                repondre message

      • 19 October 15:20, by Hardlinner

        lango, any equatorian attacking dinka civilians must know that we don’t give a damn about kiir government but our people. so watch out unless you do not want to live in south sudan. you are playing with fire. you know where government troops are so why not attack them if you are men enough. leave unarmed dinka civilians alone. remember dinka are more than entire equatorian population.

        repondre message

    • 19 October 03:25, by Nyesi Ta

      Jesus has come down in the form of Kiir for the second time. But I’m afraid the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) will squash the spirit that is talking in Kiir, preaching forgiviness like the Pharisees who held a council against Jesus and handed him to Pontius Pilate for execution. I mean JCE is an equivalent or even worse than the council of the Pharisees because they are destroying many lives.

      repondre message

  • 18 October 23:17, by The rock

    where are Equatorian leaders, why are you covering them up in the name of Presidency? you will also pay a prices too when this thing catches fire all over Equatoria region. forgiveness my ass, nothing to forgive and see what is going to happen to those Equatorian working in Bhara El ghazel region, soon you gonna hear the news Mr. President and you Equqtorian Allies....

    repondre message

    • 19 October 15:50, by Hardlinner

      the rock, firstly ask yourself as what happened to nuer refugees in dinka areas. they are safe.we are not coward like you to kill innocern equatorian civilians in greater bahr el ghazal region. matter of facts many of them have already become dinka themselves because of good treatment they get from most dinkas. our population increase is due in part to absorption of others into dinka community.

      repondre message

  • 18 October 23:25, by marie

    Yes, mr president tell this to the people who have been wiped out from their villages in Morobo, Lainya, Pageri, Loa, Mugali, Kadeba, Mundri, Malakal, Leer etc. Nobody wants bloodshed, but if my relatives are all killed, I have nothing to lose when I kill the suspects. The government uses the state apparatus but behind those apparatus is a human face. Let him start with his security.

    repondre message

  • 18 October 23:28, by marie

    Civilians become victims in convoys of the army. It is not only Dinka killed on the road, but there are victims from other tribes also. The only thing to stop the killing is the implementation of the peace agreement. Dinka has gone over social media inciting the continuation of the killing of other people that they started in 1983. If we can not live as one people, we better divide this country.

    repondre message

  • 18 October 23:33, by marie

    South Sudan is too big to manage, it is better to have three or four countries. Equatoria with Fertid can form a country. Dinka and Lou can have their country, Nuer, Shilluk, Murle and Anyuak can have their own country. This is a feasible reality for our country from the way the situation is descending into the abyss. We have never been one people but only that we had one common enemy the arabs.

    repondre message

    • 19 October 11:46, by jubaone

      Marie,
      I like your proposition of 3 or more countries. We in Equatoria must ultimately strive for that but requires just a small thing: Organization. Once we flush all jienges scoundrels and their hirelings, the rest is obvious. Our people have the capacity and determination except the guns that are insufficient. Pls work on that and keep Equatorians informed bro.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 16:06, by Hardlinner

        jubaone, there is no we in equatoria. you know quite well equatoria is inhabited by people from different walk of live. there are bantus, river lake nilotes,plain nilotes and central sudanic. if nuer, dinka, shilluk can’t live in one nation, how is it possible for totally different groups in equatoria to form one nation?.

        repondre message

        • 19 October 16:33, by jubaone

          Hardliner,
          Equatoria managed Kokora well and from 2006-2013, Equatoria developed very fast cos the people are intelligent, hardworking and didn’t depend much on govt handouts like the lazy jienges who sit under trees all day gossiping. Equatoria doesn’t need South Sudan. It can make it alone. That is our vision. First we flush out the insects.

          repondre message

          • 20 October 00:10, by Wani khooto

            Jubaone,
            I used to say that, you are Bari, you talk of korkora which was masterminded by Bari and supported by Arab to divided the southerners but do you know after Bari caused that war, it was Mundari who suffer as Dinka kill them because the were the only men to face Dinka yet Bari hid their ass.you talk of development in equatorial bcoz u are in Juba and all that development came from all

            repondre message

    • 19 October 16:00, by Hardlinner

      marie, i don’t know about you but, what i know is shilluk, dinka, and nuer have lived side by side even when they were in north. also with equatoria, bari, mundari, acholi, pari, and lulubo are culturally close to dinka, nuer and shilluk. so how is equatoria nation gonna work. also do know that azande and few groups in western bar el ghazal are bantus not nilotes.

      repondre message

  • 18 October 23:59, by marie

    Our hatred for the Arabs goes back to 6th century when the Nubian Kingdom had to pay 360 slaves to the Arabs as appeasement token and Southerners were the source, especially Dinka which made them to come to South to hide among the other tribes who settled in the South prior to the coming of Dinka and now they dare to call other tribes names such as Ugandans, Congolese, Kenyans etc.

    repondre message

  • 19 October 00:02, by marie

    The problem with those people who say Equatorians are from other countries do not understand the history of Africa or their history. How were the population in Africa living prior to the partition of the Africa by the colonists and the scramble for Africa. A lot do not know because they thought kraals is where live started and do not know anything beyond their kraal and now claim to be civilized.

    repondre message

  • 19 October 00:45, by Equatoria1

    This Kiir is hypocrite. He ordered Malong on Saturday to dispatch his evil Anyoors to the areas of Juba-Nimule Rd, Yei and Morobo areas to "clean up the resistance". These clean up is a shot to kill any moving thing. They tried in Labonok on Monday but were resisted. Yesterday they were rampaging in Yei-Lasu Rd. Whatever, Kiir is saying is the opposite on the ground. He already ordered revenge!!!

    repondre message

    • 19 October 00:59, by Equatoria1

      Kiir is really determine to end the generation that the fate of this country lay on. Like yesterday, they send as young as 15-17yrs young Dinka men (Mathiang Anyoor) to carry out these revenge killings & its really petty to see them get killed like of yesterday!! South Sudanese need to really wake up to their senses & realise that there is no gov’nt but monster that is slowly swallowing the nation

      repondre message

    • 19 October 03:45, by Paul

      Equatoria1,

      So you were one of those who butchered the civilians along the roads? Now that the war is brought to your hiding place your back hole starts hurting. Your lucky you have kids (mathiang Angkor) facing you. The adults have not joined in just yet.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 08:29, by jubaone

        Paul
        Most of the mini-MTNs sent are destitutes, bastards or sons of poor landless peasants whose lives are worthless even when they die. Sons of Kiir, Malong, Ambrose Ring, Aldo Ajo etc have the luxury to keep their asses warm and safe in foreign countries while the crap jienges can do the dirty job, get killed etc. They don’t count.

        repondre message

  • 19 October 06:28, by Equatoria1

    Paul/Malong
    Your MTN adults have been eating the Oil & donors’ money to an extend that their bellies become too fat to fight/run. Now they are only relying on those kids (Anyoors) to protect them on their seats. And FYI I am not complaining here but I was only countering the claim that Kiir called for no revenge!! Otherwise,the Mighty IO forces are happy to receive your pregnant MTN men too!!

    repondre message

    • 19 October 07:11, by Equatoria1

      ...just to update u Paul. Your Anyoors are on retreat in Muru land, their nooses were bleed so bad in Upper Nile & as I write their bodies are left eaten by vultures in Chukudum. Is that what u & your Nya-Kiir fantasying on? You blocked minded really need to wake up & start doing positive things to the people than terrorising them! MTN’re not targeted, South Sudanese are just returning their favou

      repondre message

  • 19 October 08:20, by Mike Mike

    Mr.President,your calls for forgiveness without bringing those criminals who kills people on the way to the court doesnt reflects anything at all no matter what.We eagerly need those of equatorians who kills Dinka people in darkness to be brought to the book of laws for interogation otherwise if that never happen then there is nothing that may prevent Dinka not to revenge its people whom they lost

    repondre message

    • 19 October 08:56, by Mopedi

      Dear South Sudanese president’ comment is clear "this is not the time of revenge", it’s time of forgiveness....meaning he prepared ground for revenge later when peace come that time will be worse than this for we should not let him reach as he planned.

      For me he should focus on tough policy change than"time of revenge or forgiveness his own made it.

      repondre message

  • 19 October 10:06, by Mike Mike

    Bro, what can be forgiven is the one isolated incident but many mistakes can’t be forgiven because they are many. Which one among all the mistakes that do happened frequently day and night to be forgiven according to the request of President from his Dinka tribesmen whom their people are murdered by Equotorian criminals?. Forgiveness is there but its not such a big mistakes that can be forgiven.

    repondre message

    • 19 October 13:08, by Mopedi

      Bro. I understood the whole thing behind his appeal but, Whatever freedoms you have cannot exist in a political vacuum. There must be some way of assuring and protecting your rights—your freedom, and government is the answer supposedly in this case government is part of evils that is why a every citizen act as a lawyer and can defense him self as well

      repondre message

  • 19 October 10:06, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The call to avert vengeance against inhuman killers is decipherable but why shouldn’t those be identified and tried before competent law? This would let bereaved families console their sorrows.The killers are known by communities in those territories.Generally,peace should be given room with a realizable accountability on whoever committed crimes against humanity.

    repondre message

  • 19 October 10:08, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The call to avert vengeance against inhuman killers is decipherable but why shouldn’t those be identified and tried before competent law? This would let bereaved families console their sorrows.The killers are known by communities in those territories.Generally,peace should be given room with a realizable accountability on whoever committed crimes against humanity.

    repondre message

  • 19 October 10:16, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Marie.You’re staunching further fragmentation of South Sudan into threes countries for your justified reason that ethnic killing is predominant but that’s unwise supposition.Our people like who comes from their consanguinity since the think the may get their needs fulfilled.If Kiir leaves power and other south Sudanese from other tribe takes over,you can see targeted killing to that tribe members

    repondre message

  • 19 October 10:16, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Marie.You’re staunching further fragmentation of South Sudan into threes countries for your justified reason that ethnic killing is predominant but that’s unwise supposition.Our people like who comes from their consanguinity since the think the may get their needs fulfilled.If Kiir leaves power and other south Sudanese from other tribe takes over,you can see targeted killing to that tribe members

    repondre message

  • 19 October 10:37, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The solution to counteract perpetuation on targeted ethnic killings is to know the common factor of being south Sudanese and that every of 64 tribes will rule and may suffer from the same problem.Therefore,criminals shouldn’t be concealed but revealed and face justice in order to build trust in our tribal diversified nation.No line made without person ahead. Dinka is ruling and other tribes will

    repondre message

    • 19 October 11:55, by Equatoria1

      True Watchdog
      We heard you talking but the sad thing is that you are just sitting on your keyboard typing and encouraging the poor young Dinkas to take themselves to those bushes and get killed while you are enjoying sipping your cold drinks with your family.
      Don’t be selfish & heartless. I think u need to stop typing now, get yourself there & see if u can return back to type again! So pathetic!

      repondre message

  • 19 October 12:28, by Yokyieen Akot

    My President,
    I wish I were among the governors. I would have told you what my heart says when seeing my fellow Dinka men dieing in the hands of other men and you still incise saying forgive them. They kill b’se the don’t know what the are doing. Can a blind man kill a man with eyes? Nothing has convince me in your directives to governors my President. You can forgive who hart you and say sorry b

    repondre message

    • 19 October 14:58, by Hardlinner

      kiir should know that you can’t forgive killers. whether they are government soldiers, Io, or bandits along the high way. unarmed equatorians are as innocern as dinka that become victims of highway criminals. what is the role of the arm?. just send them to hot spots where civilians are killed every now and then by bandits. madi, acholi and those in yei river state are minorities.so watch out.

      repondre message

  • 19 October 16:03, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Equatoria1

    I am not on keyboard typing and sipping as you think but doing what may recover my country in a benign perspectives.I am one of the citizens who can’t run after someone on wrong direction because of high confidentiality in my brighter future that I won’t accept to get jeopardised. I’ve found such a mess during my diplomatic mission in various countries of the world. Sorry being sass!

    repondre message

  • 19 October 16:14, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Let’s use our knowledge for virtues that can shape our future and future of generations to come but not vices.We can’t jump in deep river to get drawn like our follow citizens who’re taking country nowhere.Death can not face all family members on the same day.So let’s not be misled by those who have recorded their history before our time please!

    repondre message

