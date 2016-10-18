October 17, 2016 (YAMBIO) – A ministry of health delegation led by its minister is in South Sudan’s Gbudue state to assess performances of the state ministry and partners implementing health programmes.

Special protection Unit Office in Yambio Hospital (ST Photo)

South Sudan health minister, Riak Gai Kok said the purpose of their visit was to ensure that reproductive health services were available for the population in the new state and South Sudan at large.

This, he said, will be boosted by a maternity complex nearing completion at Yambio referral hospital to help citizens in the state.

“I am on a visit to Yambio to make assessment of the performance of the state ministry of health as well as also our partners who are implementing health program in this state,” Kok said on Monday.

He said assessment of the work of non-governmental organisations providing health services would determine whether government renews their contracts in South Sudan or terminates the agreements.

“The contract will be renewed only when government is convinced that the particular organisation is doing their work well or else those who are not doing their obligation shall be subjected to further assessment or they may not be allowed to be given a another contract,” stressed the health minister.

The high delegation will also inspect the national Health Science Institution, which was established early this year in Yambio to train clinical officers, nurses, laboratory technicians and human resource officers earmarked to deliver service in hospitals across the state.

The assessment, Kok said, will focus on progress so far made in the health sector, challenges facing the health ministry to give them clear vision so that they are in position to address those challenges.

(ST)