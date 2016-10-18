 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 October 2016

S. Sudan rebel leader vows to return home, despite conditions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 17, 2016 (KAMPALA) - South Sudan’s former First Vice-President, Riek Machar has vowed a return to the country, months after violent clashes forced him out of the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

In an interview on BBC’s Hard talk programme, Machar said he was optimistic of negotiating a peace deal with South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

"I’m going to return to South Sudan,” he said from South Africa, adding, "Because President Salva Kiir doesn’t want democratic and transparent and fair elections to be conducted, he attacked us, he has restarted the war.”

Machar’s forces and those loyal to President Kiir clashed in Juba on the eve of the country’s Independence Day, leaving over 200 dead. The incident forced the rebel leader out of Juba, to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Khartoum for treatment.

Renewed violence in the young nation, aid agencies say, has forced over 100,000 civilians to flee into South Sudan’s neighbouring nations.

Machar, a signatory to the now fragile peace deal that led to formation of a coalition government, urged regional and African leaders to help in the restoration of South Sudan’s peace process.

"But I am hoping that wise leaders in the region, and in Africa and the rest of the world will throw up a political process which will bring about peace again, and the resuscitation of the peace agreement, and the reconstitution of the transitional government of national unity,” he told the London-based station.

The rebel leader said he was not warmonger, stressing that his troops only defended themselves against attacks from government forces.

KIIR CONDITIONS MACHAR’S RETURN

President Kiir said Machar would only be allowed to return to the young nation if he denounces violence and allows the current coalition government to implement the 2015 peace agreement.

“The region should stand with the transitional government of national unity to implement the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the republic of South Sudan. This was the agreement they [regional leaders and friends] made themselves despite our observations but we accepted because we wanted peace and stability in this country," Kiir said Saturday.

He added, "And I believe the events of July should themselves be proof of concerns which South Sudanese were raising. If they want this agreement to be implemented, they should allow the current first vice president and his team to work with me and other leaders ready to cooperate to implement this agreement."

The South Sudanese leader was speaking at an occasion he hosted at his residence. A number of with senior cabinet members, security and high-ranking military officers attended the event, a few days after rumour spread that the president had "died".

President Kiir relieved Machar of his post, appointing the rebel’s ex-chief negotiator, Taban Deng Gai as the first Vice President in South Sudan’s interim government.

Machar has, however, described Gai’s appointment as "illegal".

The opposition leader has called for rapid deployment of the African Union-approved regional forces in order to salvage the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 October 07:42, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Is it better to vomit and enjoy your vomit again? It could be better if he(Riek) stayed in Juba lieu running now where

    repondre message

    • 18 October 08:07, by Midit Mitot

      Kiir is always talking senselessly, do you think peace implementation without Dr Machar will yield any things! thugs.

      repondre message

      • 18 October 10:22, by Akuma

        Unless you apply for political asylum like those of Pagan, Majak and other rest of your Terrorists group will not see South Sudan soil again if you never seen it before.

        repondre message

        • 18 October 10:31, by Mr Point

          @akuma

          Machar is dead according to Akuma.

          http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60356

          Are you the Akuma who said weeks ago that Machar is dead?

          Do you still say that Machar is dead? You’d better check your sources

          repondre message

          • 18 October 15:52, by Akuma

            Mr. Pointless,

            I am in contact with Steven Sacker, the Host of BBC Hard talk show. I will get clear picture of that interview and share with you.

            repondre message

            • 18 October 19:24, by Mr Point

              Thank you Akuma. I am eager to see the clear picture that you will be able to produce - it must be better than an illogical contradiction

              repondre message

        • 18 October 11:50, by Mopedi

          This Akuma is Sukuma asylum is a right, if only the government exist within Juba perimeters and the rest of the towns and villages is under Dr. Riek forces why should he seek asylum. better Salva who is facing both internal and external political pressures (SMPLA-IG and SPLA-IO + allies political parties) to seek protection elsewhere.

          repondre message

        • 18 October 13:05, by jubaone

          Akuma,
          As one of those jienge lost-boys just enjoy the welfare benefits of your host country peacefully and don’t think of coming to Equatoria unless of course you’ll fly directly to your luak. Things are not actually rosy for MTNs now. I read Equatoria youth have set an ultimatum. So relax in the diaspora.

          repondre message

          • 18 October 15:48, by Akuma

            JubaOne,

            So you are behind road ambush killing innocent civilians because not from Equatoria region. We will follow until you become permanent refugee in Uganda as before independent.

            repondre message

            • 18 October 16:46, by jubaone

              Akuma
              Bla..bla..jiengshit. And so what? What can you do? Nothing you just enjoy your stolen money and be quite. We monitor every movement and dare to travel on land, you’re finished.

              repondre message

              • 19 October 04:30, by Paul

                Jubaone or Equatoria1,
                You are immersed in darkness and hatred, which in my humble opinion, will end up consuming your sad soul. I doubt a paradise after killing all the "Jenge." because after you are done lynching Jenge civilians, you might start having issues with Mundaris or Taposas. A Madi or Bari aren’t you??

                repondre message

                • 19 October 16:41, by jubaone

                  Paul,
                  All are good people except the jienges.

                  repondre message

    • 18 October 10:15, by Junubi

      Lei Watchdog,
      Riek always sacrified his life for the people of South Sudan to be in Peace, that is why he went to Juba with only 1300 Soldiers, where Kiir and Malong try to assassinate him in J1 while he was moving with only seventy body guards that terrorize hundreds of Kiir soldiers where they fought like a dogs because they have no where to go.I hope Dinka will never ever forget that day at all

      repondre message

    • 23 November 05:57, by Gatluak jal

      I use to be Marchar supporter but I am longer to support him anymore. it seems to me that if Rick become president of South Sudan, the country will have more problem than what we have now. Yea guys, I know that some of people will take it personals but that is not good.

      repondre message

  • 18 October 09:03, by Eastern

    Kiir can’t "implement peace" with his friends; he needs to face his enemies to wage war or enforce peace!

    repondre message

    • 18 October 09:23, by jubaone

      Kiir is hostage to his diehard jienges who’re so fearful of Riak who wants reforms. Many jienges have gotten into offices without any academic merits or enriched themselves without having toiled. Dubious luakjiengs disguised as businessmen, cattle-camp generals, semi illiterate ambassadors, academic impostors with fake credentials, porters turned governors, harlots as ministers. OMG. Only Riak can

      repondre message

  • 18 October 10:33, by Mr Point

    Clear independent reports show that Kiir tried twice to kill the partner he signed a peace agreement with. Both times Machar was following the agreed legal process. It was Kiir who was the aggressor.

    Kiir has created a new Somalia with 700% inflation, massive corruption, inter tribal conflict, 2 million homeless, 5 million starving, unpaid state employees.

    What has Kiir done for us?

    repondre message

    • 18 October 11:54, by Paul Ongee

      Riek Machar should not simply lie that he helped Kenyan Banks established in South Sudan or oil pipeline constructed through Kenya. How does this sound to his master Omer Hassan Al-Bashir who knows that it was South Sudan government’s plan because of exorbitant fees charged for oilflow from oil fields to international market?

      repondre message

      • 18 October 11:56, by Paul Ongee

        Please, note that Riek Machar will never be a President in South Sudan no matter you listen to the side of his story. What he knows is using violence since 1991, killing people who disagree with him to be a leader of the popular movement (SPLM/A) and now of South Sudan at any cost. I want him to be healthy with that one remaining eye to see how he’s failing in all his political endeavors.

        repondre message

        • 18 October 11:57, by Paul Ongee

          Do you think Kenya or the whole of East African region will be in peace if South Sudan is at senseless war with itself? Of course, South Sudan is one of the biggest markets in the region; thus attracting investors from beyond the block. Why Riek wants only war and killing since 1991 to elevate him to Presidency while other politicians want election season to kick in for campaign?

          repondre message

          • 18 October 11:58, by Paul Ongee

            I know Riek more than any of you who follow him blindly. I was in the bush with him. I spent two years in Nuer Land alone where he was poorly commanding forces there. If there were to be a real debate, do you think Riek Machar would win? If you see Riek as a leader, why did he end up in Khartoum, to the very enemy SPLM/A was fighting against? Did he get what he wanted from Khartoum?

            repondre message

            • 18 October 11:58, by Paul Ongee

              Why did Riek Machar return to Dr. John Garang in 2002 in Nairobi for forgiveness? If the very SPLM/A that he desperately wants to lead was not democratic, why did he return to it in the first place? Did SPLM/A become democratic when he was in Khartoum in bed with the enemy as he is doing now? What was wrong with Nasir Faction/SSIM to become democratic in 1991?

              repondre message

              • 18 October 11:59, by Paul Ongee

                Riek Machar knows his political record more than you do and that’s why he uses violence to assume presidency at any cost instead of conducting political campaigns during election season. Do you know why he’s using the name SPLM-IO, instead of forming his own party? Riek wants fame since he considers himself educated and holds a PhD like Dr. Garang, Martin L.King Jr, Nelson Mandela, you name them.

                repondre message

                • 18 October 12:00, by Paul Ongee

                  Remember how did we Junubin happen to be in a country called South Sudan. Was it our plan or God’s plan? How can a supporter of Riek Machar with a sound mind claim "I/We don’t like Dinka in Juba or South Sudan?" Nobody has any right to say I/We don’t want Dinka, Nuer, Acholi, Lotuka, Taposa, Jie, Bari, Muru, Azande, etc in Juba or RSS. Is the most important issue now tribal leadership?

                  repondre message

                  • 18 October 12:01, by Paul Ongee

                    As this government is led by a Dinka man, how can you generalize the whole tribe if you see something not going right? If Riek were to lead this country, would it make sense to generalize Nuer that they are bad leaders or bad people? That’s where every Riek’s supporter since 1991 needs to be educated upon because most of their comments are based on "tribal hatred" directed toward Dinka.

                    repondre message

                    • 18 October 12:03, by Paul Ongee

                      For me, I always direct my comments to Riek’s political record or James G. Dak because I know who they are besides their lies intended to generate support for Riek violent ambition. They don’t want the truth because it hurts them. Generalization is not sound my brother. If you don’t want "Dinka Government" now, who told you that we need the so-called "Nuer Government" tomorrow?

                      repondre message

                      • 18 October 12:04, by Paul Ongee

                        If the presidency of Riek will represent "Nuer Government", who is telling you that it will be better than the current one? I see there are many more Nuer in the current government than Dinka and other tribes combined in the IO. Why don’t you see this reality? Do the Math. If you don’t want to accept the truth, the truth will still prevail. Riek is always on the wrong side of history since 1991.

                        repondre message

  • 18 October 13:58, by jubaone

    Paul Ongee,
    No Acholi (as name suggests) or Equatorian for that matter would write such nonsense like you do, cos Equatorians have less problems with Nuer or Riak. Either you’re a bastardised Acholi with worthless jienge blood or outright Acholi sell-out (muarass)or a useless mole, a sleeper operative.

    repondre message

    • 18 October 22:35, by Lango2010

      Jubaone
      you are singing the song of a looser, if you are an intellectual, you need to differentiate between politic and tribes, when did Equatorian became friends of Nuer? you have a shallow mind of chicken and dog. this nation did came by mistake or chance, their people who sacrifice their blood for it. most of them were Dinkas, few of them were Nuer and Equatorans.

      repondre message

      • 18 October 22:41, by Lango2010

        that mean all of us are important, unless some of you are not true nationalists to think of divisive among tribes. your mindset and your like are the problem to South Sudan, not Salva Kiir and Dinka people as you think. for this matter Paul Ongee is not bastard as you are!! He is a true Acholi as well as a true South Sudanese

        repondre message

        • 19 October 16:52, by jubaone

          Lango,
          Let Paul Ongee speak for himself are you his bed mate or muarass? We are NOT equal ya Lango. How can a jienge be equal to an Equatorian? Jienges are lazy, dont like progress, like intriguing, are malicious, migratory and can’t settle, like to kill, have no peace within and among themselves. How then can we be equal. Sorry man.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.