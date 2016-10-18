 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 October 2016

Court dismisses case against ex-Rumbek commissioner

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 17, 2016 (RUMBEK) - A special court in South Sudan’s Western Lakes state has cleared former Rumbek county commissioner Matur Majok Magol of murder after eight months in jail.

JPEG - 47.6 kb
Former Rumbek county commissioner Matur Majok Magol (ST photo)

The ex-commissioner was, in February this year, accused allegedly masterminding the revenge killing of Mabor Chot, a cousin to the Western Lakes state governor, Abraham Makoi Kodi.

Magol, who denied the allegation, was arrested by state security agents in March and had since been detained on murder charges.

“[The] Special Court C, Rumbek certifies Mr. Matur Majok Magol, innocent of murder cases brought against him in police case No. 0709/2016,” partly reads an order signed by Charles Oyo Nyawellow, the President of Special Court and High Court in Lakes state region.

Relatives and supporters of the former commissioner jubilated and chanted slogans in his favour, soon after court ruled on the controversial murder case.

Magol, in a brief media address, vowed to open up a court case against those who falsely accused him of having murdered Chot.

He said would instruct his lawyers to file a case against individuals serving the state government who put him in jail for eight months.

“All the necessary legal steps will be taken neither, individually or the government that put me in prison for eight months. My lawyers will do it and I will make sure that those people who spoiled my name will not go away untouched by law,” stressed the ex-commissioner.

“Those allegations are grave allegations and I must put them to an end through the legal way,” he added.

The former commissioner was arrested after inter-communal clashes that occurred in March 2016, leaving scores of people dead. The incident reportedly involved relatives of Magol and Governor Kodi.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.