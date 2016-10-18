Court dismisses case against ex-Rumbek commissioner

October 17, 2016 (RUMBEK) - A special court in South Sudan’s Western Lakes state has cleared former Rumbek county commissioner Matur Majok Magol of murder after eight months in jail.

Former Rumbek county commissioner Matur Majok Magol (ST photo)

The ex-commissioner was, in February this year, accused allegedly masterminding the revenge killing of Mabor Chot, a cousin to the Western Lakes state governor, Abraham Makoi Kodi.

Magol, who denied the allegation, was arrested by state security agents in March and had since been detained on murder charges.

“[The] Special Court C, Rumbek certifies Mr. Matur Majok Magol, innocent of murder cases brought against him in police case No. 0709/2016,” partly reads an order signed by Charles Oyo Nyawellow, the President of Special Court and High Court in Lakes state region.

Relatives and supporters of the former commissioner jubilated and chanted slogans in his favour, soon after court ruled on the controversial murder case.

Magol, in a brief media address, vowed to open up a court case against those who falsely accused him of having murdered Chot.

He said would instruct his lawyers to file a case against individuals serving the state government who put him in jail for eight months.

“All the necessary legal steps will be taken neither, individually or the government that put me in prison for eight months. My lawyers will do it and I will make sure that those people who spoiled my name will not go away untouched by law,” stressed the ex-commissioner.

“Those allegations are grave allegations and I must put them to an end through the legal way,” he added.

The former commissioner was arrested after inter-communal clashes that occurred in March 2016, leaving scores of people dead. The incident reportedly involved relatives of Magol and Governor Kodi.

(ST)