 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 October 2016

S. Sudan welcomes Kenyan MPs push to stop hosting Machar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kenyan Parliament (AFP Photo)
October 17, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir has selectively welcomed a push by Kenyan members of parliament to sanction South Sudanese leaders, and in particular to stop hosting the leader of the armed opposition faction and former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

But the proposal by the Kenyan MPs did not only target Machar, but also targeted President Salva Kiir and their families members residing in Kenya.

However, cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro, told reporters on Monday that the move by the Kenyan members of parliament was in line with the regional commitment to help the transitional government of national unity to implement the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

“You know Kenya had played a very positive role in the resolution of the conflict and this role is continuing. The Kenyan president was the first to visit Juba after the July events. As part of the region, the Kenyan government and Kenyan people are playing a key role in the implementation of the peace agreement,” said minister Lomuro.

Kenya, he said, should not allow itself to be used by any hostile group to destabilize the country.

“It is important for Kenya to continue playing its leading role. Riek Machar and those who do not want peace, those who do not want the country to be peaceful, should not be allowed to use any country as their place for making destructive plans. They must be stopped,” said Lomoro, whose home area, Lainya county in Equatoria region, is a battle field between rival forces with displaced populations.

The official was reacting to media reports quoting heads of the two Kenyan parliamentary committees condemning a new call for a return to war against Salva Kiir’s government by Machar’s faction.

He was reacting to remarks attributed to the chairman of Kenya’s security committee in Parliament, Asman Kamama and his counterpart in the defence and foreign relations committee, Ndugu’u Githinji, both of whom said in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, that they were working to table a motion which would be considered next week to decide whether to slap sanctions against both President Kiir and his former deputy, Machar, and their relatives.

The Kenyan legislators said the two leaders’ families were enjoying life in Kenya and owning assets which they said should be frozen by the Kenyan authorities. The also condemned Machar’s comments calling for war as ”unacceptable and inexcusable” and demonstrated lack of concern and value for the people of South Sudan.

After talks with members of his faction in Khartoum late in September, Machar called his forces to reorganise for a “popular armed resistance” against the South Sudan’s government.

“We find the fresh calls for war unacceptable and inexcusable. We want Machar and his allies to go back to the negotiating table as an option to pursue and address his grievances,” Kamama told a press conference at Parliament buildings.

“Taking the people of South Sudan back to the trenches must not be an option. Saying the instability in South Sudan threatens Kenya’s economic interests amid an influx of refugees into the country,” said Kamama, further stressing that the bloodletting in the nation must come to an end and Machar barred from accessing any East Africa country.

Kenya, according to Kamama, has lost businesses with some branches of banks including KCB, Co-operative and Equity getting burned down in the capital Juba.

“The war threatens the continent’s largest Lappset project. Machar and his allies cannot live in comfort in Nairobi and have his children go to better schools while people continue to die in South Sudan,” said Kamama.

Githinji, on the other hand, said Machar cannot be allowed to use any capital in the region as a launch pad for his atrocities back home, against innocent citizens, after failing to perform his duties as Vice President. “Machar and his allies cannot be allowed to enjoy the comfort and relative calm of capitals with their children going to school.

MACHAR RESPONDS

In response to the allegations, Machar on Monday reacted from South Africa where he went to for a short visit for “medical checkup” and described the two Kenyan MPs as people supporting a regime in Juba which is killing its own citizens and attempted to assassinate him.

In the response through Kenya media interview which his spokesman, James Gatdet Dak, shared its link on his Facebook account, Machar said the two Kenyan MPs were “ignorant” about what transpired in Juba and should be educated about the situation and how it came about.

He also said he has no assets in Kenya such as houses and bank accounts, saying his family is only renting a house, which he struggles to pay through his “Kenyan friend.”

"Have they known what happened in Juba? Have they heard my side of the story? This is the second time for me to be targeted in Juba by President Salva to be killed. Are they not aware of this? They must be blind to what is happening in Juba. I am ready for a debate. If Kenyan MPs want to have a role to play in resolving the conflict in South Sudan, they should give the two sides the chance for them to debate among them," he said.

"I want peace, and let the Kenya people know that. I will come visit President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenya is my home. I will come and explain my side," he added.

Machar also said he was behind the original idea to allow Kenya banks and insurance companies and other businesses to establish themselves in South Sudan when he was Vice President, even before the country became independent in July 2011, adding that he was thinking about Kenya as his home too and its people as his people.

He also said he was the one who pushed the government in Juba to initiate oil pipeline through Kenya, but said the MPs seemed not to be aware that he was the one promoting the relationship between the two countries. Currently, Kenyan banks are being closed in South Sudan due to unfavourable operations.

The opposition leader said he would come to Kenya to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and explain his part of the story.

He called on the Kenyan government not to "isolate itself" by siding with one side in the conflict, which would drive it away from its historical role as neutral peace maker in the region.

KENYAN OFFICIAL REBUKES MPS

Meanwhile, former Kenya Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, who also served as Foreign Minister in the past, described the two MPs’ proposition to sanction the two top leaders in South Sudan and their families as “self-seeking” and could not make “sense.”

He said if there was a decision for Kenya to impose sanctions on South Sudan, this could be done either through the East African Community or the through the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), but not as a unilateral action.

“Kenya cannot therefore unilaterally impose sanctions; it’s a self-seeking proposition by the legislators concerned, in my view,” former Kenya Vice President, Musyoka, wrote in an article he published on Monday, 17 October, 2016, in response to the proposal.

“Matters of sanctions cannot be imposed by one country, and can only be discussed within the framework of IGAD. These Mps were just addressing the local problem,” he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 October 23:41, by ngadodo

    S. Sudanese MPs and government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir and Jeing/ Dinka Council of Elders, what they are happy about, Country Collapsed in their watch what they’re doing in really just prayers Dump government.

    repondre message

    • 18 October 05:59, by southsudan

      Let them move to Kenya as they are doing know. Just guess how many Dinka’s we have in Kenya? Let them just shut up and stop confusing others who want peace. People of South Sudan are suffering and they are still commenting on what is going on in the country Kenya. They have come a long way and have peace in there country. Why can’t we do the same?

      repondre message

      • 18 October 07:26, by Akuma

        Kenyan MPs need to enact that law immediately and expel those terrorists staying their country. Kenya government can’t allow more terrorists which are dangerous than Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram....Riek Machar groups are now ISIL of South Sudan and East African Countries. So kick them out quickly

        repondre message

        • 18 October 08:41, by White Nation

          Akuma you are singing a song about Dr. Riek Machar with his family to be kick out in Kenya while you do not know the kick of Dr, Machar is your kick with Dinkia who are staying in Keenya with big population. so let Kenya implement it and you will see who will suffering. Because all South Sudanese people who are in Kenya are not Nuer only. unless you bribers those two MPs.

          repondre message

          • 18 October 12:41, by Mr Point

            @white nation.

            Do not attack Akuma for posting stupid comments.
            Akuma posted weeks ago that Machar is dead. Now it seems that Akuma believes in the resurrection of Machar from the dead.
            Akuma is too young, too dumb, for you to take any of his comment seriously.

            repondre message

          • 18 October 16:04, by Akuma

            @BlackNation, @Ngadodo, Midit Idiot and Mr. Pointless,

            You need to unlock your ancient rebellion modular thinking into modern useful mind that can benefit your young generation than believing in ngundeng prophecies. Those politicians who declare rebellion in Kenya are not South Sudanese but terrorists who loot national resource which South Sudanese need to deal with them seriously.

            repondre message

        • 18 October 12:24, by ngadodo

          Akuma, to be hoest real terrorists it is President Salva Kiir with his Jeing/ Dinka Council of Elders, whom terrorists people of S. Sudan. should be expel immediately from Kenya including Slava Kiir seven 7 boys who corrupt with their father investing S. Sudan Money in Kenya.

          repondre message

    • 18 October 07:42, by Midit Mitot

      Desperately, Juba Gov,t will one day welcome their own death, you are now welcoming sanction while you are the most wanted ones.Dr Machar is good friend to all nations, don,t swinging your tails.

      repondre message

  • 18 October 06:22, by Whortti Bor Manza

    This political prostitute called Martin Elia whose community the peace loving Pojulu is on the verge of being extinct and yet he still leaks the dirty anus of the Dinkas. These are corrupt Kenyan MPS benefitting from choes in South Sudan. Dinkas will not be immune from this sanctions and will be terribly affected because of their predatory lavish life styles.

    repondre message

  • 18 October 07:24, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I know Riek like any other perpetrators have a profound prejudice with lawful move by sister country in region and continent on release of targeted sanction.The move is bold and benign in a clear perspective since it bears sense of cajolement of ant-peace elements to peace.It’s good for them who need their interests achieved through blood shed but good for those whose lives are lost for no cogency

    repondre message

    • 18 October 09:31, by Paul Ongee

      Riek Machar should not simply lie that he helped Kenyan Banks established in South Sudan or oil pipeline constructed through Kenya. How does this sound to his master Omer Hassan Al-Bashir who knows that it was South Sudan government’s plan because of exorbitant fees charge for oilflow from oil fields to international market.

      repondre message

      • 18 October 09:40, by Paul Ongee

        Eastern/Western.

        Please, note that Riek Machar will never be a President in South Sudan no matter you listen to the side of his story. What he knows is using violence since 1991, killing people who disagree with him to be a leader of the popular movement (SPLM/A) and now of South Sudan at any cost. I want him to be healthy with that one remaining eye to see how he’s failing in all his endeavors.

        repondre message

        • 18 October 09:53, by Paul Ongee

          Do you think Kenya or the whole of East African region will be in peace if South Sudan is at senseless war with itself? Of course, South Sudan is one of the biggest markets in the region; thus attracting investors from beyond the block. Why Riek wants only war and killing since 1991 to elevate him to Presidency while other politicians want election season to kick in for campaign?

          repondre message

          • 18 October 15:47, by Whortti Bor Manza

            Mr. Paul Ongee,
            I hope you are a brother to John Andruga as you seem to be mimicking his exact tone and language.
            Where did you know Riek Machar? A lot of writing and very little substance. You can’t convince any one by writing a lot of rubbish.

            repondre message

      • 18 October 09:48, by Mopedi

        Mr. Ongee do you have a personal problem with Riek? You are from Equatoria I believe so and I know that Kiir brought you from the USA to toil for him as a houseboy in Dinka crawl

        Thinks twice Luo is clever instead JCE should work for them in future, but not Luo working for Dinka like you, Riek is a Nationalist compared to Kiir who is a Dinkanalist.CHOOSE NOW!

        repondre message

        • 18 October 10:04, by Paul Ongee

          Moped,

          I know Riek Machar more than any of you who follow him blindly. I was in the bush with him. I spent two years in Nuer Land alone where he was poorly commanding forces there. If there were to be a real debate, do you think Riek Machar will win? If you see Riek as a leader, why did he end up in Khartoum, to the very enemy SPLM/A was fighting against? Did he get what he wanted from Kharto

          repondre message

          • 18 October 10:12, by Paul Ongee

            Why did Riek Machar return to Dr. John Garang in 2002 in Nairobi for forgiveness? If the very SPLM/A that he desperately wants lead was not democratic, why did he return to it in the first place? Did SPLM/A become democratic when he was in Khartoum in bed with the enemy as he is doing now? What was wrong with Nasir Faction/SSIM to become democratic in 1991?

            repondre message

            • 18 October 10:21, by Paul Ongee

              Riek Machar knows his political record more than you and that’s why he uses violence to assume presidency at any cost instead of conducting political campaigns during election season. Do you know why he’s using the name SPLM-IO, instead of forming his own party? Riek wants fame since he considers himself educated and holds a PhD like Dr. Garang, Martin L.King Jr, Nelson Mandela, you name them.

              repondre message

              • 18 October 10:34, by Paul Ongee

                Remember how did we Junubin happen to be in a country called South Sudan. Was it our plan or God’s plan? How can a supporter of Riek Machar with a sound mind claim "I/We don’t like Dinka in Juba or South Sudan?" Nobody has any right to say I/We don’t want Dinka, Nuer, Acholi, Lotuka, Taposa, Jie, Bari, Muru, Azande, etc in Juba or RSS. Is the most important issue now tribe?

                repondre message

                • 18 October 10:41, by Paul Ongee

                  As this government is led by a Dinka man, how can you generalize the whole tribe if you see something not going right? If Riek Machar were to lead this country, would it make sense to generalize Nuer that they are bad leaders or bad people? That’s where every Riek’s supporter since 1991 needs to be educated upon because most of their comments are based on "tribal hatred" directed toward Dinka.

                  repondre message

                  • 18 October 10:48, by Paul Ongee

                    For me, I always direct my comments to Riek Machar’s political record or James G. Dak because I know who they are besides their lies intended to generate support for Riek violent ambition. They don’t want the truth because it hurts them or their image so bad. Generalization is not sound my brother. If you don’t want "Dinka Government" now, who told you that we need "Nuer Government" tomorrow?

                    repondre message

                    • 18 October 10:57, by Paul Ongee

                      If the presidency of Riek will represent "Nuer Government", who is telling you that it will be better than the current one? I see there are many more Nuer in the current government than Dinka and other tribes combined in the IO. Why don’t you see this reality? Do the Math. If you don’t want to accept the truth, the truth will still prevail. Riek Machar is on the wrong side of history since 1991

                      repondre message

                    • 18 October 11:21, by Mopedi

                      After the succession of South Sudan, every citizen honestly believed and looks at Salva as their only savior, they gave all that they have for the sake of peace.
                      What made him abandon taking care of the country and go for war instead?.There is nothing about Dr.Riek history here,It’s about ideological though behind the formation of SPLA/M. we keep on doing all research over this conflict of Salva

                      repondre message

                  • 18 October 11:09, by Mopedi

                    Mr. Ongee, almost every educated South Sudanese knows right and bad. Salva has assassinated SPLA/SPLM, assassinated agreements and finally assassinated peace. what is wrong if the government of Salva is for the people why should he all time focus on tribal development than engaging in the expectation of Country/Citizen?

                    repondre message

          • 19 October 14:16, by Midit Mitot

            Paul,
            If you were there with Dr Machar, you would have not talk nonsense, and if so, what was the main agreement between Machar and Khartoum? you know nothing about this, 1997 (KPA)Khartoum Peace Agreement was the one taking from Khartoum to Nairobi for CPA ayaaaaaa folks.

            repondre message

    • 18 October 09:35, by jubaone

      True Watchdog,
      Riak shouldn’t fear at all. After all there are thousands of jienge families in Kenya who live on stolen money either directly from national or state governments. This explains why jiengeland is so backwards as all the money was for their upkeep. There is real evidence. Kenya should go ahead.

      repondre message

  • 18 October 08:48, by Eastern

    Self-seeking Kenyan MPs who don’t know a thing or two about the conflict in South Sudan. Have they heard Dr. Machar’s side of the story?

    repondre message

    • 18 October 16:57, by jubaone

      Unconfirmed intelligent sources are also tapping secretly into the activities of members of jieng council of elders and ministers fueling the conflict. Some are holders of US, Australian, British passports or travelling documents. Information is that if proved, it will highlight the role of bogus asylum seekers involved is serious HR abuses and fraud. Stay tuned

      repondre message

  • 18 October 09:57, by Mopedi

    Is Lomoro on his way to IO? Kenya playing its leading role. Riek Machar and "those who do not want peace, those who do not want the country to be peaceful", should not be allowed to use any country as their place for making destructive plans. They must be stopped,” said Lomoro, whose home area, Lainya county in Equatoria region, is a battlefield between rival forces there is a sense of looting her

    repondre message

    • 18 October 10:09, by Mopedi

      There is lots of element of defection words in the speech of Elia Lomoror. Indeed IO is for peace, prosperity, democratic governance and development thanks him for indirectly supporting Dr. Riek

      but ironically it’s wrong for a sole legislator to endorse sanction on another country, in this case, the matter is seen as the beginning of incompatibility with the RSS

      repondre message

      • 18 October 14:49, by Akook

        Those "Kenyan self-seeking MPs" should study the nature South Sudan problems first and then try to sanction perpetuators. Dr Riek is a victim whose crime is to self defend himself and the logical vision he champion for the country.
        Please MPs bring it on, on Salva-tocratic looters and warmongers. Not victim Riek..

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.