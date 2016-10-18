 
 
 
Machar says President Kiir used 7 planes to pursue him to Congo

October 17, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar, has revealed that President Salva Kiir’s forces used 7 different planes to locate and kill him as they pursued him for 37 days from the national capital, Juba, to the Congolese border.

Riek Machar gestures as he speaks to rebel General Peter Gatdet Yaka (not seen) in a rebel controlled territory in Jonglei on February 1, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

Speaking to various radio and TV media outlets from South Africa where he is currently residing to do medical checkup with his special doctor, Machar also said he is currently “very fit” and healthy after being hospitalized in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, for extreme exhaustion and swollen leg.

“I can now walk another 500 miles,” he was quoted by Kenya media outlets, as he was mockingly referring to the similar distance he travelled from Juba to Congo while under constant attacks and was being pursued by President Kiir’s forces.

He narrated the incident and how he survived, saying President Kiir set him up at the Presidential Palace of J1 in Juba to kill him on 8 July, but said his small force of about 70 bodyguards who accompanied him fought hard against hundreds of Kiir’s troops and created a “situation of stalemate” where the president failed to assassinate him and instead an arrangement was eventually made for the two leaders to go to their respective residents.

Machar narrated that President Kiir abandoned his plan to assassinate him when he realized that all of them, including the president, would get killed inside the palace by the rival close bodyguards.

He revealed that he had 20 close bodyguards with him inside the palace and 50 of his bodyguards were outside the palace, adding that among the 50 outside the palace only 6 survived during the attack by President Kiir’s forces. But the other 20 close bodyguards inside the palace ensured his safety.

Machar also described the claims by President Kiir that he was carrying a pistol on the day of the incident as a “big lie”, adding that he had not carried a pistol for 25 years since 1991 when he became chairman of a movement for the first time. He said he used to carry a pistol or gun when he was a field commander before 1991.

The opposition leader accused President Kiir of attempting to assassinate him and hired planes and “international killers” who pursued him up to the Congolese territory. Also ground forces were attacking him and his forces as planes continued to drop bombs on them from the air. He said the planes attacked them three or four times a day every day for 37 days, revealing that President Kiir’s helicopter gunships also continued to attack them on the side of the Congolese border before the United Nations extracted him.

The planes involved in the operations of hunting him down on daily basis, he revealed, were 7 in number and included “one drone, two spy planes and four helicopter gunships.”

The total number of the days of the violence is 40 days, he said, including the three days of fighting in and around Juba.

The former First Vice President said planes were hovering over them every single day, bombarding them, as the hired spy planes continued to locate them and the helicopter gunships kept on bombarding them, while they were also fighting on the ground with ground forces deployed from different directions.

He said a total of 70 of his soldiers were killed during the pursuit from Juba to Congo.

The government, he said, has a huge debt now to repay for the planes they hired to try to kill him, saying the operation was “very expensive”, adding they “regret having not killed me.”

The former First Vice President, who was immediately replaced as he was being pursued in the bushes, narrated that he had gone through “difficult terrain” in Western Equatoria, crossing numerous valleys full of water, some empty with sharp slopes and climbing mountains through thick “tropical forests” in harsh weathers.

He said he would someday when in government in the future use the difficult terrain he passed through as a site in which to train his special forces, saying he had discovered during the pursuit that the “difficult terrain” of Western Equatoria would be good for training special forces for his government.

Machar blamed the regional and international community for not condemning President Kiir’s government for the incident, which he said, has resulted to the collapse of the peace deal as well as the transitional government of national unity.

He however added that his faction is for the August 2015 peace agreement to be resuscitated but said in the absence of a peace initiative or political process his faction has the right to self-defence, even if that will lead to changing the current “regime” in Juba.

He revealed that he will soon travel to Kenya from South Africa to meet the Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who is IGAD rapporteur, over the peace process.

  • 17 October 21:30, by Wani khooto

    Machar, want to be a rebel yet he complain of how hard life in bush was. John Garang used to be in the bush with his soldiers 21 yrs but he did not complain. so how do you want to overthrow Kiir if 37 days was a big deals? this is a clear indication that Machar want to let Nuer die for his selfish gain. why do want war if you can not be in the bush yet you need other to go and fight.Nuer wake up

    • 18 October 06:34, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Another ladder to get into the govt is difficult for Machar at this time.He keeps using the term resuscitating of Aug 2015 peace as a gateway for him to have another chance for negotiation and will never happen to get that chance again.
      It is not the first time for him to claim the good things the govt has done as he was the one doing them.

      • 18 October 08:10, by Junubi

        Akeen Mangarthon,
        What i understand from Dinka they did not listen the way all human being are listening, they listen with their ass, because if they listen like human being they can understand that, they are the one making the people of South Sudan to be suffer for a years. How come one tribe will be hate by 63 tribes of the Country if they are doing good things to the country?

        • 18 October 10:31, by Akuma

          Junubi,

          Do you also term those serving in President Kiir government to be all Dinka in VP Wani Igga, Martin Lomoro, Mamur Mete, Riek Gai, Gai Yol, and other politicians serving in government. Don’t be jealous for no reason, Ask Alfred Lado about serving in movement with other tribes and he will tell you more

      • 18 October 10:28, by Mr Point

        Clear independent reports show that Kiir tried twice to kill the partner he signed a peace agreement with. Both times Machar was following the agreed legal process. It was Kiir who was the aggressor.

        Kiir has created a new Somalia with 700% inflation, massive corruption, inter tribal conflict, 2 million homeless, 5 million starving, unpaid state employees.

        What has Kiir done for us?

      • 18 October 14:52, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

        Dr. Machar being the South Sudanese warlord will not die of old age but the same bullet he uses to kill innocent people. How did you survive Mr. Riek Machar if President Kiir wanted to kill you? If Salva Kiir wasn’t the president, you’d have died from ur 2013 rebellion not just trekking for 37/7 of 2016. Just prepare as usual & come for another trial. Opportunity strikes once! U missed it for life

    • 18 October 08:46, by Midit Mitot

      It was a plan-less from those thugs, only GOD knows your days my Chairman.

    • 18 October 10:48, by ngadodo

      Tribalism leaders driven terrible war in the S. Sudan, what it’s going to happen is if this leaders killing themselves or others tribes join themselves and a limited those ideologies men out from power that where peace release in the South Sudan. I am still remembering what Murle Elders said that Dinka and Nuers doesn’t know how to lead people.
      There were said, if Dinka and Nuers trying to be Lead

      • 18 October 10:51, by ngadodo

        Leaders of Sudanese will be destroying southern I am still keeping this in my mind and up to now Murle believing that in where Dinka and Nuers present which mean that this place you cannot living your life.

    • 18 October 19:16, by Naath

      Wanni,

      Riek is telling his stories to ignorants and John Garang had never been pursued like the way Riek was pursued. Put that on your frozen brain. Your godfather dictatorship will continue hurt South Sudan even Riek is out of the country or die as wish.

  • 17 October 21:37, by Wani khooto

    thanks to few Nuer who can understand this game, i was with my guys from Eastern Equatoria last week and when i asked some of them why they want to fight the Government? their answers were funny, that the are not fighting but just to loot, after some time the will make peace with gov’ty and given high ranks, only that some guys in their group become extremist in killing innocent.can you imagine?

  • 17 October 22:49, by marie

    Wani khooto,
    Check your sources, Equatorian are not known for looting. It is your habit where people loot cattle and other people properties. See what the army is doing to innocent civilians in Juba. Nobody loves war, but if you are given no option in live, you have to fight for your dignity. I have not seen all those in the government in the front line but children of the innocents.

  • 18 October 02:15, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Welcome a board Mr. Machar. I walked 5 months to Ethiopia when I was only 9 years old so don’t cry. You are grown man who wants presidency by force. Just sow and you will reap you pain. What about 100,000 innocents people you killed in 1991 plus 50,000 innocents people in 2013? What are they going to say? Nothing... Just take it as a man and deal with it without complaint.

    • 18 October 05:43, by southsudan

      Mr. Dinka-Defender-General
      You can respond in any way you want. The fact is Dinka and Nure will always fight for leadership. Your comparison is nothing but just another complain. I don’t care if your suffering started when you were 9 years old which to me is a total lie. I want to let you know that you will continue suffering to the end of your life if we don’t acknowledge the truth. You can cont

      • 18 October 05:48, by southsudan

        You can continue to deny but you know what God will continue to punish – The innocent will suffer but they will always be accepted to the kingdom of God. I care about people of South Sudan. It doesn’t matter where you come from – No person should really die at this time.

        • 18 October 05:49, by southsudan

          We have fought the Khartoum government as one. Dr. John Garang had 21 years of war but he was respected by all. His leadership had a meaning to the people of South Sudan that is why they was a 99.9% vote for separation.

  • 18 October 05:50, by southsudan

    Mr. Kiir has done zero for the people of South Sudan. Not only that, but to his own people and tribe men. A South Sudanese politician who has been President of South Sudan since its independence in 2011 after the death of Dr. Garang.

    • 18 October 06:52, by Akeen Mangarthon

      He pushed well for referendum of SS to be conducted and managed to mobilize you to accept Separation and yet you are not appreciating him. Your jealous of him doesn’t make you see good things he did.You pulled him to war when he was trying to complete the programme of disputed areas of Abyei, Higleg, Kafo-Kangi due to your power greedy.

  • 18 October 05:51, by southsudan

    What have he REALLY done the people of South Sudan. He has zero for his own home town, (roads are poor, education/schools are there worst, no better hospital, economy is crushing, hunger is killing people, corruption is at its highest point and you can go on and on). Let us be honest – Just convince me of what good things has Mr. Kiir done since taking office.

    repondre message

    • 18 October 06:43, by Akeen Mangarthon

      NothSudan,

      Stop your non senses.Is it only when he employ you that you will accept him as he has done good things to people like you? It was the same likes of you who complained when he want refinery to be extended to Akon in Warrap. You were not showing up when he was a field commander.

      • 18 October 06:51, by southsudan

        Akeen Mangarthon

        Sorry, my friend. I have a better job and I don’t even want anything from South Sudan. Have a family, better life but you guys kill yourselves. I am from South Sudan, leaving in South Sudan and working in South Sudan. We are hear to tell the truth. If you are from the Dinka community then you need to educate your community. Tell them to have a value for life.

        • 18 October 07:09, by Akeen Mangarthon

          So then stop blaming the president and come clearer. You mentioned that you have good job and family in South Sudan, so what is your complaint again and president made it possible to secure those things for you? you need to have a sense of differentiating Dinka vs Government in SS. Was raiding of Ethiopian children done by Dinka? Are attacks at Yei-Juba-Numile raods done by Dinka?

          • 18 October 07:19, by Malakal county Simon

            Unwanted cannot imposed to lead people’s with empty brain!!!! His mandate has expires and is time for him to step-aside and give peace a chance....

  • 18 October 08:26, by Mopedi

    Dr.Riek you will not die like Dr.Garang whom Kiir, Museveni, and Bashir assassinated to derailed the CPA and set the country in a mess.

    This time, they have cooked your assassination plan with Museveni,Malong,Taban,Wani igga and JCE. but God will not abandon peace lovers like you. push on Equatoria behind u

    • 19 October 20:23, by Deng II

      Riek still running his mouth, I blamed those corrupted individuals know only how to loot, let Riek got away.

