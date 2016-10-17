 
 
 
Monday 17 October 2016

Gbudue state governor returns amid detention rumours

October 16, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The governor of Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states returned to the capital, Yambio Sunday, ending the widespread speculation that he had been detained in the country’s capital, Juba.

JPEG - 52.2 kb
Gbudue state governor Patrick Zamoi speaking to journalists at in Nzara airstrip March 4, 2016 (ST)

He was away from Yambio for nearly three months.

Governor Patrick Raphael Zamoi, however, told reporters on arrival that he was in Juba to meet investors on investment deals.

“I went to Juba to meet the national government and ambassadors to discuss with them on how they could come to Gbudue state to embark on developmental activities after conflict,” he explained.

The governor said he met investors from the United States and China who expressed willingness to invest in his state, stressing that such initiatives would benefit Gbudue states after months of instability.

Zamoi also dismissed reports that he had been detained in the South Sudan capital.

He said commanders of South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM), who signed peace agreement with government in April this year, were due to meet the president in coming days amid plans to integrate them in the organised forces.

(ST)

