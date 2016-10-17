 
 
 
U.S. explains military support extention for S. Sudan

October 15, 2016 (JUBA) – The U.S said the military support recently pledged by President Barack Obama for South Sudan will be directed to the body monitoring the permanent ceasefire, not the country’s national army.

JPEG - 55.9 kb
A U.S. Special Forces trainer conducts a military assault drill for a unit within the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) during an exercise in Nzara on the outskirts of Yambio November 29, 2013. (Reuters/Andreea Campeanu Photo)

"This waiver was necessary to ensure the U.S. government can continue to provide financial assistance to support implementation of the peace agreement, especially to the body known as the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), which is charged with monitoring ceasefire violations," the U.S embassy in Juba said in a statement extended issued last Friday.

The waiver was wrongly understood to translate to military training for SPLA, the South Sudan army. Washington, however, said the "waiver does not indicate" assistance to Juba. Americans provided military advise to the SPLA between 2006 and 2013 but halted the assistance when fighting broke out and the army split between loyalists of President Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar.

The embassy said the U.S would not extend any help to the fledging army before some provisions are met by Juba. Currently, the embassy stressed, there is no legal basis for South Sudan military to benefit from American resources.

The U.S urge the young nation to end hostilities and pursue good faith negotiations for a political settlement of the current conflict; provide access for humanitarian organizations; end the recruitment and use of child soldiers; protect freedoms of expression, association, and assembly.

It also said Juba must reduce corruption related to the extraction and sale of oil and gas and establish democratic institutions, including accountable military and policy forces under civilian authority as conditions to widen opportunities to access Washington financial and advisory support.

"The United States continues to urge South Sudan to take these steps which we believe would substantially contribute to stabilization and development," the stressed.

As South Sudan’s largest donor, the Washington played a leading role in the process that led to the country’s independence from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 17 October 07:54, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    This is a bold decision by Americans to supporting Ceasefire Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism.However,military assistance should also engulf training and capacity building to members of CTSAMM and building their capacities to be assertive in their service.I also wish for training of National Army for totally transformation so that the become independent and not affiliated to politics

    repondre message

    • 17 October 08:27, by Mr Point

      The US should end all financial support for the corrupt, failing, institutions created by the South Sudan government to suck in dollars .

      The South Sudan government should focus on peace commitments, restarting the economy and helping the displaced and those at risk of food shortage.

      They have made every possible error. Now they should do the right thing.

      repondre message

      • 17 October 11:42, by Paul Ongee

        “The SPLM-IO, he explained, was committed to the full implementation of the August 2015 peace deal, which he said, President Kiir interrupted with violence from 8 July, and warned that the opposition will be forced to end the ongoing mess and bad leadership in the country using other means.” Dak, are you serious maan?

        repondre message

        • 17 October 11:43, by Paul Ongee

          This is how I read Dak’s comment - The Nasir Faction/SSIM was committed to the full implementation of the peace deal of KPA-1997, which he said President Omer Hassan Al-Bashit interrupted it with violent delay tactics from 1997-2002, and warned that the.....

          repondre message

          • 17 October 11:44, by Paul Ongee

            ...Nasir Faction/SSIM will be forced to end the ongoing delay tactics of implementing agreement (KPA) since signed in 1997 and bad leadership in the country using other means - such as returning to Dr. John Garang in 2002 for forgiveness, seeking asylum or quit politics in Sudan.

            repondre message

            • 17 October 11:45, by Paul Ongee

              “We are for peace. We are for resuscitation of the peace agreement. But if resuscitating the peace agreement will not come to light, we will be forced to use other necessary options to get to Juba and liberate the people from this violent, failed leadership,” he said. Dak, you must be kidding maaan.

              repondre message

              • 17 October 11:46, by Paul Ongee

                This is how I read Dak’s comment – We the Nasir Faction/SSIM are for peace. We are for resuscitation of the peace agreement (KPA-1997). But if resuscitating the KPA-1997 will not come to light, we’ll be forced to use other necessary options to get to Khartoum and liberate all Sudanese from this violent Islamic failed leadership of Omer Hassan Al-Bashit.”

                repondre message

                • 17 October 11:48, by Paul Ongee

                  This is how I read Dak’s comment – We the Nasir Faction/SSIM are for peace. We are for resuscitation of the peace agreement (KPA-1997). But if resuscitating the KPA-1997 will not come to light, we’ll be forced to use other necessary options to surrender to Khartoum as we did in 1992 and liberate all Sudanese from this violent Islamic failed leadership of Omer Hassan Al-Bashit.”

                  repondre message

                  • 17 October 13:42, by jubaone

                    Paul Ongee,

                    What has resuscitating the ARCISS peace deal got to do with the KPA-1997? There is no legal basis and your analogy here is simply foolish and misplaced. Think of something better that befits your academic credentials (just incase you have any).Suggest how we can get peace and feed the millions already starving in Gogrial and Aweil instead of cheap, less intelligent trash

                    repondre message

                    • 17 October 14:30, by Mr Point

                      @jubaone
                      Do not attack Paul Ongee for writing comments that are inaccurate, irrelevant and also twenty years out of date.

                      The reason he repeats the same comments endlessly regardless of the subject is part of the symptom of the autistic condition.

                      repondre message

    • 17 October 11:56, by Midit Mitot

      Let America do those exercises so that Juba unprofessional armies of Killer shall watch and learn from them.

      repondre message

  • 17 October 14:51, by Uncle J

    While the US suffers trillions of dollars debt to China it is now bullying South Sudan government treating them like beggers. South Sudan government have sovereignty power to block that assistance indirectly allocated and in real term it is a funding mechanism for keeping colonialism in place on South Sudan because the push for sanctions by US is never succeeding now they got another trick

    repondre message

  • 17 October 14:53, by Uncle J

    While the US suffers trillions of dollars debt to China it is now bullying South Sudan government treating us like beggers. South Sudan government have sovereignty power to block that assistance indirectly allocated and in real term it is a funding mechanism for keeping colonialism in place on South Sudan because the push for sanctions by the US is never succeeding now they got another trick

    repondre message

    • 17 October 21:35, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      We are not sleeping in this country and CIA knew this very well,this govt could have been overthrown in 2012 not 2013/2016.
      So anybody who is hoping or wishing that it Will be ousted through collaboration or international mode must think again.
      This is a new South Sudan, why do u think neighboring countries change from been adversary to SS to being cooperative to the regime, please guys get seriou

      repondre message

      • 17 October 22:29, by Wani khooto

        Dinka Aliap
        you got a point my friend and you are right let these idiot of Jubaone listen as the preach war yet the will never know how world powers understood and seen the weakness of Machar group and the feel to cooperate with Kiir. it’s now clear from US. machar is dead politically within and outside the country.so let make peace to our people and be with Kiir and stop utopia winning war.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



