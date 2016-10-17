 
 
 
Monday 17 October 2016

Over 50 killed near South Sudan oil-rich town: army

October 16, 2016 (MALAKAL) – Intense fighting between South Sudan’s rival factions around the Upper Nile state capital, claimed about 56 lives, the army spokesperson, Lul Ruai Koang said Sunday.

JPEG - 23.5 kb
SPLA soldiers sit at the back of a pick-up truck in Malakal, Upper Nile state January 12, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

The clashes, he said, occurred over the weekend as the armed opposition forces attempted to gain control of the strategic town.

Koang claimed a separate rebel attack on a government post was successfully thwarted by pro-government forces in Malakal Friday.

"Our forces were able to successfully drive them back with heavy casualties. Over 56 rebels were killed," he told Reuters.

The official rebel spokesperson was not immediately available for a comment.

South Sudan’s rival factions traded accusations over clashes in their respective positions, raising doubts on the implementation of last year’s peace agreement, which ended over 20 months of conflict.

The rebels, in a statement, claimed their position in the west bank of Malakal was attacked at about 6:00pm by pro-government forces.

“Today evening at 6pm, our military positions near Wajwok and Lalo villages had been attacked by SPLA forces stationed in respective locations mentioned and heavy fighting is going on right now”, said Brig. Gen. Nyagwal Ajak Dengkak in a statement.

He blamed the attack on government forces, further claiming that pro-government forces had deployed helicopter gunships to Malakal town with the view to reinforce ground forces with air cover should their forces attempt to move on the oil-rich town.

Sudan Tribune was unable to independently verify the rebel’s claims.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of a coup attempt. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have displaced in the country’s worst-ever violence.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 October 11:03, by Augustino

    yes, we in the government does not want fighting as we are for the peace agreement, Gen. Taban Deng Gai made it clear to all South Sudanese that lets come together and build our country. However, the present of Oyai Deng and Lam Akol in Shiluk land must be blame for the recent war. I know Shiluk Agualek will not withstand SPLA forces at all. 56 bodies is a great lose leave alone wounded.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 21:43, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Where are the like of Malakal county, Bentiu son,white nations and monkeyman Mr juba one and Equatoria son? Or are u all dead in that incidents, I hopes u a lives so that I continue to play your little brain like guitar.

      repondre message

      • 18 October 15:49, by Junubi

        Dinka Aliap,
        Those guys that you have mention in your message are all alive. Make sure your fake government always tell lei to the people of South Sudan. What a big lei that was telling to the people of South Sudan by Lul Ruai Kong, by saying that they kills 56 people from IO soldier and capture more than two hundred weapons, that is big lei.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



