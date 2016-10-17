President Kiir forms joint humanitarian aid delivery committee

October 16, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir, has issued a republican order forming a joint committee tasked to remove obstacles and facilitate access and delivery of humanitarian assistances to people in need across the country.

The president, according to the broadcast by the government’s owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), appointed cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoro as the head of the committee. The committee also drew membership of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and a representative of the United Nations Office for Coordination of the Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Other members of the committee include Hussein Mar Nyuot, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Awut Deng Acuil, minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

Military, security and police officers and officials named by the order include Lieutenant General Mangar Buong, Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA’s) Deputy Chief of General Staff for Operations, Lieutenant General, Akol Koor Kuch, Director General for Internal Security Bureau from the National Security Service and Lieutenant General James Biel Ruot, Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Lokulenge Lole Timayo, Chairman of the South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (SSRRC), is also in the list of the officials named by the presidential order to oversee the humanitarian activities.

The work of the committee, according to the order, is to identify sources of obstacles and remove all the illegal road blocks which the Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs) say are hindering aid delivery in various parts of the country.

The decision came after several complaints by relief organizations that their activities have been hindered by security forces in the country.

