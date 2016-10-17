 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 17 October 2016

President Kiir forms joint humanitarian aid delivery committee

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 16, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir, has issued a republican order forming a joint committee tasked to remove obstacles and facilitate access and delivery of humanitarian assistances to people in need across the country.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese preasident Salva Kiir (AFP)

The president, according to the broadcast by the government’s owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), appointed cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoro as the head of the committee. The committee also drew membership of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and a representative of the United Nations Office for Coordination of the Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Other members of the committee include Hussein Mar Nyuot, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Awut Deng Acuil, minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

Military, security and police officers and officials named by the order include Lieutenant General Mangar Buong, Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA’s) Deputy Chief of General Staff for Operations, Lieutenant General, Akol Koor Kuch, Director General for Internal Security Bureau from the National Security Service and Lieutenant General James Biel Ruot, Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Lokulenge Lole Timayo, Chairman of the South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (SSRRC), is also in the list of the officials named by the presidential order to oversee the humanitarian activities.

The work of the committee, according to the order, is to identify sources of obstacles and remove all the illegal road blocks which the Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs) say are hindering aid delivery in various parts of the country.

The decision came after several complaints by relief organizations that their activities have been hindered by security forces in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 October 00:45, by Mr Point

    It’s about time the SPLA stopped blocking the work of UNMISS in helping the suffering victims of Kiir’s tyranny.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 05:51, by Akeen Mangarthon

      POINTLESS,

      The way you started to comment hopelessly is the way you violate the order. Nothing you can see good when you are not respecting the law and order. People like you are the hopeless exaggerators of Country instability. You will not miss the targets of King Paul.

      repondre message

    • 17 October 15:12, by Midit Mitot

      According to Kiir, I had appointed the members including Hassien Mar Nyuot, the Mister of humanitarian affairs who suppose to be the Chairperson of the committee, but was just included, shit!

      repondre message

  • 17 October 08:48, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The move is bold and should have been done so far.Let’s hope smuggling of weapons ceases.There have been cases of smuggling by aid agencies in war affected territories.JHADC should have powers of authentication and verification of any aid services to people in need before delivery to counteract that malpractice as in afforemention

    repondre message

    • 17 October 08:57, by Mopedi

      The committee is being headed by the most stupid Equatoria who almost have no different with Kiir’ wife. he went to school for nothing now being fooled by a fool just like a dog-eat-dog.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.