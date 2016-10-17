 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 17 October 2016

South Sudan seeks asylum for rebel leader, says should not talk politics

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 16, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir on Saturday said it was working with foreign powers to find a country where the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar, should stay in exile without involving in political activities and affairs of the country.

JPEG - 15.7 kb
First Vice President Riek Machar greets SPLM-IO officials at Juba airport upon his arrival, April 26, 2016 (ST Photo)

Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, said the government has slapped a political ban on the rebel chief, Riek Machar, following his call for armed resistance against President Kiir.

Lueth, who speaks for the government as its spokesman told reporters in Juba on Friday evening that Machar will not be allowed to talk politics in South Sudan, instead advising him to seek asylum in a country of his choice.

He claimed that the government is working with foreign powers to identify a country where Machar can live in peacefully away from politics.

"He is being exiled. He will not be coming back to South Sudan and he will never be allowed to talk politics any longer," Lueth told reporters.

The Minister’s remarks followed comments by President Kiir in which he conditioned return of his main political rival to the country, saying he would only accept his return if he denounces violence and come back to the country as a normal citizen without official assignment.

Kiir said he was now enjoying good working relationship with the new first vice president, Taban Deng, whom he controversially appointed in the place of Machar.

Machar fled Juba in July after fierce clashes between his forces and those loyal to president Kiir, leading to his ouster as first vice president in a unity government formed in April.

Machar has since declared war on Juba in a bid to topple Kiir’s government, a move condemned by the international community.

His opposition officials described the call to exile Machar as “rubbish”, saying he is the chairman of the SPLM in Opposition party and commander in chief of the SPLA in Opposition army inside the country and said the government has no power to ban him from South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 October 21:49, by Akeen Mangarthon

    The deal is sealed now.Let us see what James Gadet Dak who said it as a rubbish will do.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 07:23, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      That is very definite to be so.
      Let South Africa, allow Machar to stay in their territory.

      repondre message

      • 17 October 08:46, by Mopedi

        To many who had followed the bloody history of South Sudan’s campaign against its own people, the impunity enjoyed by those who had ordered and carried out the killings was unbearable time will come what so ever.

        repondre message

    • 17 October 07:49, by White Nation

      Makuei you are rubbish and your words are also rubbish too please do not waste your time with rubbish statement.This Country is not for Dinkia, is for all South Sudanese people and you have no right to say Dr. Machar will be ban. These are all rubbish.

      repondre message

    • 17 October 08:45, by Mopedi

      The 64 tribes of South Sudan is increasingly getting disconnected from themselves and the world, it has become clear that what happens in our country affects all the neighbours in many ways, some more visible than others. Genocide, ethnic violence, and abuses of human rights stand as the primary challenges of our day why should people like Kiir and Lueth show out to the world that they are really

      repondre message

    • 17 October 10:49, by Midit Mitot

      Akeen,
      Traumatized Minister call Makuei Lueth propaganda will not help you at all, Dr Machar has a huge forces than your paralyzed president of JCE. how come Makuei has advocating for his asylum seekers in abroad!

      repondre message

    • 17 October 10:51, by jubaone

      Akin,
      There is still unfinished business in South Sudan with restructuring the useless jienge system and he has good ideas. Jacob Zuma, Museveni and Kenyatta all are for peace implementation with Riak as partner of course. Kiir is fearing the deployment of 4000 UN troops cos then Riak would come back. Just wait

      repondre message

  • 16 October 22:57, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Well, the time expired for Machar and his supporters. It seems Machar went to South Africa to seek an asylum. I told you guys months ago that Machar politics is finished and you don’t believe me. We are working on this day and night to make sure he will never hold any public office in South Sudan. Machar should find any country in Africa or around the world to spend the rest of his life.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 00:28, by Mr Point

      What solution do you have for the 5 million facing food shortage, for those civil servants who have not been paid, for the 2 million displaced from their homes?

      What is achieved by a ban on political debate under Kiir’s tyranny?

      repondre message

    • 17 October 08:51, by Mopedi

      Stupid, illiterate and fool than all creators on earth.The big questions I have today for South Sudanese in the Government is that why did we claimed for self determination if we don’t determines our future? Why can we take step to prevent genocide being committed by Kiir regime? Whom we are all aware that he has been planning for genocide in South Sudan but the plan has failed under James Hot

      repondre message

    • 17 October 15:14, by jubaone

      Jienge Defender,
      You should be more worried about yourself than Riak. Now that everyone is fleeing hunger in jiengeland and you’re hunted down in Equatoria like bush rats, how do you get to your luak? Fly directly from US, Europe in a private jet? Enjoy your asylum and welfare benefits peacefully cos you like free things and are lazy lost-boy!

      repondre message

  • 17 October 00:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan belongs to us all. No one has absolute right to dictate terms on what one should do if it is a right for that person. Are Jiengs expressing their outright supremacy on the affairs of the country? No. Other tribes will not accept that. They will resist hard to assert their God given right to have a say in the politics of the country. JCE might be dreaming with their rubbish about Machar

    repondre message

    • 17 October 08:06, by Akuma

      Good Machar is no longer coming back to South Sudan which violent behavior. South Sudanese people are tired of Riek Machar wars and destruction

      repondre message

      • 17 October 08:37, by jubaone

        The jienges have become so paranoid that their burning hatred for Riak has become an obsession pushing them to have collective psychosis. They’re so stressed that many have developed animal-like instincts with a gradually degenerating conscience and sense of ethics and moral. Perhaps they need counselling and prayers. They’re possessed by the devil 😈 only God can save them from eternal damnation

        repondre message

      • 17 October 10:59, by jubaone

        Akuma
        Jienges are tired of Riak and nt the rest Junubin who are sick of Kiir. Everyone is running away from the country cos he has turned it into satanic cattle camp like. Let him give food first to his starving jienges in Gogrial instead only stealing money and drinking all day

        repondre message

      • 17 October 12:00, by Mr Point

        @akuma

        Machar is dead according to Akuma.

        http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60356

        Are you the Akuma who said weeks ago that Machar is dead?

        Do you still say that Machar is dead? Please share your wisdom so all can benefit from your analysis of politics.

        repondre message

        • 17 October 15:19, by Akuma

          Mr. Pointless,

          We need real Riek Machar whom we know not second Riek Machar who is develop through through face surgery to look like him. Real Riek Machar is dead once again and Second Riek Machar is still alive with is face surgery.

          repondre message

  • 17 October 00:51, by Mr Point

    This UN report shows that Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 combat.

    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

    Here is a link to the article in which Lt. Gen. Bapiny Mantuil revealed the plan by Kiir and Malong to assassinate Taban Deng Gai.

    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60494

    repondre message

    • 17 October 01:23, by Augustino

      Revelation of Bapiny is rubbish, the government had never planned any war after the peace agreement. He was trying to catch up with Machar to gain high rank but now with bad luck. We spared the life of Machar in J1 which was witnessed by the whole world, that is why world powers changed their minds and credited President Salva Kiir Mayardit as a hero for peace in Africa. go heal with lies.

      repondre message

      • 17 October 05:15, by Akook

        Looks like the government is running out of ideas! Since when the government ever had jurisdiction of Riek Machar’s what to do or not?
        If the government had that power, they would have kill him on July 8th

        repondre message

      • 17 October 08:12, by Mr Point

        Why do you have no facts to support your argument?
        All the evidence shows that Salva Kiir can’t be trusted. His only concern is enriching himself and his family through gangster activity. It’s all in the Sentry report "war crimes shouldn’t pay"

        repondre message

  • 17 October 05:25, by Eastern

    The Dinka tribal cabal led by Kiir is a shame indeed! Dr Machar is not Taban Deng Gai who is under the control of Juba. It’s within the right of any agrieved South Sudanese to wage war against Kiir’s misrule.

    repondre message

  • 17 October 07:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Sudan country rebel leader Riek Machar, who destablize the for more than thirty years should be given asylum by any around to give a peace a chance to south Sudanese.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 07:59, by Whortti Bor Manza

      This is a big lie characteristics of all Dinkas. People should not listen to this rubbish.
      Kiir should wait for the coming few months.

      repondre message

    • 17 October 08:04, by Eastern

      Contrary to your thinking, there is no peace in South Sudan either. Yei, Malakal and even Juba are in deep trouble. Machar, Lam Akol are stakeholders in the governance of South Sudan. The 28 tribal state issue is what made Kiir to drag South Sudan back to war because Lam and Machar wont accept Kiir’s 28 tribal states bullshit!

      repondre message

  • 17 October 08:07, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Unless politics becomes bible such that Riek can be forgiven his wrong political move seven times seventy times otherwise he can be in asylum as proposed.A politician his someone flexible and creative in a way of scrutinising the political situation and fix what to do at that main time until they achieve their goals but Riek doesn’t

    repondre message

    • 17 October 12:04, by Mr Point

      What is your proposal for Kiir?
      Kiir has destablized South Sudan by overturning the constitution and the peace agreement. He stands behind an army that rapes and robs. He has encouraged warlords with bribery and corruption. He has allowed inflation of 700%
      Kiir has made himself and his family rich while millions starve. Is this what you want?

      repondre message

    • 17 October 15:06, by jubaone

      True Watchdog,
      Kiir’s true watchdog, that submissively crawls to his masters feet only to be given meatless bones? How doggie must your esteem be, even when your master steals millions but letting his jienges in Gogrial starve to death and you unquestionably follow? This is"jienge-shit". Free yourself man. Kiir eats well you don’t. Stop being a watchdog and b a dog trainer

      repondre message

  • 17 October 12:15, by Equatoria1

    The unthinkable. Is like Al Bashir telling the world during the struggle that Dr.Garang was not allowed to talk politics in then Sudan and he/Bashir was working with the partners to give Garang Asylum. The question to these lunatics in Juba and their brain dead followers on Sudan Tribune is that, could the SPLA/M took such statement serious should that be the case??

    repondre message

    • 17 October 12:25, by Equatoria1

      Somebody please go tell these zoombi brains that the only person they can tell him what to do is their puppet, Taban Deng. They can ask him to lick their feet & he must do so simply because he is there to keep his job. Why kick Riek out if you want to tell him what to say? For Kiir & his like info, Dr.Riek had already said that he will never come to Juba till the madness is settled yah idiots!

      repondre message

  • 17 October 19:31, by Proud Luo

    How does a country purport to seek asylum for an individual?Only dialogue will unlock the deadlock currently in play.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.