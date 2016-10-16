 
 
 
Southern Liech security advisor killed in rebel attack

October 15, 2016 (LEER) - A senior official from Southern Liech, one of South Sudan’s new states, was killed in an ambush laid by members of the armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO) in Pieliny, an area situated about 10km from Leer town.

JPEG - 15.3 kb
The map of Unity state in red

Weirial Puok Baluang, an spokesperson for the armed opposition forces, identified the deceased as Gai Koryom Wedi, a security advisor in the state.

The official was reportedly killed alongside other senior and junior officers.

The attack, Puok told Sudan Tribune, was in retaliation for several provocations allegedly by pro-government forces on their positions.

He, however, claimed the SPLM-IO had gained more territories around Leer county, ever since fighting started on 13 October between the two rival forces in the country.

According to Puok, the rebels inflicted heavy losses on government soldiers, capturing various firearms, including Israeli-made weapons.

"[The] SPLA-IO captured 14 different advanced weapons [2015 Israeli made guns] in good conditions" he said, although Sudan Tribune could not verify these claims.

South Sudan’s peace accord, signed in 2015, is considered fragile and could derail the little progress so far made in recent months. The deal ended months of civil war.

The young nation descended into war in mid-December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of a coup attempt. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it broke away from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 16 October 09:37, by White Nation

    Good Jobs go ahead IO to show them the land is not for Dinkia and let them go back to their land Bar El gezal.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 01:33, by Augustino

      Stupid, the victims are not Dinkas but same Nuers, I know these remanent of Riek supporters who stationed in the village will soon be flash out and the area will remain safe for ever.

      repondre message

    • 17 October 20:35, by Midit Mitot

      Damn-shit, you will go one by one, what were you advising? you were advising your huge money to kill your brothers/sister shit!

      repondre message

