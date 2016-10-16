 
 
 
South Sudanese president conditions rival Machar’s return

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C) adresses a press conference together with FVP Riek Machar (R) and SVP James Wani at the State House on July 8, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

October 15, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition leader, Riek Machar would only be allowed into the young nation if he denounces violence and allows the coalition government to implement the 2015 peace agreement, President Salva Kiir has said.

“The region should stand with the transitional government of national unity to implement the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the republic of South Sudan. This was the agreement they [regional leaders and friends] made themselves despite our observations but we accepted because we wanted peace and stability in this country," said Kiir in the capital, Juba Saturday.

He added, "And I believe the events of July should themselves be proof of concerns which South Sudanese were raising. If they want this agreement to be implemented, they should allow the current first vice president and his team to work with me and other leaders ready to cooperate to implement this agreement."

The South Sudanese leader was speaking at an occasion he hosted at his residence. A number of with senior cabinet members, security and high-ranking military officers attended the event, a few days after rumour spread that the president had "died".

Kiir said Machar should denounce violence and remain outside the country during transitional national unity government era or return to South Sudan as a normal citizen.

“The President of the Republic and the government is very clear on the implementation of the peace agreement. But what is important in anything is building mutual trust and understanding. Riek Machar was acting like a co-president to President Salva Kiir. He was not acting like a vice president", the presidential advisor on decentralization and intergovernmental linkage, Tor Deng Mawien exclusively told Sudan Tribune Saturday.

"So it was difficult to proceed with the implementation of the peace agreement in this environment. That was there was no progress but now the new SPLM-IO leadership under Taban Deng Gai is doing well and the president should be allowed to implement the agreement," he added.

Machar left Juba after renewed clashes in July between his forces and those of President Kiir claimed over 300 lives and led to the fighters loyal to the former rebel leader fleeing the city. The fighting has resulted in a humanitarian crisis with people abandoning the city for fear of a return to war.

President Kiir relieved Machar of his post as vice president and appointed the armed opposition’s former chief negotiator, Taban Deng Gai as first vice president in the interim government. Machar has, however, described Gai’s appointment as "illegal".

The armed opposition group recently announced that it had officially dismissed all its senior members who have taken part in President Kiir’s new government.

This came in a resolution passed by the political bureau meeting convened for three days in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, under the chairmanship of Machar.

In Article 2 (d) of the resolution, the armed opposition’s political bureau resolved to “Call for reorganization of the SPLA (IO) so that it can wage a popular armed resistance against the authoritarian and fascist regime of President Salva Kiir in order to bring peace, freedom, democracy and the rule of law in the country.”

The opposition group called for rapid deployment of regional forces in order to salvage the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

(ST)

  • 16 October 02:53, by Malakal county Simon

    Again, unwanted president Kiir is violating the signed accord and declaring war against peace hahah!!!!

  • 16 October 03:16, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Look at this fool, the agreement was about harmonising relationship between two belligerent groups of people based on principles set by the protocols, by virtue of the agreement Riek was supposed to act as a leader of the other side in which he was to oversee the implementation of this agreement, what happened then? Murder of citizens including an attempted assassination of Riek himself.

  • 16 October 04:25, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan is not a property of any of these leaders. Machar has every right to return to the country and practice politics. The people of South Sudan will then decide to choose who should lead the country. Kiir should be dreaming. Soon he will go to Akon to look after his cattle.

    • 16 October 05:13, by Augustino

      Yes Kiir was born in Akon and can be buried in Akon nothing bad with that But where is Riek going to be buried? He should come home dead or buried outside this country. Forget about him being so called C-IN-C and join Hon. Gen.Taban Deng Gai to enjoy this peace otherwise you will continue barking or begging in near future in the country.

      • 17 October 07:34, by Junubi

        Augustino Shame on you.
        How many Dinka who are on the sreet begging people for them to survive? Dr Riek went to Juba for peace implementation because he care about the people of South Sudan, but your stupid leadership of Kiir with his JCE return the country to war for them to have more times of looting Country property.

    • 16 October 05:38, by Akeen Mangarthon

      I wish President Kiir doesn’t even mention Riek Machar in his speech, he (Riek) has already dead politically and mentioning his name when talking in any occasions may motivate him to think that he is still active in politics. Machar is already offline and he is busy for his treatment of cancer.Does SS constitution allow unhealthy person to lead? Will it not be an embarrassment to have one-eye lede

      • 16 October 09:35, by jubaone

        Akoon,

        Kiir has now come to a dead end and Taban Gai is useless, the world has now seen it. That’s why M7 met Riak and Akol recently. Kiir give us concrete milestones now achieved with Taban in peace implementation? War has escalated in all parts of the country and millions are running away, thousands others starving in your home state.Riak isn’t the reason No.you are a loser. Just give up

        • 16 October 13:30, by Akeen Mangarthon

          Juba Two,

          Read this link from US who is part of the world you claimed.
          http://sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60378
          Yes, I agree Riek is no longer the problem since he is defeated and remain silent in exile.The problem are those criminals who were not cleared with Riek.

          • 16 October 14:55, by jubaone

            Akin,
            Kiir is just looking for a scapegoat for his poor performance and his stealing empty the state treasury. He can’t even do anything for his starving Gogrial jienges who are migrating in their thousands to Darfur. Riak should not waste time talking to less clever Kiir just action in battlefields that is what he understands best.

      • 16 October 09:35, by Mopedi

        The song that has meaning and touching is always being reflected on by singers. The President is conscious that any time soon Riek will take power where will he, JCE and his entire family be. let him not forsaken I advice him to defect from the bondage of JCE and Malong and join IO then he will be safe. IO is a save heaven for peace lovers

      • 16 October 09:47, by Mopedi

        President Kiir is paralyzed his personal Dr. advised him to resign and seek intensive medical care esle, now Malong is leading his own faction within the government,Taban,Daniel Awet,Kual Manyang, James wani has their own faction and JCE also formed their faction making a total of three factions within the government haaaahaaa YOU WILL NEVER WIN THIS WAR!

      • 16 October 09:52, by jubaone

        Akeen,

        Riak should stop too much talking and get to business on the ground. Get the guns talking and full stop.

      • 17 October 07:39, by Junubi

        Akeen Mangarthon,
        That is quite thoughtful of you to say that if Dr Riek is one eye. But the problem is that Riek is not one eye. Another question is that, if one eye has no right to talk on the country issues why your brother Ateny Wek Ateny is always barking on the streets telling the lei to the people of South Sudan that cause more harm our country?

  • 16 October 06:32, by Eastern

    I don’t know how Kiir understands; you don’t implement a peace agreement with your friend. You implement it with your nemises. Dr Machar looking at implementing the ARCISS to the letter while Taban Deng Gai, with his tail between his legs, is ready to "implement" the agreement selectively. This is another recipe for more wars in South Sudan!!

    • 16 October 06:48, by Augustino

      No Gen Taban Deng Gai never been shaken, he got full courage and full support from the leadership of National Transitional Government Of Unity under the leadership of President Kiir, partners of peace never been enemies any more if you are not fool in your analysis. Thanks for the nonsense comments.

      • 16 October 09:28, by Mopedi

        Augustion.

        You always thinks and writes like a small child not concern about tomorrow, Salva himself is in danger that is why he’s begging the region who gave him peace which he does not deserve. the episode in the government is,they loose the war at the same time loose peace, that is why conflict is every where in the country. Eevn the closest allies to him has prepared grave for him.

      • 16 October 11:31, by Mr Point

        @Augustino,

        Maybe you missed the article in which Lt. Gen. Bapiny Mantuil revealed the plan by Kiir and Malong to assassinate Taban Deng Gai.

        More likely you didn’t understand it.

        http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60494

      • 17 October 08:10, by Junubi

        Mr Augustino,
        I think you are behind the news, new reshuffling is going to come out soon and the SPLM-IG are going to recognise themselves by removing Taban Deng from his post and replace him with Dr Nguen Monytuil for him to retain Bul Nuer. Kiir doen’t want peace in South Sudan because he doesn’t know his roles as a president he allow JCE to spoil his name and his reputation will remain dirty.

      • 17 October 14:36, by Junubi

        That is not true, STD has no support from JCE government that he claim for, because all women are being rape in his present within Juba because they are Nuer and he fail to protect them.

  • 16 October 06:43, by Whortti Bor Manza

    This reminds me of early 1980s in Wau. A stout Fertit man beat a Dinka terribly to death, when people intervened and separated them, the Dinka man claimed he was the one who beat the fertit. Despite the immense loss Kiir suffered at J1, he still claims he won. Riek should not waste time. He should provide weapons to WBGS and Equatoria, soon the Dinkas will be on the run. Killl this callous MTN.

    • 16 October 08:37, by Akook

      Dr Riek of course is central player in South Sudanese politics since 1991. He had a very vital role to play when it comes to war or peace because he commends loyalty of majority citizens in Upper Nile and Equatoria. That is effectively 2/3 of the country already!
      Don’t cheat yourselves my Dinka people, we shot him out of Juba and now a war all over the corners. Why?

  • 16 October 08:48, by Philosopherking

    Why does Kirr think he has to be one to make the call and impose conditions on any thing when he has lost all legitimacy and the country is ripe with rebellion against his corrupt government! Even people in his home town are fed up!

  • 16 October 09:06, by Equatoria1

    This is No News at all. Once again Kiir woke up from sleep before he complete his dream and decided to finish the last sentence on front of Camera like usual. I blame the journalists for publishing such a crap!!! South Sudan Journalists & the entire World need to get use the fact that Kiir sometimes says things that he did not mean to say. Peace out my South Sudanese people

    • 16 October 10:16, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Juba one!

      Please enjoy your dirty earned money in your NGOs u are now working in Juba,reporting to Americans or being used by secret agents to distort the name and dignity of our country and people, and the worst is preaching hatred amongst people,S.Sudan will withstand all your grim tricks and u shall lose as always.

      • 16 October 20:08, by jubaone

        Jienge Aliap,
        You earn clean money when working for an NGO not like if you work for the govt.where fools and schooldropouts work with forged certificates and without standards. This is how foolish jienges have brought the dignity of the country to that of a cattle camp where humans sleep together with cows and think like cows.

