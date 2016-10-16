 
 
 
Sunday 16 October 2016

S. Sudan rivals trade accusations over Upper Nile clashes

October 15, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s rival factions have traded accusations over clashes in their respective positions near the Upper Nile capital, Malakal.

JPEG - 74.6 kb
Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

The spokesperson of armed opposition forces under the command of Johnson Olony in a statement issued a statement, claimed their position in the west bank of Malakal town was attacked at about 6:00pm by pro-government forces.

“Today evening at 6pm, our military positions near Wajwok and Lalo villages had been attacked by SPLA forces stationed in respective locations mentioned and heavy fighting is going on right now”, said Brig. Gen. Nyagwal Ajak Dengkak in a statement.

He blamed the attack on government forces, further claiming that pro-government forces had deployed helicopter gunships to Malakal town with the view to reinforce ground forces with air cover should their forces attempt to move on the town.

But the spokesman for South Sudan army, Lul Ruai Koang issued a statement on Saturday, saying he was not aware of the clashes said to have place near Malakal.

Koang claimed it was a tactic by the armed opposition forces allegedly aimed at carrying out attacks in the area, stressing that government forces were ready to control the situation in the event of security threats to peoples’ lives and properties.

South Sudan’s peace accord, signed in 2015, is considered fragile could derail the little progress so far made in recent months. The deal ended over 20 months of war.

The young nation descended into war in mid-December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of a coup attempt.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it broke away from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 16 October 09:23, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Stretch them. Upper Nile, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Greater Equatoria should make Kiir and his Jieng soldiers to task. He should be made to accept and believe that South Sudan belongs to all tribes who live in it and it is these people who decide the destiny of the country and not Kiir and his JCE.

    repondre message

  • 16 October 09:53, by White Nation

    Let Dinkia face it and very soon the Dinkia will be out in Malakal.

    repondre message

    • 16 October 18:25, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

      Very difficult to drive Jieng out of Upper Nile. Jieng mainland is Upper Nile, particularly the EAST NILE

      repondre message

      • 16 October 19:46, by Son of Upper Nile

        Luethbuny de Luethpiny. When did Upper Nile become Jieng native land when your migration to your current locations is bearlly two centuries. Even Chollo the natives of Malakal & its surroundings according to 1.1. 1956 borders doesn’t deny their migration to the area in 1600s A.D. while your 1st settlers arrived in 1800s A.D. All the world knows Nilotics originated from Rumbek area Mr. Lueth

        repondre message

  • 16 October 20:14, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    Son of Upper Nile. The history of Ayuel Jiel land from Makuar-Pangak Centre. He was burried in Pangak there. Awin Yor,King of Collo know border in River Nile. Apuny,Anyuak, Mulei and now in East Equatoria East Nile River. Jieng move to west Kuong due to Float,dispute among themselves.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



