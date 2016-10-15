 
 
 
JMEC’s IGAD-Plus representatives call for dialogue in South Sudan

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C) adresses a press conference together with FVP Riek Machar (R) and SVP James Wani at the State House on July 8, 2016 (Reuters Photo)
October 15, 2016 (JUBA) – Representatives of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Troika (United States, United Kingdom and Norway), and European Union (EU) in the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) have condemned calls by opposition leaders for a renewal of armed conflict in South Sudan.

The body which was supposed to monitor the implementation of the peace agreement, but weakened by the renewal of violence from 8 July, however called on the parties led by President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, the ousted First Vice President, to resort to dialogue rather than violence.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, JMEC partners said further fighting will not solve South Sudan’s pressing political and economic challenges, arguing that it will only increase the suffering of South Sudan’s people, “worsen a grave humanitarian crisis, and further inflame ethnic tensions.”

“Both the government and armed opposition groups bear responsibility for renewed hostilities since July’s clashes in Juba. We are deeply concerned by heavy fighting around the country in recent weeks, including near Yei, Wau, Bentiu, and Nassir. We are particularly alarmed by reports of widespread violence against civilians. As a result of this violence, more civilians have been internally displaced and more than one million South Sudanese have now sought refuge in neighboring countries,” partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

“Continued conflict in South Sudan threatens the peace and security of its neighbors and the region. In line with the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, we call on the government and armed opposition groups to immediately adhere to the permanent ceasefire,” the statement said.

Resolving South Sudan’s conflicts, it said, requires genuine and inclusive dialogue representing the viewpoints of all South Sudanese people.

“We therefore call on the Transitional Government of National Unity and leaders of opposition groups alike to recommit themselves, consistent with the peace agreement, to peaceful dialogue based on the following principles,” it further said.

It added that the parties must agree to resolve their differences through a political process rather than through armed conflict, saying “The political process must be inclusive of all parties, communities, factions, and voices.”

“The parties must agree to undertake implementation of the reforms outlined in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,” it added.

JMEC’s partners admitted that returning to dialogue after the violence was a “difficult” one, but said they would support the process without indicating how the process would entail and how the ousted First Vice President, Machar, would assume his position.

“We fully understand that the process of rebuilding trust and undertaking necessary compromises will [be] a difficult one, and are prepared to support that process. We firmly believe that South Sudan’s leaders must finally act to meet the demands of their people and end this senseless conflict,” the statement said.

The statement was endorsed and signed by representatives of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Republic of Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, the European Union, Kingdom of Norway, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 October 11:59, by Mr Point

    The call for dialogue is naive and senseless since it is now well established that Kiir attempted to murder his FVP Riek Machar in July, and planned to murder his FVP Taban Deng Gai in February.

    How do you negotiate with a terrorist?

    repondre message

    • 15 October 13:06, by Akook

      Resuscitation of ARCISS and implementation of vital reforms led by a strong international committee possibly a UN committee, not very weak JMEC, would see return of permanent peace to South Sudan.

      Regional Forces must immediately be present in Juba to restore confident and protect both Dr Riek and President Kiir as well since Kiir’s life for the second time will also surely be in danger

      repondre message

      • 15 October 13:11, by Akook

        The joint call by UN, TROIKA, AU and IGAD signifies a good will and intention for the people of South Sudan. But will it be marched by action or remain a word of mouth? It is difficult as they say to join roundtable again but at least it is the only viable option left!

        The other option is a long dirty protracted war on tribal basis that likely would another genocide esp in Equatoria

        repondre message

        • 15 October 17:53, by jubaone

          Akoon,

          You should be more worried than the Equatorians especially now that every other ethnic group wants to settle that with the jienges. God bless you in Equatoria should you come clean this time around. Doesn’t look good for you folks.

          repondre message

    • 15 October 17:47, by jubaone

      Since The IGAD, AU, Troika, UN, JMEC have literally endorsed the actions of Kiir by allowing him to illegally put Taban Gai as FVP, then they should go ahead to implement their peace without Riak. It seems there is no headway and so Kiir’s irrational act has miserably backfired. Sometimes fools learn it the hard way

      repondre message

      • 15 October 19:50, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        No negotiations with tribal terrorist of Dr fool Riak Machar,gang up by some monkeys in this region, we are gonna send all of you to heel one by one,No matter how long it will takes.
        South Sudanese people deserve to live in peace!

        repondre message

    • 16 October 06:33, by Akeen Mangarthon

      The government will never ever accept any dialogue again. JMEC must understand that their project has ended in S.Sudan and should not try to plant another disaster project that may lost lives of citizens. It is a constitutional right for any country to pursue any criminals threatening stability.

      repondre message

  • 16 October 06:58, by Whortti Bor Manza

    How could Dr. Riek kill thousands of Dinkas in Bor in 1991 and 2014 without the Dinkas able to defend themselves under mighty Garang and Kiir? Why did Kiir invite the UPDF, M23, JEM and SLM to defend him?
    You see, Riek is a threat to the survival of the Dinkas.

    repondre message

    • 16 October 10:28, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Bor manza!

      U people u always loves to says lies maybe talking lies comforts or its a part of a culture, how can govt in m23,JEm,SPLA N or u hear any rebels in the region on radio and adds it to be supporting govt or its a strategic tool u used to lure neighboring countries support ur genocide driven rebellion in S.Sudan? It only show u been morons if u didn’t comprehend with it.

      repondre message

  • 16 October 10:36, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    After 1972 Addis Ababa Accord, the likes of Abel Alier, Ruben Mach sabotaged the government of Southern Sudanese patriots by institutionalising tribalism and corruption, when Equatorians called for redivision, they went en mass to rebel against Khartoum but at the back of their minds was to punish Equatorians for that call. In deed they did. Not even our clergy like Taban Paride were spared by

    repondre message

    • 16 October 10:43, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      uncivilised Kuol Manyang who smacked him. They continued with the shit character even after Southern Sudan became independent. This time in a grand style. Killing, rape, land grabbing and massacre of citizens with opposite political opinion became order of the day. Now South Sudanese have risen to say NO to evil practised by J1.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



