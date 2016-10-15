 
 
 
Akol, Machar met Museveni in Khartoum: spokesperson

October 14, 2016 (JUBA) – Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni last week met in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, with Riek Machar leader of the armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) and Lam Akol, leader of the rebel National Democratic Movement (NDM), Sudan Tribune has learnt.

JPEG - 37.4 kb
South Sudanese opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar meets Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni in Khartoum, Sept. 16, 2015 (ST Photo)

The meeting which took place on Tuesday, 11 October, after Museveni participation in the closing session of the National Dialogue Conference in Khartoum, disclosed the spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader, James Gatdet Dak .

He told Sudan Tribune that the meeting, which was initiated by President Museveni, discussed a lot of issues pertaining to how to correct the ongoing political and security situations in the country.

“Our Chairman and Commander-in-Chief, H.E. Dr. Riek Machar, met with President Yoweri Museveni in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday, 11 October. Dr. Lam Akol also took part in the meeting. The three leaders discussed a way forward to correct the current mess in the country that has resulted from the attack on July 8, 2016, which attempted to assassinate our leader,” said Dak.

He said President Museveni admitted that the political power sharing and the security arrangements in South Sudan should be reviewed following the collapse of both the August 2015 peace agreement and the transitional government of national unity.

“The trio discussed President Museveni’s initiative on how to review the political power sharing and the security arrangements, including future elections,” Dak said, without giving details.

He added that Machar had told the Ugandan leader that he would discuss the initiative with the leadership of the SPLM-IO.

On 25 September, South Sudan’s former Minister of Agriculture, Lam Akol, announced the formation of new rebel group, NDM. He said that his new faction will closely work with the SPLM-IO of Riek Machar.

The former leader of the parliamentary opposition Democratic Change Party (DCP) said he resigned and left the party in August because the its leadership refuses the armed struggle and believe in peaceful dialogue and non-violence to bring about change in South Sudan.

Dak reiterated that the SPLM-IO’s leadership was committed to a peaceful political settlement of the civil war, but has been forced to opt for an armed resistance against President Kiir’s regime after the 8 July incident.

He said without an initiative to correct the situation and resuscitate the peace agreement, the armed opposition will have no other option than to stage an armed resistance which will lead to the “overthrow of President Kiir’s regime” in Juba.

Earlier, the opposition faction blamed IGAD-Plus member states for allowing President Kiir to violate the peace agreement when he allegedly attempted to assassinate Machar at the Republican Palace (J1) on 8 July, and also attacked his residence, forcing him out of the capital and the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 October 09:00, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Propaganda specialist Mr.James Gadet Dak,

    Have your leadership admire Museveni this time? You think he has forgotten of your fake accuses against him in 2013?

    Dr.Lam Akol is a person that you should not even mention in your political game for we know him as a political prostitute of S.Sudan(Jump here and there)

    repondre message

    • 15 October 09:13, by jubaone

      Akeen,

      Well, it was M7 that went to Khartoum to meet both men. That is statesmanship to have an objective picture of what transpired the July fake coup. Dr. Riak will meet President Zuma while in SA. That is good.

      repondre message

    • 15 October 10:53, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      A Kin,

      Learn to be patriotic. Stop wearing those tribal lenses to view the unfolding politics in our country. People need peace but a just peace in which there is no oppression and corruption. Kiir must go whether with through a bullet or ballot box. He has caused death of many South Sudanese.

      repondre message

      • 15 October 18:16, by Akeen Mangarthon

        Jur,

        Re-read my comment and justify the tribal lenses to the viewers. Does any critic to your likes of Lam and Riak mean tribal lenses? You will only believe the defeat with your unwanted Lam and Riek when you are dead.Try to look for a fresh guys to support instead of exhausted men (Lam &Riek)

        repondre message

        • 16 October 04:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          A kin,

          You have no right to decide who wants to vie for any political office in the country. Riek, Lam and you if you like it have every constitutional right to stand for any office in South Sudan. It is this basic rule that we want to be established in the country. Different political opinions should not be used to cause war as it is with your benefactor Kiir.

          repondre message

          • 16 October 06:12, by Akeen Mangarthon

            Jur,

            So now you failed to justify your claim tribal lenses statement. You are now coming up again with another lie, Did Riek wait for election to stand for office when he rebelled? Dr.Lam try to contest in 2010 for President and he lost the election with 3% votes compare to 97% votes for Salva Kiir? which truth do you want?

            repondre message

    • 15 October 10:59, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      The meeting which was held by president Museveni and two militias leaders Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol, mean nothing.

      repondre message

  • 15 October 09:29, by Mopedi

    Uganda will have the questions to answer to South Sudan althugh he joke today with Salva, He killed Dr.John, looted our resources, create confusion in our Country and used cluster bomb against our people, defending nothing but in pretext to loots, prepare your answer ready the quizz is on the way

    repondre message

    • 15 October 10:09, by Redeemer

      Dr. Lam and Dr. Riek, I can not stop laughing, may God help them to know that, the interest of SSudanese will never come under their own interest as individuals greedy PhD holders. Make a mistake of talking to Bashir about KPA of 1997, he will kick you out in 6 hours

      repondre message

      • 15 October 10:28, by Redeemer

        The only leader who will bring change to this country will be he who will not finger point to any tribe as the problem but will address the problem to individual leaders and seek support from all the SSudanese people. The best President for this country will come from the tribes like Didinga, Maban, Luo, Kichibo and Anuak the rest are rubbish

        repondre message

        • 15 October 10:31, by Paul Ongee

          Ya James Gatdet Dak,
          Tell the world the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Riek Machar’s violent political ambition since 1991. Why did he fail to remove Dr. John Garang in 1991 but instead resorted to ending up together with Lam Akol in Khartoum to sign his bogus agreement (KPA) in 1997? Is it the first time to you for RM & LA to work together?

          repondre message

          • 15 October 10:32, by Paul Ongee

            Did Riek Machar tell the truth one day to the IGAD or Troika leaders, let alone M7 or the South African leader H.E. Jacob Zuma? Does Riek Machar really read history books? How did ANC under the late Nelson Mandela achieve its objectives in 1994? Did one of the ANC leaders keep defecting to the White South African Government of Apartheid or shifting allegiance at his disposal as Riek often did?

            repondre message

            • 15 October 10:33, by Paul Ongee

              That’s why Omer Bashit plays his card wisely that “If you really need weapons, foods and military ranks, we can give you all these things but I know you cannot win the war in South Sudan because I know how the real SPLA soldiers always get the job done in the battle fields, not like your militia warlords who keep shifting allegiance and shuttling between Juba, Khartoum, Nairobi and Addis Ababa.”

              repondre message

              • 15 October 10:33, by Paul Ongee

                Omer Bashit recommended before to you all that "If for some reasons Khartoum fails to support your forces logistically in time, you can go back to your own brothers with those ranks and they will reinstate, demote, reward or promote you for unity and peaceful coexistence. But if GOSS refuses to provide enough financial support and accommodation to your families, defect as usual…..

                repondre message

                • 15 October 10:34, by Paul Ongee

                  …and come back to us so that we restore your lifeline”, adding that “Since all of you including Dr. Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol are birds of the same feathers, considering yourselves the most highly educated sons of the land, we can provide the necessary accommodation and financial assistance for your families. Anytime you are all welcomed to Khartoum, not as “Abid” but as “Awalad balad”.

                  repondre message

                  • 15 October 10:34, by Paul Ongee

                    “We can easily mobilize funds from our Arab friends to support you logistically and keep South Sudan destabilized for generations to come”.

                    repondre message

                    • 15 October 10:36, by Paul Ongee

                      This is the current situation in South Sudan. The issue is not President Salva Kiir, Dinka or Nuer but some greedy fake politicians like Riek Machar and other militia warlords who care less or nothing about the future of South Sudan, their families and above all, legacy when they retire tomorrow from politics of shifting allegiance or using violence to assume presidency at any cost.

                      repondre message

                      • 15 October 10:45, by Paul Ongee

                        You’re talking of taking military option as if you don’t know SPLA very well. Ask Omer Bashir who knows how he survived when he fled to Khartoum before his June 1989 coup. Do you think using military means will easily resolve the conflict in South Sudan? Why don’t you remember 1991, 2013 and 2016 as well? It’s not something new to us. But don’t flee to DRC, Khartoum or Ethiopia. Got it?

                        repondre message

                        • 15 October 21:49, by jubaone

                          Paul Ongee,
                          Only if you could invest more of your precious time to fighting the jellaba in Abyei or organizing relief help to your hungry people in Gogrial or Aweil that would be great. You dwell too much on attacking Riak as if he were the reason for your failures. Your corrupt and heartless jienges benydits (JCE) have misled you. Now Abyei is gone and now you want to grab Equatoria. No way.

                          repondre message

        • 16 October 15:02, by jubaone

          Redeemer,
          I hope the jienges are top of that rubbish group that can’t make any worthy president. Good that you have finally understood. Sometimes a jienge needs a little bit longer but that is a good step at least for the start. Good boy.

          repondre message

  • 15 October 11:06, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    President Kiir, government Fought with very many political leaders of.e.i Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan and TRIOKA groups yet, the president Kiir, leadership is defeating them politically and constitutionally.
    Which mean, that Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol, are still getting nothing in their wish regimes change.

    repondre message

    • 15 October 11:59, by Akook

      Whenever Dr Riek is in Juba there is decency and hope for everyone. But when they see him as threat politically and shoot him out of Juba, everywhere every tribe in the country starts to plunge into chaos!

      Now Chollo led by Dr Lam defected, Wau, the whole Equatoria and Upper Nile all want to fight.
      Bring Riek back and you will see peace everywhere the same day

      repondre message

      • 16 October 05:59, by Akeen Mangarthon

        Akook,

        That is a white lie from you.Now whom are you asking to bring him back? 40 days he spent on the ways to DRC were the 2nd warning and returning to Juba will be the real crucify to dead. Get his phone and ask him whether he likes to come to Juba. I am sure the answer he,ll give may not make you busy to write again in Sudantribune about him.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



