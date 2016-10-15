 
 
 
South Sudan holdout rebel leader advocates options over number of states

October 14, 2016 (JUBA) - A leader of an armed factions who did not join the 2015 peace agreement, is advocating two solutions to end disputes resulting from a unilateral presidential decree expanding the number of administrative units to 28 states from the constitutionally recognised 10 states .

JPEG - 12.5 kb
Gabriel Changson Chang (ST)

South Sudan’s former Youth and Sports Minister Gabriel Changson Chang, now a Chairman and Commander in Chief of the Federal Democratic Party, proposed two options to resolving land disputes between communities resulting from the contested presidential order.

President Salva Kiir, on 2 October 2015, issued presidential order dissolving state government and legislatures and expanded the number of states from a previously constitutionally recognised 10 state to 28 states in violation of the peace agreement which recognises 10 states.

"This presidential order created land disputes between communities and made it impossible to enshrine the agreement into the current transitional constitution”, said Changson, according to a proposal extended to Sudan Tribune.

The proposal, which is dated on 16 September, advocates freezing the presidential order creating 28 states and revert to 10 states as the first option or creating 36 states as the last option to address land disputes. The proposal, however, fell short of how it would address concerns that the presidential decree itself divided some communities and annexed their lands to others.

It also did not address economic and political issues as many are concerned with how a large local government structure could economically be sustainable and socially cohesive amid declining resources.

The proposal divides the Upper Nile State into five states and leave Malakal town with a municipality status. It does not mention under which state it would fall if given municipality status. It further divides the Unity State into four separate states and leave Abiemnom with the status of municipality, without clarifying under which state it would fall.

Jonglei state, according to the proposal, should be divided into six separate states. It spilt Eastern Equatoria into two states and gives Raja County the status of a state separate from Wau and counties in Aweil to which it has been annexed, according to the presidential order. The proposal, however, did not split Tonj, Western and Eastern Lakes, Gok, Terekeka, Gbudue, Yei, Jubek, Aweil and Aweil East states into new more states.

All the opposition groups have rejected the creation of 28 states but agree on the need to review the 10 states. In the peace agreement it was agreed to discuss the matter and to reach a consensus to be endorsed in the new constitution.

(ST)

(ST)

  • 14 October 23:39, by Naath

    Changeson Chang,

    You are totally foolish and visionless person. You are so hopeless I can see now you are calling your movement party. If it is party, then go to Juba and stay there. A party cannot stay exile.

    repondre message

  • 15 October 07:44, by Tilo

    Most people who claimed to be a leader or most leaders of South Sudan are too fanatical.
    People with this believe of old days, that one should marry more wives. How can a responsible man who is already married to 10 wives and not being able to cater for them (the 10 wives at home) decide to marry more 18 wives.
    The so called leaders of SS are so awkward.
    First satisfy your 10 wives at home

    repondre message

    • 15 October 09:09, by Mopedi

      These are all bogus leaders who want to continue misleading the country,let’s listen to no body I.Os we will liberate this land from Dinka hegemonic and will make it better for all.

      repondre message

  • 15 October 09:15, by DHARCHEP

    I know that Nuer are not happy because Ruweng of Abiemnom(Biemnom) county was not there anymore in Unity State. I think if that was their ideology, then they are losing their ground. Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom should not be together with Nuer because we the Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom had faced many problems from Nuer.So what are they complaining? Dinka Ruweng Community gone for good.

    repondre message

  • 15 October 09:21, by DHARCHEP

    I always tell friends of my from Nuer that when Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom leave you, you guys will be running to death to get Dinka Ruweng back. We are the root in Unity State. When Unity State was named, it was named under the name of Biemnom. Also Nuer need to know that Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom was a peaceful community in Unity State.We do not place hatred on others.

    repondre message

  • 15 October 09:25, by DHARCHEP

    When Riak Machar formed his own 21 States, Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom and Dinka Panaruu of Panrieng were annexed to Liech State, which was completely wrong. Dinka Ruweng of Biemnom and Dinka Panaruu are not from Liech. If Riak Machar placed us to Liech State, it could be better to join the Northern Sudan. The reason was because there was too much "infestation from Nuer Community in large".

    repondre message

    • 15 October 09:26, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Changson Chang,
      How many C-IN-Cs does South Sudan want? Every Khartoum-sponsored militia leader calls himself commander-in-chief and Chairman/President of a party. First of all, all of these 20th Century politicians are old enough and supposed to retire from politics of South Sudan because nobody knows the real difference between party politics and national politics and how they overlap.

      repondre message

      • 15 October 09:27, by Paul Ongee

        Not a single politician was against the decision of Khartoum to divide South Sudan into the ten (10) states because they were busy competing for the left-over and be appointed leaders of Southern Sudan by the Khartoum-based Islamic government. Why did they fail to question the rationale for such division before? How can you now question the reason for creating the 28 states from Khartoum?

        repondre message

        • 15 October 09:28, by Paul Ongee

          Most of you have poor record of shifting allegiance throughout your political life. When it comes to South Sudan politics, you struggle to be the champion and when it comes to shifting allegiance you also want to be an icon as your record proves in both Juba and Khartoum files. How comes, ya Changson Chang? When will you learn how to be a nationalist in Juba if not in Khartoum?

          repondre message

          • 15 October 09:28, by Paul Ongee

            That’s why Omer Bashit plays his card wisely that “If you really need weapons, foods and military ranks, we can give you all these things but I know you cannot win the war in South Sudan because I know how the real SPLA soldiers always get the job done in the battle fields, not like your militia warlords who keep shifting allegiance and shuttling between Juba, Khartoum, Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

            repondre message

            • 15 October 09:29, by Paul Ongee

              Omer Bashit recommended before to you all that "If for some reasons Khartoum fails to support your forces logistically in time, you can go back to your own brothers with those ranks and they will reinstate, demote, reward or promote you for unity and peaceful coexistence. But if GOSS refuses to provide enough financial support and accommodation to your families, defect as usual and……

              repondre message

              • 15 October 09:30, by Paul Ongee

                ….come back to us so that we restore your lifeline”, adding that “Since all of you including Dr. Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol are birds of the same feathers, considering yourselves the most highly educated sons of the land, we can provide the necessary accommodation and financial assistance for your families. Anytime you are all welcomed to Khartoum, not as “Abid” but as “Awalad balad”.

                repondre message

                • 15 October 09:31, by Paul Ongee

                  We can easily mobilize funds from our Arab friends to support you logistically and keep South Sudan destabilized for generations to come”.

                  repondre message

                  • 15 October 09:50, by Paul Ongee

                    This is the current situation in South Sudan. The issue is not Dinka or Nuer but some greedy fake politicians who care less or nothing about the future of South Sudan and their legacy when they retire tomorrow from politics of shifting allegiance or using violence to assume presidency.

                    repondre message

  • 15 October 09:31, by DHARCHEP

    Abiemnom(Biemnom) county of Dinka Ruweng is a blessed land. When anyone from Nuer went to stay in Biemnom, he said in Nuer language as "Dhor mi goh loong" "Dhor mi naan te teh thiin" We are not going back to Nuer. I know Nuer people including Bapiny Wicjang who rebelled last week claimed that Abiemnom was their land. You guys will not get it.

    repondre message

  • 15 October 09:35, by DHARCHEP

    Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom Oyee, our Late paramount of Dinka Ruweng Kur Kuot, and Kuot Kur Kuot oyee, Salva Kiir Miyardit oyee, and SPLA/SPLM Oyee. I am proud to be from Dinka Ruweng of Biemnom in Ruweng State.

    By Dharchep Miyar Ayuel, a man from the Native Ruweng. I love Ruweng with all my heart and my soul.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

