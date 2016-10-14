 
 
 
Friday 14 October 2016

UN warns of more violence as tension rises in S. Sudan

October 13, 2016 (JUBA)- The United Nations mission in South Sudan has warned of increasing violence in parts of the young nation, in the wake of continued attacks on civilian vehicles outside the capital, Juba.

A SPLA soldier stands in front of a vehicle in Juba on December 20, 2013. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

"The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is extremely concerned over increased reports of violence and armed conflict in various parts of the country in the last few weeks," the mission said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Unknown gunmen attacked a bus on the Juba-Nimule road on Monday, robbing passengers of all belongings, including cash.

The attack has largely been blamed on the armed opposition faction elements operating in parts of the Equatoria region.

The UN also said it was being denied access to strife-hit parts of the country and condemned acts of violence and attacks against non-combatant civilians.

UNMISS also said it had been denied access to an area where around 21 civilians were reportedly killed in an ambush on the road between Juba and Yei county over the weekend.

Tension has been high in Juba with residents reporting the unusual deployment of soldiers on the streets, as rumours about president Salva Kiir’s death escalated.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 after Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of a coup attempt in Juba.

Tens of thousands of people were killed and millions have been displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it broke away from Khartoum in 2011.

(ST)

  • 14 October 07:52, by Eastern

    The UN should keep quiet as they can’t do anything for the South Sudanese. Kiir’s soldiers don’t give UNMISS any space to do their work. Let UN just remain mute as South Sudanese take on one another they way they deem fit!

    • 14 October 08:11, by Paul Ongee

      Ya UN,

      Your job in South Sudan is not to keep peace but to keep driving a wedge between tribes and keep tension rising between gov’t & IO. If you don’t do that, how will you get funding for operations in war-torn countries like South Sudan, DRC, CAR, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and many more. Is your mandate to investigate the incidents that happened on Juba-Yei and Juba-Nimule roads?

      • 14 October 08:20, by Paul Ongee

        The Gov’t through its Security Advisor keep telling IDPs in UN PoC sites to come out and return to their previous residences, but you keep telling them that if you return, Dinka will kill you. Why those who returned and residing in Mangaten are not killed? Those in UN PoC site come out and have fun as much as they want in broad day light and go back late without problems. UN’s de source of tension

        • 14 October 08:33, by Paul Ongee

          UN keeps renewing their mandate, not only to get massive financial donations but also to drive tension among tribes in third-world conflict zones because it believes that nobody understands the hidden agenda of its true color of peacekeeping operations. UN is not security organ of a sovereign country where it can move freely.

          • 14 October 08:47, by Paul Ongee

            UN longs for free movement in South Sudan, Sudan, DRC, CAR, and so forth but why not in Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq? Can UN move freely in those Middle Eastern countries to keep peace there? Hence, UN peacekeepers should replace US Special Forces and coalition forces operating in those countries. We don’t want that game. Pack and go home.

      • 14 October 09:32, by Dengda

        You better check your IQ before you comment. UNMISS has fail somehow, but at the same time did great job, hosting of tens of thousands of vulnerable civilians across country. Telling truth as some of you may not be comfortable with, is the reason we are blaming UNIMISS of our terrible political failures. I am Dinka by tribes, but I am nationalist by profession. Killing civilians on road is terror,

        • 14 October 09:40, by Dengda

          act. Every patriotic South Sudanese should join in condemning that. Also killing civilians in those areas where incident occurred as revenge by government forces is yet again very serious terror act too. I am not of opinion that, we should blaming international community of our failure E.g. your neighbour won’t intervene to your family dispute/violent/ affairs when you didn’t have problem at all.

          • 14 October 10:04, by Lango2010

            Dengda or how do you call yoursself
            Paul Ongee is right, the confusion we have in this country is a result of US, UN and their fack peace keeping mission. in fact, we should call them war promotion mission in Africa.
            if your neighbour always take side in your family quarrel than that neighbour has interest to gain there.

            • 14 October 10:09, by Lango2010

              this is how genocide began, if you kill children and women at the ethnic line for political purpose than it will be a circle of revenge, and we will be the looses while the international community will take advantage on our resources.

            • 14 October 11:26, by Dengda

              Perfectly, call me Dengda, again look critically and put on fair minded glass and you would see, what I am talking about. The more we take country law into our hand or suppress others, the more would we see more intervention from outside. The more we values lives of others as ours, the more the country will come back to peace and normalcy. I don’t care if someone miscalculate killed me as Dinka.

              • 14 October 11:35, by Dengda

                @lango2010. I may be kill because I am Dinka out of frustration as elder brother as I didn’t more to gain that trust. On the same note, to our frustrated brothers against Dinka you should know better. Awiel civilians are now exodus to Sudan and yet Malong, Kiir are in power. Bor Dinka are in refugee camps and yet Kuol and Makuei are in power. Killing refugee on road is simply crime.

          • 14 October 10:32, by Mr Point

            Only an idiot would take this bizarre conspiracy theory about UNMISS Seriously. The writer does not have facts to support the argument, or the education, or the knowledge of the situation. That is why the argument is the complete opposite of what UNMISS does, what it has achieved and why it exists.
            Don’t argue with morons.

            • 14 October 10:59, by Akuma

              Mr. Pointless,

              The besd thing UNMISS mission did in South Sudan is hosting SPLM-IO rebels forces within their cagmps in Juba, Nasir, Bentiu, Bor Malakal and Akobo. UNMISS is just watching killing of innocent civilians around their camps. They are responsible of South Sudan conflict going on.

  • 14 October 10:14, by hamil

    The moment we lose our humanity is when we open fire on innocent civilians without remorse. I totally condemn those hideous acts committed on those innocent 21 people travelling from Yei and I am going to make a shocking revelation because time and again I have read on Social media that it was only Dinka who were killed...One of my friends who hails from Yei is mourning his 8 years old son

  • 14 October 10:22, by hamil

    Cont....

    And the wife of his brother, his 7 months old son was shot in the leg and his real wife was shot on the shoulder. It got worse because among those burnt in the commercial vehicle was the wife of his brother. I felt angry and painful I wanted to take the pictures of the wounded and dead family members of my friend and post them on social media but out of respect for him I couldn’t

  • 14 October 10:27, by hamil

    Cont....

    I wanted to squash the talk that only 1 ethnic community was the victim of the attack but that would be a sign of disrespect to my friend who is mourning his 8 years old son and his brother’s wife who he asked to join the convoy travelling to Juba. I stand with every community of South Sudan and grieve the losses on ths side of the Dinka and others who might have their relatives involved

  • 14 October 10:33, by hamil

    In that malicious attacks this is not what South Sudan stands for you don’t gain values in killing innocent civilians in road ambushes if you have problems with the government then look for the government soldiers. This is becoming sickenning and out of hand. We are dragging this country into the mad and we take pleasure in it. These road ambushes on civilians must stop

    • 14 October 18:54, by P.K.M

      @Hamil
      Please keep your bullshit out that your people were targeted too; please leave us alone we know how to settle this. The reason why this killing is going on every year, month week and day is because we never response and do the exact same thing but now we can’t hold back anymore.

  • 14 October 10:37, by Mr Point

    UNMISS And the international community do what they can to provide food , shelter and security to South Sudanese civilians of all tribes.

    Kiir, Machar and other corrupt leaders do what they can to destabilise the society because conflict makes them rich and powerful.

    Stabilising the broken society would be best for everyone, but the leaders don’t see it.

    • 14 October 22:30, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      I agrees with Hamil and Dengda here,however PKM is a heartless idiot.How can you takes credit or support such a heinous crimes, the women and children must not be include in the war,because they’re very vulnerable indeed, let condemn this so that we try to avert a possible retaliation on other families too.Iam really so ashamed of u PKM!.

