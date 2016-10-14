 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 14 October 2016

SPLM-IO blames international community for allowing peace violations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 13, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese armed opposition faction led by the controversially ousted former First Vice President, Riek Machar, said they blamed the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union (AU) and the international community at large for condoning or allowing President Salva Kiir to violate the August 2015 peace agreement under their watchful eyes.

JPEG - 13.4 kb
South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar looks on during an interview at his residence on August 31, 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Photo AFP /Zacharias Abubeker)

“You know IGAD-Pus, which includes bloc representatives from the rest of the African Union, the Troika (US, UK, Norway), China and the United Nations were the ones that cooked the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCISS). They told Dr. Riek Machar and his officials to return to Juba despite an improper security arrangement for his protection in Juba. But when President Kiir’s forces attacked him by killing majority of his bodyguards at the Republic Palace on 8 July with an attempt to assassinate him, the IGAD, the international community was dumbfounded,” James Gatdet Dak, opposition leader’s spokesman, told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

He added that two days later President Kiir allegedly ordered his forces, tanks and helicopter gunships to attack Machar’s residence which forced him out of the capital.

“Two days later on 10 July President Kiir ordered his forces, with tanks and helicopter gunships to attack Dr. Riek Machar’s residence and base and chased him out of Juba into the bushes and hunted him down for 5 weeks until he crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo, yet nobody in the region told Kiir to stop what he was doing while they were simply watching the show in silence,” he challenged.

Dak said maybe some in the region wrongly thought that for President Kiir to kill his rival and peace partner, Machar, this would have been “another African solution to an African problem” to end the rivalry between the two top leaders. He however said it would have instead resulted to uncontrollable violence across the country.

He blamed IGAD for forcing Machar to return to Juba with only a small number of troops which he said “attracted” President Kiir to attempt to renew the war in the capital without thinking about repercussion.

He also said the region could not come to rescue Machar and to stop Kiir from violating the peace agreement, including illegally replacing him.

Dak also added that even after 8 July violence which has resulted to the collapse of the peace agreement and the dismantling of the transitional government of national unity, the region or the international community at large has not come out with an initiative to revive the peace deal and have instead continued to receive leaders who replaced Machar illegally and helped in collapsing the peace deal.

The revelation by President Kiir’s top commander in the oil rich Unity state that the government had long time ago planned to assassinate SPLM-IO leaders on their return to Juba, he said, clearly indicated that the 8 July incident at the palace was an execution of that plan.

Dak was referring to the resignation of the government army’s deputy chief of general staff for moral orientation, Lt. Gen. Bapiny Minytuil Wicjang, who exposed in a letter how his former government was planning to abrogate the peace agreement and to assassinate leaders.

In a 5-page letter directed to President Kiir, General Bapiny, who was a close insider and former ally to President Kiir, revealed in a complaint how the government planned to violate the ceasefire agreement with Machar’s faction.

Dak said the international community should stop to balance accusations and should rather hold responsible President Kiir’s regime for violating the peace deal and renewing the war in the country, adding that even the leaked United Nations report has clearly indicated that Kiir and his army’s chief of general staff, Paul Malong Awan, ordered the resumption of the fighting in Juba.

He added that the SPLM-IO under the leadership of Machar has not “declared war” but has the right to self-defence in form of an armed resistance against the regime in Juba should the region fail to resuscitate the peace agreement while President Kiir’s forces continue to attack their positions across the country.

“You should not equally blame the victim for resisting attacks, you should rather hold responsible the perpetrator who has continued to attack our forces and positions across the country,” he said.

He added that in the recent resolution of the SPLM’s politburo meeting, they have asked for the peace agreement to be resuscitated by deploying regional troops to Juba, demilitarize Juba in accordance with the peace deal, the new illegal first vice president to step down and to review the security arrangements involving the two parties.

“Unfortunately, nobody in the international community has responded to our positive demands to save the peace agreement. Instead, they seem to be condoning the violations and the attacks on our forces and expect us not to stage a resistance. This is not fair,” he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 October 08:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    In deed a victim of atrocities has become a villain!! Where is the integrity of IGAD-Plus, Troika and AU? It is like the sun is said to rise in the west and falls in the east and is believed? Any way in any case patriotic South Sudanese will work to enforce the truth. The truth stands on their shoulders.

    repondre message

    • 14 October 09:42, by Junubi

      Dear Jur,
      The International community are not seeing well on the violation of Peace that was done by Kiir government because they didn’t condemn the fighting that was started in J1 on 8 July 2016 by the government of JCE while they are the one forcing Machar to go to Juba with few forces that has only light weapons, and they condemn Dr Machar declaration of War after he survive from Kiir governmen

      repondre message

      • 14 October 10:45, by Mr Point

        The attack planned by Kiir and Malong to destroy the TGoNU has made any peace settlement impossible. Who can trust Kiir and Malong? What is the future for Taban? It is clear they planned to murder Machar and also Taban Deng Gai as revealed by Lt. Gen. Bapiny Mantuil
        http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60494

        repondre message

    • 14 October 09:43, by Mapuor

      The issue of having two separate armies in South Sudan has killed Dr Riek Machar Faction’s program. Our economy is dying because of the huge army that is dominated by tribal militias’ .Gen Taban Deng Gai is a good person and his ideas are practical .The issue of Sudanese rebels and that of the two armies are successfully addressed by Gen Taban Deng Gai and that is why America welcomed him to

      repondre message

      • 14 October 09:45, by Mapuor

        congress during his visit
        . We want to end the suffering not continue with vicious cycle of arming two separate tribal antagonistic armies that would always clash whenever Dr Riek and president Kiir differ.

        repondre message

      • 14 October 10:47, by Mr Point

        How long does Taban have left to live , with Kiir and Malongs plan to kill him now public knowledge?

        repondre message

      • 14 October 10:59, by Junubi

        Mapuor or Mathiang Anyoor,
        STD is always an infection that contaminate many people within short people of times. Taban did a light coup to his Chairman Dr Machar because he was told to be a FVP to Kiir if they manage to kill Machar, while he don’t know that Dinka are planing to kill him soon.

        repondre message

      • 14 October 11:56, by Philosopherking

        Taban has no plans or ideas for peace. All he has done is to ensure his own survival and position himself to benefit from the chaos. He was willing to betray an entire generation just so he can be in charge of petroleum! Who is going to trust him again! He is not with Kirr and not with the people’s movement! What a ost sheep

        repondre message

    • 14 October 10:59, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Dak,
      Tell readers the truth. Whether Riek Machar is in South Africa for medical treatment, seeking asylum or logistical support, it’s none of our business. Riek declared war on the government of RSS. We are preparing for that dance before he flees to Khartoum again for his life. Is he a PhD holder who keeps forgetting how he was flushed out from Bor and the whole region of Upper Nile in 1992?

      repondre message

      • 14 October 11:01, by Paul Ongee

        What do you mean by this “Unfortunately, nobody in the international community has responded to our positive demands to save the peace agreement. Instead, they seem to be condoning the violations and the attacks on our forces and expect us not to stage a resistance. This is not fair,”

        repondre message

        • 14 October 11:02, by Paul Ongee

          The peace agreement does not belong to Riek Machar, but to the people of South Sudan if he remembers what Dr. John Garang said in Nairobi on January 9th, 2005. Dr. John Garang tragically died but the agreement remained intact and 98% of it implemented, except Abyei Protocol and the two regions of Southern Kordufan and Blue Bile, including the demarcation of the N-S borders. You got it?

          repondre message

          • 14 October 11:03, by Paul Ongee

            Tell the world the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Riek Machar’s violent political ambition since 1991. Why did he kill all Nuers who refused to follow him including Peter Panom Thanypiny. Why did he lie to the world on BBC in August 1991 that SPLM was not democratic? If Nasir Faction was democratic, why did he flee to Khartoum to sign his bogus agreement (KPA) in 1997?

            repondre message

            • 14 October 11:05, by Paul Ongee

              Did Riek Machar tell the truth one day to the IGAD or Troika leaders, let alone the South African leader H.E. Jacob Zuma? Does Riek Machar really read history books? How did ANC under the late Nelson Mandela achieve its objectives in 1994? Did one of the ANC leaders keep defecting to the White South African Government of Apartheid or shifting allegiance at his disposal as Riek often did?

              repondre message

              • 14 October 11:06, by Paul Ongee

                Since Riek Machar was flushed out of the thorny Equatoria Forest, the very impartial UN decided to airlift him on “alleged” humanitarian grounds to DRC and later flown to Khartoum for medical treatment. He did not blame Omer Bashit for failing to revive his KPA-1997. He should have told Omer Bashir that “You know, my brother Bashir, you violated KPA. Thus, I returned to Dr. Garang for forgiveness”

                repondre message

                • 14 October 11:08, by Paul Ongee

                  The problem is he did not bother to ask Omer Bashit about revival of KPA because he knows Bashit will tell him that “You know my brother Riek, KPA is already in the dust bin since you rejoined the real PhD holder who never shifts allegiance at his disposal. Yesterday you were in the bush and the next day in Khartoum. We need to use you and your followers only to keep South Sudan destabilized.

                  repondre message

                  • 14 October 11:10, by Paul Ongee

                    Riek smiled first before Bashit reassured him that “If you really need weapons, foods and military ranks, we can give you all these things but I know you cannot win the war in South Sudan because I know how the real SPLA soldiers always get the job done in the battle fields, not like your militia warlords who keep shifting allegiance and shuttling between Juba, Khartoum, Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

                    repondre message

                    • 14 October 11:13, by Paul Ongee

                      Omer Bashit recommended that "If for some reasons we fail to supply your forces logistically in time, you can go back to your own brothers with those ranks and they will reinstate, demote, reward or promote you for unity and peaceful coexistence. But if GOSS refuses to provide enough financial support to your families, defect as usual and come back to us so that we restore your lifeline”.

                      repondre message

                      • 14 October 11:15, by Paul Ongee

                        Bashir said “Since you Dr. Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol are of the same feathers, considering yourselves the most highly educated sons of the land, we can provide the necessary accommodation and assistance for your families. Anytime you are all welcomed to Khartoum as “Awalad balad”. We can easily mobilize funds from our Arab friends to support you and keep South Sudan destabilized”.

                        repondre message

                        • 14 October 11:17, by Paul Ongee

                          However, Bashit warned “Unlike Juba or RSS, South Sudanese cannot make a coup here in Khartoum or rebel against our Islamic government in Sudan because there are no bushes, only desert. Whenever we violate any agreement like KPA-1997 you can do nothing about it because tomorrow you will still rejoin your own brothers and later come back to us for help as usual. Did you hear that Dr. Riek Machar?”

                          repondre message

                          • 14 October 11:18, by Paul Ongee

                            Diiktoor Riek Machar smiled as usual upon hearing the warning from Bashit, not noticing who is fooling who. Ya jamah, South Sudanese know who is really educated and using his knowledge for the benefit of his family, community, country and the world. Not Riek Machar and Lam Akol who formed their own parties ostensibly for building ‘democratic reforms’ and eventually dumped them.

                            repondre message

                            • 14 October 11:20, by Paul Ongee

                              Why does Riek Machar continue to lie that he can still fool the regional leaders (IGAD leaders), AU and international actors to listen to his diabolical political agenda since 1991?Does he think that South Sudan lacks highly educated sons and daughters of the land? Does the leadership of South Sudan need only PhD holders, who often rebel against their own popular movement (SPLM/A) and government?

                              repondre message

                              • 14 October 11:33, by jubaone

                                Paul Ongee,

                                Your lengthy articles are a useless manifestation of a psuedo-analyst who dwells on trying to personalize issues. A real example of a "lazy thinker". The contents of your article reveal your deep disgust for Dr. Riak clearly indicating your "jiengeness" and not an Equatorian as you purport to be. Please wind up this jienge-shit.

                                repondre message

                                • 14 October 15:24, by wacjak

                                  Jubaone! Your love for the Jieng people, or should I say your hatred, because these people have rocked your head properly. You can’t say anything without mentioning their name. What about allowing yourself to be fucked properly by one of them till you cry never to mention their name. Please refrain from generalizing the mighty people. Deal with whoever you think is naïve among them.

                                  repondre message

                                  • 14 October 16:30, by jubaone

                                    Wacjak or Wasak (dirt in arabic),

                                    Your emotional outbursts and uncontrolled vulgarity are the true indications of a real jienge: emotional, irrational and simply dumb skull. FYI Equatorians dont fuck men, the jienge do, cos they have inherited that from their jellaba masters and explains why they just cant stop raping old women and teenage girls. Perhaps they will soon turn to men. Terrible homos

                                    repondre message

      • 14 October 11:59, by Philosopherking

        Riek is just one person, you should worry about the movement that will never give up on the people of South Sudan. Whether he is for medical appointment or not is his personal issue. What South Sudanese want is the dismantling of the corruption machine in Juba and sending Kirr to jail for the destruction and looting!

        repondre message

    • 14 October 14:22, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Am tied up of daily nonsense by Riek Machar, and his group.

      repondre message

    • 14 October 22:05, by jubaone

      Jur,

      The jienge youth in Bahr elghasal are preparing a retaliatory and revenge campaign against resident Equatorians in their areas so says the southsudanliberty.com.
      Now the game is gearing up and cant be more nastier than this. Good luck

      repondre message

  • 14 October 09:17, by Dengda

    The problem here, come from one of the top US diplomat who twist tang his words , when he said as quoted "It won’t be wise idea for Dr Machar to return to Juba and resume his position as FVP" this statement has been taken out of context and it also seem to condoned green light to the current situation or violation of agreement if you like.

    repondre message

  • 14 October 09:23, by White Nation

    Gatdet Dak you are always telling the true and keep it up I appreciated you.

    repondre message

  • 14 October 10:05, by Joyuma John

    Nuer IO should defferentiate between CPA of 2005 and their made- up CPA of 2016.no one should except that, Riek machar may come back to Juba as FVP no matter what? if they can not except Tan Geng Gai as their leader, then IO will be another failed rebellion like that of Joseph Kony of Uganda. so my advice to IO supporters is that, if you can not defeat them please join them amicably.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.