Secondary School exam results unveiled in Wau state

October 13, 2016 (WAU) – 1,784 out of the 3,092 students who sat for the 2016 secondary school exams in South Sudan’s Wau state passed, results indicate.

The candidates comprised of 2,028 females and 1,064 male students.

South Sudanese students in Bentiu, Unity state (Getty)

This means 57.7 % of the students passed while 1,308 failed the exams.

According to state education officials, Nelson Mandela Secondary School came top with 100% scores, closely followed by Standard secondary school with 97.5 %.

Meanwhile, James Ajak Agoth from Kiir Foundation Secondary School emerged as the best student with an average mark of 88.1 %, followed by Maker Achiek from Bussere Secondary School with 87.6%.

“Am very happy that our results are out today, despite taking so long. Am also happy that our school scored 100% in the exams,” Sevarisia Zoroko from Layola secondary school told Sudan Tribune.

Grace Paquale said she was excited after girls outshone boys in her school.

The governor of Wau state, Andrea Mayar advised exams failures to repeat, attributing poor performances to economic challenges and insecurity.

