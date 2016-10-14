Sudanese doctors call off strike after meeting with vice-president



October 13, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) announced on Thursday the end of the eight-day strike, and resume work in all hospitals across the country as of Thursday evening.

The decision to call off the strike came after a meeting the CCSD held with the Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel Rahman and Health Minister Bahr Idriss Abu Garda and the CCSD. Also, took part in the crucial meeting a mediation committee comprising senior consultants and the Board of Medical Specialties.

The suspension of the strike was announced in a meeting with a large numbers of doctors at Barhri Hospital on Thursday evening after a briefing on the outcome the discussions with the government officials.

CCSD Spokesperson Hossam al-Amin al-Badawi told Sudan Tribune that the strike was called off after directives issued by the vice-president to introduce a bill to protect doctors to the parliament, improving training conditions for registrars and improving work environment in hospitals.

Al-Badawi added that they agreed to rehabilitate 23 largest hospitals in the country immediately, pointing out that the Vice President has directed the relevant authorities to return all doctors dismissed from work due to the current strike or previous sit-ins, stressing that the meeting set a week from Thursday as a deadline to implement what they have agreed with the government.

“The mediation committee, which includes senior consultants, the Board of Medical Specialties and the Health Minister would be the guarantor to the implementation,” he confirmed.

Al-Badawi strongly denied any role played by the official Doctors Union to end the strike, noting that the Union did not even take part in the meeting held with the Vice President Abdel Rahman, indicating that the meeting included the mediation committee and CCSD only".

Health Minister Bahr Idriss Abu Garda expected on Wednesday that doctors call off their strike and resume the work soon, but the strikers said concrete measures should be taken before to end the protest.

