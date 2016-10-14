Disabled persons in Jonglei state demand MP’s resignation

October 13, 2016 (BOR) - At least 70 disabled persons in South Sudan’s Jonglei state have a filed complaint over what they claim was lack of support from their representative in the state legislative assembly, demanding his immediate resignation.

Disabled man casting his vote in Rumbek (photo by Manyang Mayom)

The disabled, on Thursday, walked on the streets of the state capital, Bor, via the market to the governor’s office, where a petition was presented.

In the petition letter, the disadvantaged group demanded access to learning for more than 1,400 of the their member, most especially for the ones willing to study.

David chuti Madit, the head of the union entity for the disabled group in Jonglei, told journalists that intended to prioritise education, among several other considerations.

The MPs for disabled persons, Deng Ajang Duot, was appointed by former Jonglei governor, Kuol Manyang Juuk as a representative in the state legislative assembly.

Since his appointment, Duot has allegedly failed to fulfill the peoples’ expectations.

The MP is accused of having rented out an office meant for disabled persons in Bor, yet members do not directly benefit from the money. The MP could not be reached.

Meanwhile, Agot Alier Leek, an advisor to the governor told journalists that the state governor would work the petition presented and the result would be out by Monday.

“This petition which they are presenting to the governor of Jonglei state is petitioning to some of their demands from different institutions; one of them is ministry of education, war and disabled commission. The governor has requested them to go back to their places and be in peace until coming Monday," said Leek.

(ST)