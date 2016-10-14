 
 
 
Friday 14 October 2016

Kenyan lawmakers considering sanctions on S. Sudan leaders

October 13, 2016 (JUBA) –Members of the Kenyan parliament are considering a motion to sanction politicians “perpetrating” the violence in war-torn South Sudan.


South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C) adresses a press conference together with FVP Riek Machar (R) and SVP James Wani at the State House on July 8, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The chairman of Kenya’s security committee in Parliament, Asman Kamama and his counterpart in the defence and foreign relations committee, Ndugu’u Githinji both told in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi that the motion would be considered next week.

“There are South Sudanese leaders who live and invest in Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Khartoum and yet they are perpetrators of war in Juba, that is why we want to bring a motion to impose sanction on such people to ensure their assets are frozen,” said Githinji.

The world youngest nation descended into a conflict between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar in 2013. A peace agreement signed in August 2015 is at a verge of collapse after fighting resumed in July, forcing Machar to flee Juba, months after formation of a transitional national unity ggovernment .

Machar was replaced by Taban Deng Gai, the opposition’s ex-chief negotiator, in July.

The Machar-led faction met in Khartoum and resolved to implement the peace accord using all means, including by armed resistance, raising fears of a renewed civil war.

Kenya, which played a key role in negotiating the peace agreement and a guarantor to the shaky implementation of the peace accord, says a return to war should be avoided.

“The African Union, East Africa Community and the United Nations must say enough is enough and put an end to this war in South Sudan,” Kamama told Kenya’s Citizen TV.

Kamama said South Sudanese politicians should not be allowed to fan war in the region.

“We cannot allow people to stage wars from the peace and comfort of hotels in Nairobi. The proposed sanctions will target property owned by the perpetrators including barring their children from attending costly schools in the country,” he said.

South Sudanese politicians have assets in neighboring countries where their family members continue to lead lavish lives despite the economic crisis sparked by the two years conflict. At least one million South Sudanese have been displaced as refugees to neighboring countries and millions others are facing acute food shortage in the country

Kenyan MP Gethenji said Presient Salva and SPLM in Opposition leader Machar must restrained from continuing the path of violence.

“We warn Mr Machar and his top generals that they will face tough sanctions when the two committees table a motion in Parliament and we urge him to pursue diplomatic channels,” said Gethenji.

It is not clear how the move by Kenyan parliamentaries will help ease fighting in South Sudan. The international community, led by the United States, have urged South Sudan neighbours to act on the intransigent rival political leaders by targeting their assets.

Both President Kiir and Machar were named by the United States-based advocacy group, the Sentry, to have mansions in Nairobi.

(ST)

  • 13 October 23:54, by Akol Liai Mager

    Go for it. Give them a choice to either invest the stolen money in the Country, invest them in Khartoum which is the traditional enemy of South Sudanese, or invest them in the thieves’ Bank of Swissland where they will never be able to withdraw when they need them.

    • 14 October 10:05, by Midit Mitot

      Nonsense decision from Kenya parliament,

  • 14 October 00:23, by Naath

    Look at this foolish Kenyan Law makers, they wrote nonsense with no clear strategies, solution and definition.Idiot go for it.

    • 14 October 07:23, by Akuma

      Naath,

      That sanction will first begin targeting all rebel leaders who are preaching war against South Sudanese people when they are living in luxuries hotels Kenya. People of South Sudan will be happy when seeing Gatdet Dak, Mabior, Adwok, Majak, Khalid, Baping, and the rest who are preaching war.

    • 14 October 14:16, by Gen.Quack

      Nuers are the most idiots people that God has mistakenly created in this world.
      charateristices of nuer are
      1. food lovers
      2.nyingols/vultures
      3. selfishes
      5. rebells
      6. selfinterests
      7. not nationalists.

  • 14 October 07:11, by Mr Point

    Kenyan lawmakers should go ahead and apply sanctions, equally, to all South Sudanese war makers.

    • 14 October 09:33, by dinkdong

      First, to Kiir and Riek, otherwise they are wasting their time.

  • 14 October 07:43, by hamil

    Good move by the Kenyan law makers these leaders secure safe havens for their families in other countries that persued rightful path to governance. Our leaders should ask themselves this question why should you mess up your home and make it a living hell and sneak your loved ones to somewhere peaceful aren’t you ashamed? Why can’t you put your own house in order to make it look similar like those.

  • 14 October 07:52, by hamil

    They sneaked their loved ones to. If Kenya moves ahead to implement this move, this could be a partial victory for the marginalized citizens of South Sudan across the whole country and other countries like Ethiopia and Sudan should follow suit. Let the families of these people come back to face the wrath of this nation and make a testimony of it Kiir & Riek have done enough damage to this country.

  • 14 October 08:13, by Gabriel KK

    A move in a right direction. We want the Countries in the region to do the same.

    • 14 October 14:06, by Gen.Quack

      absolutely, machar, lam akol, mabior riak, nyandeng riak,s first lady and others like mad aduok nyambo meaning lady in luganda m,must face sanction otherwise Kenya commercial bank would be closed in the country and relation deteriorate because Kenya had been supporting south sudan enemies and harboring them

  • 14 October 08:39, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    These sanctions should target the causes of war not the drivers of war because war is initiated when problem resolution fails. in other words freedom fighters have legitimate rights to cause war to cause just peace, freedom of choice in all sectors of governance and independence of citizens. Salva Kiir and members of JCE are legitimate candidates for this sanctions.

    • 14 October 10:29, by Lango2010

      Jur likang
      you seem to be hard by the Kenyan Lawmakers move becaue your Uncle and relative are among those fuel war while the loot our resources out of the country. let them face it. the rest of neighbouring country should do the same.

    • 14 October 14:13, by Gen.Quack

      ahaaaha jur nyingol, ahahaha why are you so particular abo0ut jce and salva kiir, when you made it clear last year that nuer elders and riak are capable of toppling the regime in juba, i think pointing finger is not necessary here but looking at the rebels objectives of war, kiir is not residing in Nairobi nor do he stay else where of south Sudan, your bosses are the principal target of this sanct

  • 14 October 09:21, by Tilo

    This could in fact be the best move from the government of Kenya and the rest of the countries in the region should follow
    The country in the region suffers from the south Sudan crisis as well both economically and violently.

    South Sudan in crisis countries in the region suffers the most due to high level of refugees

    • 14 October 12:32, by Redeemer

      If Kenya was to make this move from the beginning the our region was going to be the best and the rest of Africa would have been proud of us, because leaders were going to be focusing on internal and peaceful change. You have now started the real solution to the conflict in SSudan

      • 14 October 13:14, by Redeemer

        The political orphans of Dr. Riek should now think on how to join Kiir faction as usual. I know JCE will advice him ( Kiir ) on how to help them best, they should not think of following Riek, South Africa is not like Adis. He is offered a single room with kitchen only for the rest of his life. The time Dr. Riek spent in schools are wasted years

  • 14 October 14:21, by Gen.Quack

    i pass my profound thank and appreciation to the Kenyan government for expelling rebels the enemies of south Sudan, now south sudan willbe freethough sudan remain harbouring them
    ahahahah looks
    1, Ethiopia rejects riak machar
    2.uganda rejects riak machr
    3. Drc rejects riak machar and expel his millitias
    4. kenya rejects riak
    6...,,,,,,

    • 15 October 02:22, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      South Sudan bushes has not rejected Riek. Please wait for the game to start. Do not rejoice yet you South Sudanese tormentors.

