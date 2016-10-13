 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir on street to dispel "death" rumour

October 12, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir took to the street on Wednesday in show of strength following rumours of ill health.

Kiir, whose health situation is unknown, was rumoured to have died on Tuesday, prompting his spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny to deny the allegation.

On Wednesday, however, Kiir emerged from the State House, surrounded by his political alies, including army chief of staff Gen. Paul Malong Awan, National Security Minister Gen. Obote Marmur, Raja Governor Rizik Hussan Zechariah and information minister Michael Makuei Lueth. President Kiir travelled his longest ever distance in Juba since he was elevated to the helm of South Sudan’s leadership 11 years ago.

“I think seeing is believing and for you to see me when I am said to have been died is the believing that I am alive,” he said, speaking to reporters after moving through Kator, Gudele, KonyoKonyo and Malakiya suburbs of Juba.

Rumors spread on Tuesday on social media that Kiir health deteriorated and succumbed to unknown disease. He said this prompted him to speak publicly.

“Of course nobody can come to the media to deny his or her own death but this is what you have now subjected me to. I am alive and well. I want to assure my people of South Sudan that what they heard last night and this morning where all fabrications by the enemies of peace," he told chanting supporters accompanying him.

The movement, which was shown on state-owned TV and radio, brought business to halt and interrupted traffic in the city.

On the recent killings of civilians on highway, Kiir called for calm and forgiveness.

"I want everybody to remain calm. As for the parents and the relatives of the victims who lost their lives in this tragic incidents, I want to calm them that let them remain calm and nobody should take law into his or her their hands to go and revenge, it is not time for revenging, it is time for forgiveness even if we get those who are killed people. We will still forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing,” he said.

He criticised the phrase "MTN", which is a term allegedly being used to identify ethnic Dinka on passenger vehicles. The Dinkas, according to the 2008 housing and population census, are South Sudan’s largest tribe.

He said perpetuators of targeted killings would be hunted downed and apprehended.

The information minister Michael Makuei Lueth earlier referred to the attackers of civilians vehicles as "terrorists" and called upon the region and international community to design at armed SPLM In Oppositin faction of former first Vice President Riek Machar as a threat to regional peace and security.

President Kiir, in his address, did not call the armed opposition forces terrorists.

(ST)

  • 13 October 11:08, by Mr Point

    He said perpetuators of targeted killings would be hunted downed and apprehended.

    A hybrid court is necessary to hold accountable those responsible for organising the 2013 door to door targeted killings of civilians in Juba.

    By his works you will know him!

    • 13 October 14:25, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      The death of president is not easy for South Sudanese to celebrate it.

  • 13 October 12:25, by hunter boy

    you are the only one who attended his.....and that’s the only lies that you marked?

    thats how the jienges talk. they looted and used south sudanese funds and who brought them to books? thats bullshit.

  • 13 October 12:28, by Eastern

    Kiir is rarely in the media; but yesterday he was seen perched on top of an open truck showing fear striken Juba residents that HE WAS ALIVE and KICKING! Kiir should know how to act smart if he’s to be taken serious.

  • 13 October 12:46, by Mr Point

    Let us remember Pres Kiir’s achievements:
    He led the country at Independence.
    He dealt with the problems of hunger and starvation by spending 40% of the budget on arms and military.
    He built no roads or schools.
    He invented fake coups.
    He massacred civilians.

  • 13 October 12:50, by Mr Point

    He made himself and his family rich while hi country starved. It’s all in the Sentry report "war Crimes Shouldn’t Pay"
    He fought against peace deals so the country would continue in instability.

    So many would have lived if he had been held accountable.

    • 13 October 13:04, by Mopedi

      Mr Point.

      The President is dying soon leaving his family in agony, imagine the 21 people killed in Yei road ambush are all his sister’s children the next will be his wife, children and remaining relative will be finished by female mosquitoes.
      from the crawl

      • 13 October 15:04, by Mr Point

        When Kiir dies then Taban will be President.
        Will Taban be incorruptible?
        Will he give South Sudan law and order.
        Will his government be fair to all citizens?
        Will he put an end to the unstable warlord culture and tribal conflict?
        Will he do what Kiir should have done?

      • 14 October 04:32, by Augustino

        This Comments from this wrong writer are all lies because majority of Dinka Killed are from Paweny area in Upper Nile and None is from Western Gogriel State where Kiir is from comes from. Let tells our people truth such that they trust us. Killing our people does not credit any one who does it at all.

  • 13 October 13:18, by Whortti Bor Manza

    By the way how did it happen that these Dinka families were not escorted by the SPLA/IGAD bearing in mind the fact that military convoys have been attacked several times on this road.

    repondre message

    • 13 October 13:49, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Dak,
      Tell readers the truth. Whether Riek Machar is in South Africa for medical treatment, asylum or seeking logistical support, it’s none of our business. He refused last time to get his right eye plugged out and again he refused in Minnesota/USA. Now the cancer is spreading to the other left eye, which is making it very difficult for him to make any press statement with one eye like Gagool.

      • 13 October 13:51, by Paul Ongee

        For his swollen leg, he’s somebody who is used to issuing orders to his ignorant followers in Hotels, not in the bush. Out of the 21 years of the past civil war (1983-2005) plus the senseless war of 2013-2015, Riek Machar has spent most of his time in Hotels, pretending to look presidential in Conference Halls while smiling at how his ignorant followers are suffering in the thorny bushes of RSS fo

        • 13 October 13:51, by Paul Ongee

          Since Riek Machar was smuggled out of Equatoria Forest - due to lack of air-conditioned Hotels - into DRC by UN on “alleged” humanitarian grounds and later flown to Khartoum for medical treatment, he did not blame Bashit for failing to revive his KPA-1997. He should have told Omer Bashir that “You know, brother Bashir, you violated KPA. Thus, I went back to Dr. John Garang in 2002 for forgiveness”

          • 13 October 13:53, by Paul Ongee

            He did not bother to ask Omer Bashit about revival of KPA-1997 because he knows Bashit will tell him that “You know my brother Riek, KPA is already in the dust/trash bin since you rejoined the real PhD holder who never shifts allegiance at his disposal. Yesterday you were in the bush and the next day in Khartoum. We need to use you and your followers to keep South Sudan destabilized. You got it?

            • 13 October 13:54, by Paul Ongee

              Bashit always reassures Riek Machar that “If you need weapons, foods and military ranks, we can give you all these things but I know you cannot win the war in South Sudan because I know how the real SPLA soldiers get the job done in the battle fields, not like your militia warlords who keep shifting allegiance and shuttling between Juba, Khartoum, Nairobi and Addis Ababa for usual business of surv

              • 13 October 13:55, by Paul Ongee

                Omer Bashit recommends that "If for some reasons we fail to supply your forces logistically in time, you can go back to your own brothers with those ranks and they will either demote, reward or promote you for peaceful coexistence. But if GOSS refuses to provide enough financial support to your families, you can defect as usual and come back to us so that we give you another chance of survival.

                • 13 October 13:56, by Paul Ongee

                  Bashir says “Since you Dr. Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol are of the same feathers, we can provide the necessary accommodation and assistance for your families. Anytime you are all welcomed to Khartoum. We can mobilize funds from our Arab friends to support you to keep South Sudan destabilized because you are deemed the best educated future leaders of RSS with the best political record ever known.”

                  • 13 October 13:57, by Paul Ongee

                    However, Bashit warns “Unlike Juba or RSS, South Sudanese cannot make a coup here in Khartoum or rebel against our Islamic government in Sudan because there are no bushes, only desert. Whenever we violate any agreement like KPA-1997 you can do nothing about it because tomorrow you will still rejoin your own brothers and later come back to us for help as usual. Did you hear that Dr. Riek Machar?”

                    • 13 October 14:03, by Paul Ongee

                      Upon hearing the warning from Bashit, Diiktoor Riek Machar smiled as usual, not knowing who is fooling who. Ya jamah, South Sudanese know who is really educated and using his knowledge for the benefit of his family, community, country and the world. Not Riek Machar and Lam Akol. Period.

  • 13 October 14:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    President Kiir Mayardit, has struggled to brought freedom for the South Sudanese from the Arab nation. Therefore, Kiir Mayardit, can’t die simply as wish by anti-peace.

    • 14 October 15:24, by siddaw

      That movement when we log to this server without any climacteric point to add on.

      Was it Kiir alone that staged the battle against Jalaba? We both gallantly struggled for that freedom but did it surceased our manumission from gunshots? we wanted to swiftly glorified our unquenchable bellies at the expenses of our deceased heroes

