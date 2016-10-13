 
 
 
S. Sudan threatens internet shutdown over Kiir’s health rumour

President Salva Kiir tours Juba streets accompanied with SPLA chief of Staff Paul Malong, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth and his Spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny on 12 October 2016 (Photo Jok Solomun Anyang)

October 12, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan government said Wednesday that it would be forced to disconnect social media and other online mainstream media for circulating "false information" on the president’s health status.

The information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth accused young South Sudanese of “misusing” social media and that authorities will soon take action.

“If these situation continues, don’t be surprised if we disconnect you with the world (sic)," he told reporters in the capital, Juba.

South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir led a street procession on Wednesday to dispel rumors of his ill health. Driving in an open hardtop car, Kiir waved to supporters in the afternoon sunshine and later told reporters that his life was in "the hand of that Person (God) who created me."

The information minister said South Sudanese authorities would swift off the internet and join neighboring Ethiopia in restricting citizens’ liberties, days after the Horn of Africa nation declared a state of emergency, limiting access to social media by the protesting Oromo and Amhara activists.

"Ethiopia is moving [on as a country] but there is no connectively. And if this situation continues, don’t be surprised if we disconnect you (from) the world. We will act and some of these cyber will not continue," said Lueth.

Rumors circulated on Facebook Tuesday that President Kiir had allegedly died after illness, prompting denial from spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny.

There was heavy of military personnel on Juba streets, sparking fears of possible tension as shops and other businesses closed early on Wednesday.

"All these are very wild rumors created to inculcate fear in Juba," said Lueth, but declined to comments on the heavy deployments on Tuesday.

In July, clashes in Juba between forces loyal to Kiir and those allied to former first vice-president, Riek Machar resulted into more than 200 deaths.

(ST)

  • 13 October 06:46, by southsudan

    Do not threaten internet shutdown. Be honest and tell the truth. This is the end of your regime and the end of Kiir.
    Dr. John Garang is praying and looking to the suffering of the South Sudanese people. I wish he waited a little longer to set up his vision for South Sudan. Kiir has done nothing but add more suffering to the people of SS. Looting and killing is what he will be remembered for.

    • 13 October 10:05, by Mr Point

      It’s only natural for Kiir’s cloud of locusts to close the Internet. There is nothing they fear more than the free exchange of information. It exposes their childish incompetence at failing to provide serious government.

      • 13 October 10:20, by Mr Point

        I said the latest imaginary coup would lead to a new crackdown on freedom of expression.

        I was right yet again!

        Kiri’s fools are so predictable.

      • 13 October 14:27, by Hardlinner

        Makuei is like those who abuse the use of social network. How can you shutdown internet when all you need is blocking of social network that spread lies. South sudanese tribal mentality as gone into social network. It is good when one tell the truth not lies. Who would be happy to pose a message of falsify death of his/her parents?.

        • 13 October 14:52, by Eastern

          Softliner,

          You are as well as backward as Makuei on the use of the Internet. In order not to block the Internet, you are suggesting that he only block the social media only. You are only not well informed that even if he blocks the social media, one can still circumvent the South Sudan TLD .ssd which is only used by the mobile telecom companies like Vivacel, MTN and Zein. Have you heard about VPN

    • 13 October 10:23, by Midit Mitot

      Traitor, check at your bodyguards instead of shutdown the internet which is using by the public, nothing can emerged without cause and source.

  • 13 October 07:38, by hunter boy

    dam! i am suprised of his ghost moving arround juba, but his battery is warning and about to shuttdown. for the football supporters, that is a very serious goal attempt from God

  • 13 October 07:43, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Yes, of course, the president healthy is well, but was misquartation by devils groups,
    President is Kiir, is well Just now
    Once you interested on somebody death, it is you will go first to heel.

    • 13 October 07:53, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,
      If Kiir dies, where will you burry him? In Kwajok, people will run away and wild hyenas may dig him out. In Equatoria, we don’t want him completely cos his spirits are evil and will only bring bad luck to Equatoria. Dr. Garang, cmrd. Lual Diing are 2 just too much. Take him to jiengeland.

      • 13 October 11:14, by Khent

        jubaone

        What would impel the people of Kwajok to run away? And from what? Tens of thousands of Dinka soldiers are already buried in Equatoria from fighting Khartoum, so your ridiculous, hollow protestation is also a tad late.

        • 13 October 15:45, by jubaone

          Khent,

          It was war, that is understandable. But if Kiir should die today during peace(???), for God´s sake why would he be buried in Equatoria? On whose land? Thats complete bullshit. He should be buried on his ancestral land thats where he belongs or does he not have one? Often I think, you jienges have no sense of belonging at all. Your home is simply where food is! That´s your logic

          • 14 October 12:21, by Khent

            jubaone

            Your rants consistently showcase your complete inability to exercise reason — something that you so laughably accuse others of... which makes me think that it’s just projection on your part. So it’s perfectly acceptable for Dinka soldiers to die in the tens of thousands in Equatoria’s soil fighting Khartoum...

            • 14 October 12:33, by Khent

              ..but if *any* leader of Dinka descent were to be buried in Equatoria, it would be desecration? Dinka soldiers died in Equatoria while Equatoria had numerous Khartoum supported militia groups like the Equatorial Defence Force, the Bari dominated Popular Resistance Movement/Army, the Mundari militia and tribes like the Toposa, Lotuka, Didinga, Boya, Acholi and many others doing Khartoum’s bidding.

              • 14 October 12:42, by Khent

                South Sudan doesn’t produce enough food on its own, even to feed Equatoria. Virtually all of South Sudan’s food comes from Uganda, Kenya and other East African countries... and because of Juba’s strategic position and its access to East African markets, people are understandably lured to it.

                • 14 October 12:43, by Khent

                  Juba has been our capital for decades and was already comparatively well established when the CPA was signed and was further developed by international aid agencies and this pathetic excuse for a "government". The fact that some Dinka live there has nothing to do with some some innate yearning by these people to move away from home. The opposite is true...

                  • 14 October 12:44, by Khent

                    Like most African governments, this idiotic ’government’ concentrated development projects in the capital - which is at odds with what Garang proposed.. This isn’t unique to the Dinka dominated "government".

                    • 14 October 13:03, by Khent

                      ..Now, if the Dinka are a monolith [as you so desperately want to believe] why is this criminal ’government’ not implementing any of the plans that Dr. John Garang drew up? Garang wanted to move the capital to Lakes State, and had he survived, he most certainly would have done precisely just that. Building a new capital requires money - lots of money...

                      • 14 October 13:07, by Khent

                        ..Money that the criminals in Juba would rather steal for themselves and their families. Plans to move the Capital all fell apart when Salva Kiir succeeded Garang. The Tigray-Tigrinya and Amhara tribes dominate Ethiopia and yet they haven’t moved the capital to Mekelle...

                        • 14 October 13:08, by Khent

                          ..Immediately following Dr. John Garang’s death, it was the Equatorians that insisted that Juba remain the capital of South Sudan and that Dr. John Garang’s body could be safely entombed in that city after many Dinka voices evoked the memory and specter of Kokora. The capital should have been moved over a decade ago, but the Equatorian leadership had a hand it scuttling such plans...

                          • 14 October 13:09, by Khent

                            The Dinka should stay in their own lands and develop them, but if any of them -for whatever reason- decide to relocate to Equatoria, then that is their prerogative that no hate-filled little man will do anything about. You’re an ignorant, hateful and delusional fool with an inflated view of your own region.

                          • 14 October 21:51, by jubaone

                            Khent,

                            Well, if evoking Kokora memories are such traumatizing to you that you feel it is worthwhile transefering the capital city as well as exhuming Dr. Garang, then Equatoria has no problems with that. You wouldnt certainly bury your own in a land or city of those that supposedly did not "liberate" the South as the jienge logic assumes. Equatoria is no jienge burial place.

                            • 15 October 10:00, by Khent

                              jubaone

                              Kokora is not at all traumatizing because you lost more people when the Dinka retaliated. Your little attempt to keep the Dinka out of Equatoria failed, completely. I can choose to live, work and be buried wherever I please in South Sudan. Dr. Garang will remain in Equatoria - until we choose otherwise.

            • 14 October 21:41, by jubaone

              Khent,

              If jienges died in Equatoria in their thousands during the struggle, then the assumption is that, hardly any battles were fought in jiengeland. They simply melted away leaving the jellaba to pin down the SPLA in Equatoria. Foolishly, you assume then it was the jienges doing the fighting in Equatoria while the Equatorians stood idly by watching the jienges fight in their own backyard. LOL

              • 15 October 10:03, by Khent

                jubaone

                You really are an idiot. Dinka areas (especially in the Bahr el Ghazal heartland) were not occupied by Khartoum. The only areas in Greater Upper Nile that fought against Khartoum were Dinka areas and suffered immensely for it while the Nuer provided tens of thousands of loyal militiamen to Khartoum.

                • 15 October 10:04, by Khent

                  Our sons in Mour-Mour division were in control of Gogrial, Rumbek, Tonj, Aweil, Yirol and many other Dinka areas when the CPA was signed. We also managed to fight and die for many areas in Equatoria while your militia groups did Khartoum’s bidding.

                  • 15 October 10:07, by Khent

                    Large battles were fought in Equatoria [by people from outside Equatoria], but you people were never Khartoum’s target and so your people and your region came out of the war virtually unscathed. I didn’t say that you pacifically stood on the sidelines. No, you’re not giving yourself enough credit. You had dozens of tribal militias working for Khartoum.

                    • 15 October 10:08, by Khent

                      Khartoum enthusiastically armed the Mundari militia, the Bari dominated Popular Resistance Movement/Army, the Equatorial Defence Force and a multitude of Khartoum compliant tribes like the Toposa, Lotuka, Didinga, Boya, Acholi and many others.

                      • 15 October 10:09, by Khent

                        You had all these pro Khartoum militia groups in the South and yet you have the gall to claim that we all contributed equally? No, your self-serving, feel good lies will not go unchallenged. We contributed more, suffered more and bled more than all of you, combined.

                        • 15 October 10:09, by Khent

                          Equatoria had dozens of Khartoum supplied and supported militia groups that were constantly engaging the SPLA in firefights; Equatorians NEVER embraced the SPLA and always regarded it as an occupying Dinka force, so I reject your attempts at historical revisionism.

                          • 15 October 10:10, by Khent

                            The initial problems between Garang and Kawac arose because of fears of the large numbers of Malwal who joined the SPLA campaigns in Ethiopia. In modern times it is claimed that 80 percent of the ethnic composition of the SPLA is Dinka. Of this percentage, however, 45 percent comprises of Malwal recruits alone. (Sudan’s Blood Memory: The Legacy of War Ethnicity and Slavery in Early South Sudan)

                            • 15 October 10:11, by Khent

                              By 1991 almost one-half of the SPLA forces were non-Dinka, although most of the higher-ranking officers remained Dinka. (Global security) Source: http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/para/spla-1.htm

                              • 15 October 10:12, by Khent

                                In 1988, the SPLM and international human rights organizations accused the Sudanese government of attempted genocide of the Dinka. Modern military equipment, including helicopters and cargo planes adapted as bombers, were used to devastating effect against Dinka villages, and more than 1 million Dinka are believed to have died in the conflict. (Encyclopedia of the Peoples of Africa)

                                • 15 October 10:13, by Khent

                                  Khartoum bombed our areas, unleashed Arab militias that destroyed crops, stole livestock and made the planting seasons all but untenable all throughout the duration of the war. Khartoum created artificial famines in our lands. We lost 250, 000 people in 1988 alone. We then lost another 100, 000 in 1999 when certain tribes were being fed, like dogs.

                                  • 15 October 17:12, by jubaone

                                    Khent,

                                    I am not interested in your embellished data and incessant exaggeration of jienges liberating the South to the point of obsession. That’s your problem. Equatoria has chosen it’s way alone and such like you have no business wasting our valuable time. You never lived in Juba during Kokora and so have no idea how jienges were treated. Now we’re simply cleaning up the dirt left behind.

                                    • 15 October 17:23, by jubaone

                                      Khent,

                                      Deploy much of your energy towards developing jiengeland instead of being delusional and wanting to just be in Equatoria at any cost. Funny though when jienges talk of South Sudan they actually mean Equatoria cos there’s nothing humane that the luaks can offer. Many of you are really ashamed that you’ve nothing to offer except being tagged with primitivity. Sorry

  • 13 October 07:46, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Government, should do immediate task for those group of people who desiring the death of president.

    • 13 October 08:50, by Junubi

      Ayuiu,
      I know you guys are going to kill people and put the belame on Unknown gunmens, while the unknown gunmen are thesame Mathiang Anyoor who are looting the properties of the nation in the name of South Sudan army while they are JCE forces that terrorize the people of South Sudan.

  • 13 October 07:50, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Shortly, the president will address his nation to convince the situation about his healthy.

    • 13 October 08:13, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,

      Whether Kiir is dead or not, it does NOT make any difference to Equatorians at all, perhaps to jienges only. He can go to hell. This is a jienge regime, for jienges and by jienges. Please Kiir go home to Gogrial and do some farming or look after your cows. That is easier than to be a president cos it does not need thinking, just sitting under lalob tree.

  • 13 October 08:10, by Eastern

    The last kick of a dying horse. Here in the picture, an emaciated Kiir was seen atop a Toyota Land cruiser waving at his dinka people just as you approach Lou clinic. Kiir has been weakened by his mysterious illness. He compounded the insecurity in Juba but reaming mute and hidden in Juba spiking the rumor about his demise. Kiir’s advisers must tell him to use the radio and TV effectively.

  • 13 October 08:18, by Eastern

    Shutting down the internet is not the solution to the current problems bedeviling South Sudan. Kiir is not doing private work. He is in J1 doing public work and must therefore ALWAYS MAKE ALL EFFORTS TO REMAIN PUBLIC! The lose cannon Makuei Lueth should hold his tongue!

    • 13 October 10:23, by jubaone

      Eastern,

      Makuei is like that foolish wood cutter who climbs a tree and tries to cut down the branch he is sitting on. Real jienge logic. Makuei is Information Minister, how can you shut down the internet? Just stupid. He should better look after cows which he best can control, not the internet.

      • 13 October 14:55, by Eastern

        Somebody should tell Makuei the old log about Virtual Private Network (VPN). Kiir’s government is doing badly but they want to engage in high tech wars. Let them start it.....

  • 13 October 08:42, by NuerPropagandaTribune

    Readers, see Sudan Tribune keeps on deleting my comments and account!Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????
    ?What will it be like if they get the power? What a bunch of hypocrites you Riak supporters are! Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies

  • 13 October 09:28, by Wise Murle

    Don’t disconnected social media and other online work because it is going to violet freedom of expression, it is not about the healthy of president but a big concerns and many questions from citizens that why is the president and his government officials are quiet without condemnation when citizens lost their lives on roads attacks and many other tragedies???

  • 13 October 09:40, by Dengda

    @ Makuei Lueth, holding public office is not simply as salary allowance or football free kick. It hard work and you expect such wild allegation. Threatening to shut down social media will proved your government negative otherwise. The good though Kiir appear in the same social media you threat and many are convinced he is alive. Off course he should often appear on media and address the public.

    • 13 October 09:46, by Dengda

      Disconnect social mean too you disconnect your ministry of telecommunication and postal. Only one directorate of barking and lying will remain that, government spoke person. Other thing internet is bound to the Arial you have around. But satellite internet can’t still operate too, I mean the smartphone you have has capacity to gain internet network through satellite. You can’t teach old dog a tric

      • 13 October 13:39, by Nibs

        @dengda,
        I couldn’t believe how ignorant you are and boost at the same time that you know most. Shutting down of ’social media ’, has no effect on ministry of information and postal service since it will be the ministry doing the deed. South Sudanese can have access to internet but not to selected sites like Facebook and Twitter. A lot of retards are causing problems on these sites.

  • 13 October 10:12, by Eastern

    So Kiir and cohorts have now come to the realization that the INTERNET WARRIORS are a force to reckon with! Don’t play with the for of communication; it saw off a number of presidents in Africa during the Arab Spring!

  • 13 October 11:54, by Angelo Achuil

    I think the president and his friends like Minister Makuei and Malong had utterly failed to learn from Omar Bashir that intimidation and violence are not the way to handle human beings who have brains like you - use evidence instead. Shutting down social media will be like taking away cell phones from people pockets - U won’t like the reaction. People are fuming already.

  • 13 October 13:22, by Mopedi

    IS Mr Makuei fooling himself OR the president, why did the government deployed armies in the whole Juba? why blaming social media when they government where kicking and pulling chairs around scrambling for presidency post? if he was know not death both of them wished president misfortune sooner as as they inherit his wives and property.BUT as a president NO ONE FROM THEM WILL BE

  • 13 October 14:16, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Junubi and Jubaone
    Once you wish someone to death, it is mean that you have marked your death immediately.

  • 13 October 14:21, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The president Kiir Mayardit, is totally blessed through the rumors of his death.
    Kiir Mayardit, Oyeeeeeee, SPLM-IG OR oyeeeeeee South Sudan Oyeeeeeee.

    • 13 October 21:11, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Guys especially Mr Khent and Ayiu,leave this guy of mine little boy Mr Nyamnyam Juba one, he s so exhausted by his run to a Church yesterday because he saw eyes of husband were reddish yesterday after yei-juba numile-juba road incidents.Learns from your mistakes my friend no one wanna fights anybody, it’ll be families of victims who will revenge at their appropriate time not the whole tribe.

