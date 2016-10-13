Calls to amend parliament’s rules to incorporate Sudan dialogue outcome

October 12, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s dialogue coordination body known as 7+7 has said the implementation of the dialogue outcome requires the national legislators to amend the parliament’s rules of procedure to approve laws and legislations by consensual agreement.

3rd meeting of the national dialogue national assembly in Khartoum on Thursday 20 August 2015 (Photo - SUNA)

Speaking at a political symposium on Wednesday, member of the 7+7 committee Fadl al-Sid Shuaib has warned against the use of the majority rule to approve the dialogue outcome in the National Assembly, demanding issuance of presidential decrees to change the parliament’s rules of procedure.

He added the implementation of the dialogue outcome could only be guaranteed by approving the recommendations by consensual agreement not the majority rule, expecting that the parliament’s size would not be increased by more than the number of the existing MPs.

Shuaib further called for contacting the holdout opposition to reach an agreement to end the war.

For his part, the leading figure at the Popular Congress Party (PCP) Abu Bakr Abdel-Raziq said the outcome of the dialogue was far greater than they had expected, pointing the participants agreed to allow freedoms by limiting the role of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) to data collection and analysis.

He pointed the participants agreed to the selection for all levels of governance and legislative councils through direct election, saying the national dialogue would lead to a fully mandated transitional government.

Abdel-Raziq stressed that the dialogue recommended the introduction of a prime minister post that is formally accountable to parliament, saying the position would be held by an independent figure.

He added the dialogue committees didn’t agree on the number of the additional parliament seats, saying the issue has been referred to the president to decide on it in coordination with the 7+7 committee.

He stressed that the PCP would not participate in the upcoming government of national concord.

Amar Bashari, the representative of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), for his part, said the national document is similar to the American bill of rights, describing its content as “great work”.

However, he said they don’t claim the document is not free from imperfections, pointing the holdout opposition could add their input in accordance with the dialogue principles.

He stressed that the new constitution would establish the state institutions and promotes the values of dignity, freedom and equality.

In January 2014, al-Bashir called on political parties and armed groups to engage in a national dialogue to discuss four issues, including ending the civil war, allowing political freedoms, fighting against poverty and revitalizing national identity.

However, rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

At the closing session of the National Dialogue Conference on Monday, the political parties and armed groups participating in the dialogue approved the national document which is expected to constitute the basis for drafting the permanent constitution.

