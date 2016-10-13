 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 13 October 2016

Machar blames President Kiir for collapse of peace deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)
October 12, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan’s former first vice-president and armed opposition leader, Riek Machar, said President Salva Kiir is responsible for the renewed violence in the capital, Juba, and the collapse of the August 2015 peace agreement the two leaders signed to end 21 months of civil war in the country.

Machar made the public comment to reporters in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday for the first time after arriving in Khartoum at the end of August. He gave the statement to reporters at Khartoum airport as he was leaving for South Africa to receive further medical treatment.

The opposition leader who fled Juba following street battle which started at the palace on 8 July and in his residence on 10 July between his small number of troops and huge number of forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, narrated to journalists how the violence erupted that forced him to cross into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On 17 August, United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo airlifted him from the South Sudan-DRC border to inside the neighbouring country. He was subsequently transferred to Khartoum for medical treatment.

He told reporters at Khartoum airport upon his departure on Wednesday that he was heading for South Africa for further medical examinations, saying he would meet his personal doctor.

However, Machar didn’t specify his next destination after South Africa. The opposition leader pointed out that he arrived in Khartoum from the DRC seeking medical treatment after President Omer al-Bashir agreed to host him in Sudan.

He thanked the Sudanese people and government, President al-Bashir and the doctors who treated him, saying he regained his full health.

Machar pointed that the Politburo of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) has met and taken a number of decisions on the ongoing developments in South Sudan, saying they noticed the lack of initiatives to rescue the peace agreement.

“Until yesterday we haven’t seen any regional or international or African Union initiative to rescue the agreement,” he said.

The opposition leader further said they believe the peace deal and the government had both collapsed since July events, stressing the present government in Juba is not the transitional government of national unity but a “new regime installed by Salva Kiir.”

REGIME CHANGE

Machar accused President Kiir of declaring war on him and his forces, saying they will now organize a resistance even to overthrow him from power.

“We seek to achieve a political and peaceful solution for the issue … Salva has declared war against us and we would resist and organize ourselves to resist the government even if that will lead to overthrowing it,” he said.

“Salva is the one who started violence against us at the [presidential] palace and he continues until today to attack our forces … major clashes are ongoing now in Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bahr el Ghazal and we are not responsible for it … the political solution is our first option,” he added.

He said Kiir lured him to the palace in order to assassinate him and that he was not aware of the plot.

He described how the clashes erupted on 8 July, saying “I was invited by President Kiir for a meeting in the presidential palace to discuss state matters but didn’t know there was a plot to assassinate me.”

Machar added that clashes between his guards and Kiir’s forces erupted 45 minutes after the meeting had convened and continued for about an hour, saying Kiir’s forces stopped their plot after they realized that we may all get killed.

He added that a meeting between him and Kiir was scheduled to be held in the next day but the latter postponed it.

“After that we were surprised by a two-day attack against the area where we are located … I was in constant contact with the President of the Republic, and I told him that we must stop these clashes, but he insisted on taking our sites in Juba by force,” he explained.

“Following these developments I called for a meeting and decided to withdraw my troops … I went south towards [Yei] Equatoria … we were being hunted down by ground troops while warplanes continued to bomb our sites …I walked on foot for 37 days until we arrived in the DRC where I contacted the government via some governments in the region and I also contacted the U.N. and asked them to help us leave for a safe zone,” he further narrated.

Barely five years after its independence from neighbouring Sudan, South Sudan has descended into civil war in December 2013. Tens of thousands of South Sudanese civilians were killed and more than 2 million displaced.

Last year, Machar and Kiir signed a peace accord to end nearly two years of violence. The deal created a transitional government to last for 30 months in which Kiir was to remain President and Machar as first vice president.

However, clashes erupted again last July between the two rivals forcing over 200,000 people to flee the country, bringing the number of South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring nations to over 1 million.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 October 05:23, by Akook

    New twists coming out!!
    Machar was in constant contact with the president during clashes pleading to meet him and stop ongoing fighting?
    But Kiir insisted he must capture Jebel KunyJur by force! Really?

    repondre message

    • 13 October 06:12, by Whortti Bor Manza

      To Dr. Riek Machar,
      Pls sir, do not waste time explaining your ordeal, Kiir will not understand it. The solution is to provide arms and let’s take the MTN head long. this is bearing fruits along Yei, Nimule and Torit roads. These callous beasts are being tought a good lesson in WBGS, in Bazia and Busheri and that’s why they are silent. Pls get arms as soon as possible. MTN will quit sooner.

      repondre message

      • 13 October 06:30, by southsudan

        Excellent—There is no more waste of time. The Dinka community need to know that time has come for them to stop killing innocent communities. Stop your aggression against peace loving people. Machar — You will be okay and you will come and liberate South Sudanese from this stupid Government of Kiir. We will block all the roads and they will leave equatoria by air or use their cattle to carry them

        repondre message

        • 13 October 09:57, by Mr Point

          Kiir planned to assassinate Machar in July, says Machar.
          Kiir planned to murder Taban Deng Gai in February says Lt. Gen. Bapiny Mantuil.
          How is progress to peace going to be possible - when Kiir tries to murder or imprison leaders with different principles?

          repondre message

    • 13 October 11:24, by Midit Mitot

      Kiir and his thugs had a very multi-secterols misleading idea of assassination Dr Machar so that they can breath freshly, but failed in vain.

      repondre message

  • 13 October 08:44, by NuerPropagandaTribune

    Readers, see Sudan Tribune keeps on deleting my comments and account!Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????
    ?What will it be like if they get the power? What a bunch of hypocrites you Riak supporters are! Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies

    repondre message

    • 13 October 09:49, by Mr Point

      I have found that providing clearly stated views that are factually well supported by international and objective sources gets published every time!

      The Sudan Tribune is useful for expression of views that the authorities won’t let you express. Kiir wants to ban Internet

      I’ve no time for incomprehensible arguments with people who make up facts as they go along. I would be arguing with a moron

      repondre message

    • 13 October 12:08, by hunter boy

      nuerpropagandatribune
      if you dont know how fi use di social media ting pliz stay away. your comments are always useless.

      repondre message

  • 13 October 08:44, by NuerPropagandaTribune

    Readers, see Sudan Tribune keeps on deleting my comments and account!Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????
    ?What will it be like if they get the power? What a bunch of hypocrites you Riak supporters are! Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies

    repondre message

  • 13 October 08:44, by NuerPropagandaTribune

    Readers, see Sudan Tribune keeps on deleting my comments and account!Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????
    ?What will it be like if they get the power? What a bunch of hypocrites you Riak supporters are! Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies

    repondre message

    • 13 October 10:23, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Dak,
      Tell readers the truth. Whether Riek Machar is in South Africa for medical treatment or asylum, it’s none of our business. He refused last time to get his right eye plugged out and again he refused in Minnesota/USA. Now the cancer is spreading to the other left eye, which is making it very difficult for him to make any press statement with one eye.

      repondre message

      • 13 October 12:06, by Midit Mitot

        White lie, Dr Machar is very healthy and moving to South Africa for multipurpose not only treatment.

        repondre message

    • 13 October 10:24, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Dak,
      Tell readers the truth. Whether Riek Machar is in South Africa for medical treatment or asylum, it’s none of our business. He refused last time to get his right eye plugged out and again he refused in Minnesota/USA. Now the cancer is spreading to the other left eye, which is making it very difficult for him to make any press statement with one eye.

      repondre message

      • 13 October 10:25, by Paul Ongee

        For his swollen leg, he’s somebody who is used to issuing orders to his followers in Hotels, not in the bush. Out of the 21 years of the past civil war (1983-2005) plus (2013-2015) Riek Machar has spent most of his time in Hotels, pretending to look presidential in conferences while smiling at how his ignorant followers are suffering in the bush for his position.

        repondre message

        • 13 October 10:26, by Paul Ongee

          Since Riek Machar was smuggled out of Equatoria Forest into DRC by UN on “alleged” humanitarian grounds and later flown to Khartoum for medical treatment, did he get a chance to revive his KPA-1997? If not he should have told Omer Bashir that “You know, brother Bashir, you violated KPA. Thus, I went back to Dr. John Garang de Mabior in 2002 for forgiveness”.

          repondre message

          • 13 October 10:27, by Paul Ongee

            He did not bother to ask Omer Bashit about KPA-1997 because he knows Bashit will tell him that “You know my brother Riek, KPA is already in the dust/trash bin since you rejoined the real PhD holder who never shifts allegiance at his disposal. Yesterday you were in the bush and the next day in Khartoum. We need to use you and your followers to keep South Sudan destabilized, you got that Riek?”

            repondre message

            • 13 October 10:28, by Paul Ongee

              Bashit can still reassure Riek Machar that “If you need weapons, foods and military ranks, we can give you all these but I know you cannot win the war in South Sudan because I know how real SPLA soldiers get the job done in the battle fields, not militia warlords who keep shifting allegiance and shuttling between Juba, Khartoum, Nairobi and Addis Ababa for usual business of survival”.

              repondre message

              • 13 October 10:30, by Paul Ongee

                Omer Bashit continues "If we run out of military supplies, you can go back to your own brothers with those ranks and they will either demote, reward or promote you for peaceful coexistence. But if the government of South Sudan refuses to provide enough financial support to your families, you can defect as usual and come back to us so that we find a way forward for your survival here".

                repondre message

                • 13 October 10:31, by Paul Ongee

                  Bashir says “Since you Dr. Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol are of the same feathers, we can provide the necessary accommodation and assistance for your families. Anytime you are all welcomed to Khartoum. We can mobilize funds from our Arab friends to support you to keep South Sudan destabilized because you consider yourselves the best leaders of the RRS with the best political record ever known.”

                  repondre message

                  • 13 October 10:39, by Paul Ongee

                    Bashit says “The issue here in Khartoum in particular or North, you South Sudanese cannot make a coup here as you do in South Sudan or rebel against our Islamic government because there is no bushes, only desert. Whenever we violate any agreement like KPA-1997 you can do nothing about it because tomorrow you will come back to us for help. Did you hear that Dr. Riek Machar?” He smiled as usual.

                    repondre message

                    • 13 October 10:40, by Paul Ongee

                      My time is over; I will be right back. Have a nice day folks.

                      repondre message

  • 13 October 12:16, by hunter boy

    south sudanese should find out who should be elected as a leader starting from december this year because Riek and Kiir, both of them are about to shutdown. as you can see, all of them are having technical problems. Let them go because they did nothing to south sudanese.

    repondre message

    • 13 October 13:01, by Redeemer

      It is good that he (Riek) responded to the offer for asylum by South Africa before they loose their temper and reject him like Ethiopia, Kenya and now Sudan, enjoy your time in South Africa and come back after we headed a peaceful change and go to Leer directly without nonsense, let Dak and Mabior remain barking dogs in Kenya

      repondre message

      • 13 October 13:48, by Malakal county Simon

        Redemeer/Slave

        Don’t you read the article before you comment? The article Stated very clear that’s Dr Machar is on leave only medical treatment and he will return. Calling for asylum meaning you’re calling prolonging war in South Sudan....

        repondre message

        • 13 October 15:38, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

          Nuers and the Dinkas are never abusive but people of action according to my own observation n culture because to be abusive means being weak.However I was proved wrong by like of Malakal country and his affiliated groups, leave insults to this weak groups who will know themselves. I was just laughing yesterday seeing Nyamnyam started running for life when no one wants to kills them.

          repondre message

  • 13 October 17:00, by Activist # 25

    Truth be told. Kiir and his JCE thinks they will get away with this. I agree with some of you. It’s only a bullet that will bring peace to SS. That is the only language JCE understand better. Peaceful approach to the current conflict will not yield nothing. As I speak, my county is under attack by Helicopter gunship sent from Juba.Innocent people are forced to flee the town in disarray. We are don

    repondre message

  • 13 October 17:05, by Activist # 25

    And to you all the sons of Equatoria, this war has spread to Eastern Equatoria state. As we speak, Chukudum town of BUDI county is under attack by Helicopter gunship for the last couple of days sending citizens to bushes for safety. This government has declared war on Equatorians as you can see that lunatic called Makuei is threatening us. Let’s rise in unity and oust this JCE govt out of SS.

    repondre message

    • 13 October 20:41, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Don’t claimed who you are not Mr so called Activist25,u initiated (killing of dinkas base on ethnic ground) what you will never manage, you started and just wait where it will end now, all of u will run to Uganda in this summer believe me,I think Nuer are better place to defense themselves than u but never did anything like u did,killings people and removal of body parts because death is death.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.