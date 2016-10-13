 
 
 
Thursday 13 October 2016

Machar in South Africa for medical treatment: Spokesperson

October 12, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese former First Vice President, Riek Machar, who leads an armed opposition faction, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO), has travelled to South Africa for medical treatment, his official spokesperson has confirmed.

JPEG - 53.4 kb
South African President Jacob Zuma meets South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar in Pretoria on 18 February 2016 (ST Photo)

Before to leave Khartoum this morning, Machar told reporters he is heading to South Africa to for medical treatment, pointing that his personal doctor is there.

Dak confirmed to Sudan Tribune that Machar arrived in South Africa on Wednesday and not on Tuesday as reported on social media and by some media outlets.

“Yes, Dr. Riek Machar has arrived in South Africa today (Wednesday). He will be there to undergo further treatment for a number of days,” James Gatdet Dak, opposition leader’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Dak said the opposition’s top leader will do further checkup on his previously swollen leg as well as on his eye which had infection for the past four years and had been going to South Africa in the past for routine checkups.

He dismissed an allegation that Machar will be seeking political asylum in South Africa, saying this was a false rumour.

“No, this is a false rumour. He has never asked for an asylum anywhere in the world and there is no reason for him to do so. He will be back to South Sudan as the chairman of the political party or Movement, the SPLM (IO), and the commander-in-chief of the co-national army, the SPLA (IO), in the country,” he said.

Earlier, there was an allegation that Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, was in contact with the South African President, Jacob Zuma, about the matter and that South Africa had agreed to grant Machar an asylum in the country in order to stay away from South Sudanese politics.

But Dak said that was not true, adding that even the South African president was in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday and made it clear that he wanted Machar back to Juba in accordance with the signed peace agreement in August last year.

Dak also claimed that Machar remains the legitimate First Vice President of South Sudan and whatever “illegal” actions that were “decreed” by President Kiir to replace “Machar in the aftermath of the 8 July attempted assassination on his life by President Kiir’s forces should be deemed null and void.”

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations (UN), he said, made it clear in their resolutions in August this year that Machar should resume his position after deployment of regional forces and demilitarization of Juba, in addition to other security arrangements.

He said the peace agreement has collapsed as well as the transitional government of national unity without the participation of the peace partner, Machar, his party and army.

He warned that failure to revive the peace deal and the continuation of the military offensive on their troops by forces loyal to President Kiir, the opposition faction has the right to self-defence in form of an armed resistance.

The opposition leader’s spokesman added that it was unfortunate the region was watching the peace deal being dismantled by President Kiir and said nothing or did nothing to stop him.

(ST)

  • 13 October 02:55, by Akol Liai Mager

    Someone said that Doctors’s general Strikes i Sudan has forced Riek Machar to leave Khartoum for Pretoria i South Africa hoping that the same strike would not welcome him there.

    • 13 October 03:07, by Akol Liai Mager

      Correction:
      (Someone said that Doctors’ general Strikes in Sudan has forced Riek Machar to leave Khartoum for Pretoria in South Africa hoping that the same strike would not welcome him there).

  • 13 October 09:26, by Paul Ongee

    Ya Dak,

    Tell readers the truth. Whether Riek Machar is in South Africa for medical treatment or asylum, it’s none of our business. He refused last time to get his right eye plugged out and again he refused in Minnesota/USA. Now the cancer is spreading to the other left eye, which is making it very difficult for him to make any press statement with one eye.

    • 13 October 09:33, by Paul Ongee

      For his swollen leg, he’s somebody who is used to issuing orders to his followers in Hotels, not in the bush. Out the 21 years of the past civil war (1983-2005) plus (2013-2015) Riek Machar has spent most of his time in Hotels, pretending to look presidential in conferences while smiling at how his ignorant followers are suffering in the bush for his position.

      • 13 October 09:46, by Paul Ongee

        He did not bother to ask Omer Bashit about KPA-1997 because he knows Bashit will tell him that “You know my brother Riek, KPA is already in the dust/trash bin since you rejoined the real PhD holder who never shifts allegiance at his disposal. Yesterday you were in the bush and the next day in Khartoum. We need to use you and your followers to keep South Sudan destabilized, you got that Riek?”

        • 13 October 09:52, by Paul Ongee

          Bashit can still reassure Riek Machar that “If you need weapons, foods and military ranks, we can give you all these but I know you cannot win the war in South Sudan because I know how real SPLA soldiers get the job done in the battle fields, not militia warlords who keep shifting allegiance and shuttling between Juba and Khartoum for business of survival”.

          • 13 October 09:55, by Paul Ongee

            Bashit can still reassure Riek Machar that “If you need weapons, foods and military ranks, we can give you all these but I know you cannot win the war in South Sudan because I know how real SPLA soldiers get the job done in the battle fields, not militia warlords who keep shifting allegiance and shuttling between Juba, Khartoum, Nairobi and Addis Ababa for business of survival”.

            • 13 October 12:44, by Mopedi

              Riek can lead the Country without eyes and let me assure you wisdom is not in the eyes but in the brain

  • 13 October 09:42, by Wise Murle

    Many citizens wish him more blindness so that he can’t see forever! He is a man with stain of innocent blood of citizens in his hands. He is no alternative to the current president because they are "birds of the same feather" nothing for the citizens but each of them concerns about his welfare.

    • 13 October 20:28, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      No car can be drive without light beams at night,RIAK will be have more problems with traffic if he’s to be allow presidency. The leadership need one’s day and nights.

Comment on this article



