 
 
 
Home | Press Releases    Wednesday 12 October 2016

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra

Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacks

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

NEWSFLASH

11 October 2016

Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacks

Member states of the international body responsible for monitoring the use of chemical weapons must trigger an investigation into the alleged chemical weapons attacks in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur, revealed by Amnesty International last month.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) Executive Council will start a three-day meeting at the organisation’s headquarters in the Hague today. Many of the members who will be present at the meeting, including France and other EU member states, have expressed their alarm over the chemical weapons allegations.

“Expressing concern and consternation will not suffice, we need to see concrete steps towards an independent investigation. We have credible evidence of horrific injuries, and estimates of up to 250 deaths, caused by dozens of suspected chemical weapons attacks against civilian populations over the past nine months,” said Tirana Hassan, Director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International.

“These brutal attacks have caused unimaginable human suffering, particularly among young children, and must be investigated. Darfur dropped off the international agenda a decade ago but the relentless attacks on villages and slaughter of civilians, as well as apparent use of chemical weapons, show that it must be put back on as a matter of urgency.”

“The international community cannot ignore this wake up call, and independent investigations into the use of chemical weapons must be instigated at this meeting.”

Amnesty International is calling for member states at the OPCW meeting, which takes place between 11 and 14 October, to formally request that the Executive Council of the OPCW obtain clarification from the government of Sudan about the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Jebel Marra area in accordance with article IX of the Chemical Weapons Convention. If the Executive Council is unable to obtain adequate clarification from the government of Sudan, then member states must formally request a comprehensive on-site challenge inspection.

To arrange an interview or for more information, please contact the Amnesty International press office on +44 (0)207 413 5566 or email press@amnesty.org

For more information see Amnesty International’s report - Scorched Earth, Poisoned Air: Sudanese Armed Forces Ravage Jebel Marra, Darfur

  28 October 11:27, by NyanDengdit

    we need to coach our government even although you think the government is doing wrong but coach if you really need peace in your life.
    What also know most of people are criticizing government while they are in America or in Canada and around the globe. Let stop noise and work for peace all of us.

    repondre message

    14 November 00:16, by nobets wanis

      South This war gonne long enough no wepons RSA ancient nubian ramses
      3 said southern were original egyptians
      sudanese bc john garang legacy
      www.ushistory.org/civ/3.asp. what was
      muhammed ali true ambition for sudan and
      south read coloniol myths paste copy links
      muhammadalir.blogspot.co.ke/?m=1 ancient
      meroe greatness sudan bc www.ancient.eu/
      Meroe/ https://m.youtube.com/watch?
      v=NBJCtVbB9B8

      repondre message

  14 November 00:32, by nobets wanis

    Hey tilo we are proud south africans were not
    from south sudan
    sandton city moving foward
    www.nelsonmandelasquare.co.za/libprop/
    content/en/nelson-mandela-square/nelson-
    mandela-square-competitions-sandton-city
    RSA foward country needs fixing
    tilo.South africa great destination tilo come
    visit capetown city drive here https://
    m.youtube.com/watch?v=khRDs2SKS0k vhhhh

    repondre message

Comment on this article



