South Sudanese President “alive", clarifies spokesperson

October 12, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir is alive and healthy, his spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said, dispelling rumors that the former was "dead".

South Sudanese Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny addresses journalists following renewed fighting in Juba July 11, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

“We would like to inform all our citizens that the information which came few hours ago, in various social media that President Salva Kiir has died is yet another wishful thinking,” Ateny told the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

Social media was dominated by rumors of President Kiir’s ill health and death on Tuesday, prompting Ateny to respond. Juba became tense when large number of troops deployed on streets last night.

The President, his office said, held a meeting at state house in Juba on Tuesday.

"President Salva Kiir is healthy and is going about is duties normally. He was in his Office today until 3:00 pm and had no any complaint about his health," stressed Ateny.

There no public knowledge of President Kiir’s health, widening room of rumors. But Ateny said he met Kiir after reading about the news of his demise on the social media.

“On hearing those rumors, I went to his house just to find him reading in his home Library. So, I would like to inform our citizens to ignore such rumors mongering and remain focus of their normal duties,” further explained the presidency spokesperson.

Ateny accused some main stream media, including the Voice of America (VOA) for fueling news on Kiir’s ill health, allegations Sudan Tribune could not easily establish.

(ST)