 
 
 
Wednesday 12 October 2016

South Sudanese President “alive", clarifies spokesperson

October 12, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir is alive and healthy, his spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said, dispelling rumors that the former was "dead".

JPEG - 13.6 kb
South Sudanese Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny addresses journalists following renewed fighting in Juba July 11, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

“We would like to inform all our citizens that the information which came few hours ago, in various social media that President Salva Kiir has died is yet another wishful thinking,” Ateny told the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

Social media was dominated by rumors of President Kiir’s ill health and death on Tuesday, prompting Ateny to respond. Juba became tense when large number of troops deployed on streets last night.

The President, his office said, held a meeting at state house in Juba on Tuesday.

"President Salva Kiir is healthy and is going about is duties normally. He was in his Office today until 3:00 pm and had no any complaint about his health," stressed Ateny.

There no public knowledge of President Kiir’s health, widening room of rumors. But Ateny said he met Kiir after reading about the news of his demise on the social media.

“On hearing those rumors, I went to his house just to find him reading in his home Library. So, I would like to inform our citizens to ignore such rumors mongering and remain focus of their normal duties,” further explained the presidency spokesperson.

Ateny accused some main stream media, including the Voice of America (VOA) for fueling news on Kiir’s ill health, allegations Sudan Tribune could not easily establish.

(ST)

  • 12 October 10:37, by Dengda

    To reassure the public, the president should address the public through media to water down those rumours.

    repondre message

    • 12 October 10:59, by Junubi

      Dengda,
      Kiir will not be able to address the public because he is in critical condition. I think you always learn that, South Sudan government does not tell the trust, that is why the Country is in mess. They always denied the trust specially Ateny Wek Ateny and his brothers Mkuei Lueth and Lul Ruai Kong.

      repondre message

      • 12 October 12:21, by Akuma

        Junubi or Jallaba,

        Your wishful will not hold water, President Kiir is in safe hand. If you are living abroad, please clarified from your colleagues that whether Kiir convoys are not moving now. He is safe man.

        repondre message

        • 12 October 12:52, by Mr Point

          According to his spokesman Kiir was "reading"!
          Kiir was in his home "Library"

          Does that seem implausible?

          Kiir only ever went to a room of books to start a fire.

          repondre message

          • 12 October 14:12, by Mopedi

            Instead of wasting time looking at the book’s covers,Kiir should be enrolled in one of the kinder gardens and start a fresh from there.
            and if you carefully reflect on the Ateny talking about the former president, who is currently the president of the Republic of SS?

            repondre message

            • 12 October 14:42, by Junubi

              Good reminder bro because Ateny Wek Ateny already tell us the death of the president and he want to denied it again.
              Ateny always tell the lei to the Public. Give that seat to the FVP Mr STD or Kuol Manyang Juuk.

              repondre message

          • 12 October 14:34, by Junubi

            Mr Kiir never ready books, why he is reading books during his consciousness time?

            repondre message

        • 12 October 14:06, by Junubi

          Akuma or JCE
          I know you are among those who doesn’t say the trust, your father Kiir Kuethping is in ICU unconscious, he is not moving with his convoy. But not happy to hear Kiir dying on sickness, as you see Malong now closing all corners in Juba because he is preparing to take a seat as a president of South Sudan. There is be only SSCE not JCE any more.

          repondre message

  • 12 October 10:45, by Junubi

    That is good if he is a live, because Kiir cannot died alone, he made lives to pass away through his bad leadership, he needs to dei through bullet like the rest of other people that died on his hands. People of south Sudan suffered in his hand because he is seeing only Dinka as South Sudanese, while Dinka women are on the all streets in Juba begging people. The mighty freedom forces will kill him

    repondre message

    • 12 October 11:26, by Joyuma John

      Mr, Junubi,I belief the statement that you put in your comments on Kiir demise shall not make Kiir death occur the way you think so. of course no human being who is immortal and Kiir is not exceptional,you said kiir will not die alone, but to die with others,dou also put yourself at the top of that list or not? and then if it is not, therefore your wishfull thinking about kiir death will fall on u

      repondre message

      • 12 October 14:14, by Junubi

        Am in South Sudan and it is not far for me to among those who are going to kill him with the life bullet, but make sure when you are going to fight somebody you always believe that you are going to kill him/her. I think you forget what happen in J1 with only few of us and we manage to wash your forces out.we are well training force who are not wasting your bullets for nothing.

        repondre message

  • 12 October 10:47, by Equatoria1

    I confirmed that Kirr is alive but he is in critical condition. However, the funny thing the race to the throne has already began since last night. His cohorts in Juba who were once hunting together are about to tear one another apart. Please turn the TV on and I need pop corns right now

    repondre message

    • 12 October 10:55, by Junubi

      Dear Equatoria1,
      You are right bro, Dinka are now fighting themselves on the position of Kiir Kuethping before he died because they know that he is going to die soon, if he fail on Sickness he is going to be kill.

      repondre message

    • 12 October 11:41, by Joyuma John

      Do not be very happy about someone death, no human being is immortal, kiir death while he is a president may harm to south sudanese people than we think. remmber guys kiir mayardit shall not die with simple death like that, is a man with heart for his people at the top of his polical agenda, he proven its for his commitment for 21 years of struggle, not like other fade leaders whom u know.

      repondre message

    • 12 October 11:48, by Joyuma John

      Do not be very happy about someone death, no human being is immortal, kiir death while he is a president may harm to south sudanese people than we think. remmber guys kiir mayardit shall not die with simple death like that, is a man with heart for his people at the top of his polical agenda, he proven its for his commitment for 21 years of struggle, not like other fade leaders whom u know.

      repondre message

  • 12 October 10:56, by Equatoria1

    Junubi

    You are right, it will be a disappointing thing ever if Kirr died peacefully like that. He should wait until the sons and daughters of the very soil that he build his so called J1 on come to reclaim their land. The satisfactory moment is the time when we are knocking his J1 door with bullets before we pull him out by his disgusting beards.

    repondre message

    • 12 October 11:00, by Equatoria1

      If Nuer sons or daughters got him first they have to hand him over to the sons or daughters of Equatoria to kill him and Vise Versa.
      That is to symbolize and honor the ever lasting friendship build between these two communities

      repondre message

      • 12 October 14:03, by Mopedi

        Equatorian is not enjoying killing the dead over the living persons,Salva is possibly going to die soon not later and this is the same news we had about when Dr.Garang death in a helicopter crash some time back

        repondre message

        • 12 October 14:36, by Black Nation

          No smoke without fire.If you heard the rumor that Kiir is dead is true. let’s celebrate his death or mourn his death hahahahahahah change is coming to S.Sudan.

          repondre message

  • 12 October 14:07, by siddaw

    What a serious popping of calumniatanous words from Ateny Wek?

    What amazed me is how Ateny stressed it in the article "I went to his house just to find him reading in his home Library". Where on earth have Mr. Kiir ever bothered reading books? Anyway it’s good that he’s alive coz his yards’ lazy-bornes will starve if he die.

    repondre message

  • 12 October 14:13, by siddaw

    I’m also puzzling to why he is referred as "FORMER". could we be ruled by a living ghost of someone who died before Dr. Garang?

    repondre message

  • 12 October 14:21, by White Nation

    If Salva Kiir die let him rest in darkness

    repondre message

  • 12 October 14:50, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    No matter he dies or lives his name has been entered in the history of the nation but what of those of you running after someone else to die before recording your history? Think wisely than being misled.I feel proud of my nativeness and not Kiir,Riek or whoever people run after.I have right to serve my nation if my time comes.Please refrain from malevolence.No positive rewards from it

    repondre message

  • 12 October 15:02, by Mapuor

    President Kiir is not dead guys. President Kiir will rule for life come what may. Our charismatic and visionary president is still needed by many South Sudanese for without him South Sudan would be worse than Somalia. President Kiir is one of the highly educated Generals in Africa leave alone South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 12 October 15:25, by Black Nation

    Mapuor, Why do you hide the truth? Kiir is not a good leader at all because ever since he came to power, there are a lot of mess in S.Sudan whereby unknown gunmen are ever there killing innocent people day and night, raping women and young girls now and then, looting people ’s properties and no people are protesting in the country because Gov’nt doesn’t want to use teargas just only life bullet.

    repondre message

  • 12 October 22:12, by hunter boy

    The truth need to be said out loud and clear,salva kiir is already dead. Mark the statement that says "the former is dead" anyway jienges have some problems in english speaking and interpretation.

    repondre message

  • 12 October 22:23, by hunter boy

    Why are they hiding? If he is dead let them tell us and i shade tears for little thing that he did to us and remember the hardest and miserable life we have going through. His dead and his being alive is so important but "God gives and takes"
    How can you decieve the city wirh a statue? Walaii jienges!!
    And riek machar also moving from hospital to hospital, haha they failed to keep their cattle and

    repondre message

  • 12 October 22:34, by hunter boy

    Look at ateny’s mouth, that is clearly seen as map of warrap state. Seriously that lips are for tellin lies spitting saliva in the offices.

    repondre message

  • 13 October 08:45, by NuerPropagandaTribune

    Readers, see Sudan Tribune keeps on deleting my comments and account!Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????
    ?What will it be like if they get the power? What a bunch of hypocrites you Riak supporters are! Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies

    repondre message

  • 13 October 08:45, by NuerPropagandaTribune

    Readers, see Sudan Tribune keeps on deleting my comments and account!Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????
    ?What will it be like if they get the power? What a bunch of hypocrites you Riak supporters are! Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies

    repondre message

  • 13 October 08:45, by NuerPropagandaTribune

    Readers, see Sudan Tribune keeps on deleting my comments and account!Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????
    ?What will it be like if they get the power? What a bunch of hypocrites you Riak supporters are! Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies

    repondre message

