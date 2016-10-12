 
 
 
Wednesday 12 October 2016

Russia rejects calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

October 11, 2016 (JUBA) - Russia on Tuesday said it was opposed to calls for arms embargo on South Sudan, in the wake of reports that the Juba government had done little to allow more peacekeepers to be deployed into the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 74.6 kb
Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

South Sudan has been reluctant to accept the deployment of about 4,000 regional protection forces in its capital, despite approval by the African Union for the intervention forces to support the 12,000 U.N. troops in the country.

In July, renewed violence broke out near the presidential palace in Juba between the country’s rival factions, leaving hundreds dead.

The incident piled more pressure on the Juba regime, with the U.N. Security Council threating to consider a possible arms embargo on grounds that South Sudan failed to implement its peace 2015 deal.

Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador, Petr Iliichev was quoted saying that an assessment report from Secretary General of the world body, Ban Ki-moon to the council on Monday said that "South Sudan was not impeding or increasing difficulties, so it’s a very neutral letter."

"Our opposition doesn’t change. Yesterday we were discussing Central African Republic, where an arms embargo is in place but the country is just inundated with weapons," he told reporters Tuesday.

Ki moon, in the past, called for imposition of arms embargo on South Sudan.

South Sudan’s rivals leaders signed a peace deal a year ago, but fighting has continued despite a declared ceasefire, displacing thousands of people.

(ST)

  • 12 October 11:39, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    A friend who withstands in a difficult situation with his/her friend is the best.I and the well-wishing citizenry of South Sudan welcome that good move by our sisterly friend the Federal Republic Of Russia and its people.An arm embargo can’t solve South Sudan’s problem but national dialogue,reconciliation and relinquishment on demands beyond people’s interest can.We will solve all these ASAP!

