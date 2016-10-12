Uganda is committed to not harbour rebels: Sudanese envoy

October 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Ambassador to Kampala Abdel Baqi Hamdan said Uganda’s supports regional efforts to achieve peace in his country and committed itself to not harbour the armed groups, pointing out that Sudan is the second largest importer of Ugandan coffee.

Omar al-Bashir (R) welcomes Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni at Khartoum Airport for talks during an official visit to Sudan September 15, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, Hamdan stated that Uganda doesn’t harbour any armed movements following its pledge to Khartoum’s government that it will not provide any cover for the Sudanese rebels. He further pointed to the resolutions of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) which prevent harbouring and supporting armed movements.

"Uganda’s role is to prevent the presence of armed movements on its territory and to not back them to destabilize security in Sudan," the Sudanese diplomat said.

He added that Khartoum and Kamala have agreed not to allow the rebel groups to use their territories, stressing that Sudan does not represent any threat to the security of Uganda.

During his participating at the conclusion of the national dialogue conference in Khartoum, on Monday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni promised that Kampala will spare no efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

The ambassador further alluded to the security agreements and continuous consultations between the two countries saying it has positive impact enhancing security and stability in Sudan and Uganda.

Regarding the recent Ugandan initiative to facilitate the negotiations between Khartoum’s government and the armed movements brokered by the African Union, the ambassador underlined the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and Addis Ababa process serve as basis for the negotiations to end Darfur and Two Areas conflicts.

Recently news reports in Khartoum said that the ambassador complained from the parallel contacts with the Ugandan governments on bilateral relations and its efforts to facilitate the efforts of the African mediation for peace in Sudan.

Seemingly, he was not briefed about the meetings held in August and September between the Sudanese, Ugandan officials and rebel groups before to hold informal consultations by the end of September in Addis Ababa.

Khartoum and Kampala traded accusations in the past years of support to rebel groups. However, the departure of Sudanese rebel leaders eased the tensions between the two capitals. Museveni’s visit to Khartoum in September 2015 was seen as the confirmation of normalization between the two countries.

Hamdan said that the national security of both countries is closely linked, pointing that the South Sudan has become a common concern for the two countries. He added that the trade and economic relations between the two countries can prosper further if the security situation in South Sudan becomes stable.

He pointed out to remarks of Ugandan President before the dialogue conference in Khartoum on Monday that his country can take advantage of the river navigation to link to the Mediterranean if the South Sudan’s war ends .

The ambassador said that Ugandan students also benefit from scholarships granted by the Sudanese universities.

(ST)