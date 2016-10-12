Western Lakes state pupils excel in national exams

October 11, 2016 (RUMBEK) – 864 of the1029 students who sat for South Sudan Secondary Examinations in Western Lakes state passed, the acting education minister said.

Wulu County students in a classroom undertaking exams on Monday, January 7, 2013 (ST)

Insecurity, Arkangelo Deng Kuok said, had forced authorities in Western Lakes state to combine some schools and placed them in one center.

The tops schools were Savannah and Women Town high schools, which passed the national examinations with 100% scores.

Alfred Mathok, another education official, lauded teachers for their tremendous efforts, despite the hardships they face.

“Job well done teachers and students, you are now shepherds to your colleagues who will sit the examination this year. You have raised our state’s name with the best result brought in these examinations,” stressed Mathok.

He, however, advised the students to work harder for better results.

(ST)