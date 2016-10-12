Sudan -UK strategic dialogue meetings kicks off in London

October 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) -The second session’s meetings on the strategic dialogue between Sudan and United Kingdom kicked off in London on Tuesday. which aims to promote ties between the two countries in many fields.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Abdel-Ghani al-Naeem, shakes hand with Permanent Under-Secretary at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office Sir Simon McDonald (ST Photo)

Sudan’s Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry Abdel-Ghani al-Naeem, who chairs Sudanese delegation, discussed with the Permanent Under-Secretary at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office Sir Simon McDonald several issues and topics of the common interest.

The Sudanese diplomat also discussed with the UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trott and Director of the African Affairs Department, Neil Wigan ways to boost bilateral relations between Khartoum and London in all fields. The meetings also touched on regional and international issues such as illegal immigration and human trafficking.

According to a press release released by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, al-Naeem also held a meeting with the Director General for the Middle East and Africa Christian Turner. During the next two days, the Sudanese diplomat would meet the British Minister of State for African Affairs, a number of parliamentary groups and conduct media interviews.

The director of European Department at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, Yousif al-Kurdufani told the pro-government Sudanese Media Center (SMC) on Tuesday that there a genuine desire from the British side to improve its relations with Sudan and to return the golden era between the countries, pointing out that the dialogue between the two parties is on the basis of mutual interests.

He confirmed that they felt good understanding and enthusiasm from the British side during their meetings to activate the economic relations, combat extremism and illegal immigration. He disclosed that Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has received an official invitation from his British counterpart to visit London.

It’s worth noting that the strategic consultations meetings between the two countries started in March in Sudanese capital, Khartoum and considered the first talks of its kind at this level in 25 years.

Sudan and Britain agreed to exchange of visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

During his first visit to Khartoum last September, UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trott expressed his optimism about the relations between Khartoum and London and expressed hope to strengthening contacts between Sudanese and British peoples

(ST)